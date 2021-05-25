Culture

Ashton Kutcher's Twin Was "Very Angry" He Talked About His Cerebral Palsy

But now, Michael Kutcher realizes that it changed his life for the better.

By Lia Beck
May 25, 2021
Lia Beck
By Lia Beck
May 25, 2021

While Ashton Kutcher has been on TV and movie screens for years, you may not be aware that the actor has a twin brother. Ashton's twin, Michael Kutcher, is an advocate for those with cerebral palsy and for organ donation, after being diagnosed with CP and going through a heart transplant at a young age. But while Michael has now devoted himself to helping others with cerebral palsy, he was initially upset when his brother shared his diagnosis publicly.

In a new interview with Today Parents, Michael shared why he was "very angry" when Ashton first shared with the world that his twin has the condition, and why he grew to be so grateful that it happened.

Michael didn't want his diagnosis to define him.

Michael and Ashton Kutcher at the 2013 Starkey Hearing Foundation's "So the World May Hear" Awards Gala
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation

The Today interview notes that it was about 17 years ago that Ashton shared that his brother had cerebral palsy in an interview. "I was very angry. Very angry. I remember speaking to him about it," Michael told Today. "I didn't want to be the face of CP. I never talked about it."

But, he realized that he had a big platform.

Michael Kutcher on Iowa show "Great Day"
KCWI 23/YouTube

Michael was upset that Ashton shared his diagnosis at first, but he soon realized that it could be life-changing—for himself and others. Michael, who calls Ashton by his first name, Chris, explained, "Chris did me the biggest favor he's ever done because he allowed me to be myself."

Michael explained that a few months after Ashton made his diagnosis public, he was contacted by the mother of a five-year-old girl with severe cerebral palsy named Bella, who wanted to know if he would share his story at a gala. "I realized I needed to let go of the shame I felt and be a champion for people like Bella," Michael told Today. "I was finally ready to tell my story and I knew because of my twin, I'd have a big reach."

RELATED: See What Celine Dion's Twins Look Like Now.

Michael then devoted his life to advocacy.

Michael Kutcher on "Koncrete" podcast
Koncrete/YouTube

As explained on Michael's website, he works as an advocate and public speaker and has worked with The Cerebral Palsy Foundation and Donate Life. He's also worked at Transamerica Retirement Solutions in Denver, Colorado, where he lives with his wife and children. Currently, he's working as an advisor for Joshin, an app that helps people find caretakers for loved ones with disabilities.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

He's navigated a lot of health issues since he was born.

KCWI 23/YouTube

When Michael was born, it was a surprise to his parents, who thought they were just having one baby. Michael's website tells the story of how Ashton was born at 11 pounds, but Michael weighed less than five pounds and was struggling to breathe. Before starting kindergarten he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, "a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture … caused by damage that occurs to the immature brain as it develops, most often before birth," according to Mayo Clinic.

Then, when Michael was 13, he was given just weeks to live due to a heart condition called cardiomyopathy that caused his heart to grow to four times the usual size. Fortunately, a successful heart transplant saved him.

In a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Michael said that, at the time, Ashton said he wished he could give his own heart. "It's just…I can't find the words," he said. "It's a connection that you can't explain. In all seriousness, we're just very connected…It's an honor or deep appreciation and a deep love for someone who would sacrifice that for you."

Ashton has always supported Michael, but Michael had to set some boundaries.

Ashton Kutcher at the premiere of "Jobs" in 2013
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

In the Today interview, Michael explained that when they were kids, his twin always had his back. He shared a situation where kids teased him and called him the R-word. "My brother picked a fight with them," Michael said. "He stood up for me. He wanted them to treat me with respect. And that meant a lot." He also said that if Ashton was invited to a sleepover and Michael wasn't, then Ashton wouldn't go.

But, Michael did make sure that Ashton didn't live his whole life pitying him. "I said, 'Every time you look at me, every time you feel sorry for me, in a way, you make me less. You make me less,'" Michael told Us Weekly. "I am who I am, right? I was put in these situations. Who I am is for a reason. I strongly feel that a major part of that reason is to be an advocate and be outspoken and use the platform that I am to advocate for disability, to advocate for organ donation, and I feel I've found my purpose in that."

RELATED: 41 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Siblings.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • princess diana does interview with bbc's "panorama"
    princess diana does interview with bbc's "panorama"
    Culture

    This Is Who Tried to Stop Diana's BBC Interview

    Ironically, it's also who introduced her to Martin Bashir.

  • A close-up of a person's hands holding an iPhone and texting
    A close-up of a person's hands holding an iPhone and texting
    Smarter Living

    Apple Just Issued This Warning to All iPhone Users

    You should do this one thing immediately.

  • The skyline of Jackson, Mississippi at dusk
    The skyline of Jackson, Mississippi at dusk
    Health

    These 5 States Are Now Seeing COVID Spikes

    The latest numbers go against the national trend.

  • juvenile rat hiding between bowls in kitchen
    juvenile rat hiding between bowls in kitchen
    Smarter Living

    6 Things That Bring Rats into Your House

    Don't let these habits put you at risk for a pest problem.

  • spaying cleaning deterent on surface of kitchen counter and wiping it with soft cloth
    spaying cleaning deterent on surface of kitchen counter and wiping it with soft cloth
    Smarter Living

    Never Clean Your Kitchen Counters With This

    This common practice could be harmful.

  • Alligator
    Alligator
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Deadliest Animal in the U.S., According to Data

    Believe it or not, but these animals cause the most deaths per year.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group