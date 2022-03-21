Culture

This Co-Star Called Shirley MacLaine the "Most Obnoxious Actor"

MacLaine and co-star Anthony Hopkins clashed during A Change of Seasons.

By Lia Beck
March 21, 2022
By Lia Beck
March 21, 2022

There are often rumors about co-stars not getting along on set, but the actors involved don't always admit to them. That wasn't the case with these two celebrities. When it comes to the Hollywood feud between Shirley MacLaine and Anthony Hopkins, they've both shared what they thought about each other in a very blunt way.

MacLaine and Hopkins starred opposite one another in the 1980 film A Change of Seasons. The movie is considered a failure both financially and critically, so perhaps that colored their feelings about the experience, too. Either way, neither enjoyed working together. Read on to find out what MacLaine and Hopkins have said about each other over the years.

RELATED: Tom Hanks' Decades-Long Feud With This Star Is "Painful," Friend Says.

Their movie was a flop.

Anthony Hopkins in "A Change of Seasons"
20th Century Fox

In A Change of Seasons, MacLaine and Hopkins play a married couple who both begin affairs, and then all four people involved spend a weekend together on a ski trip. The movie received three nominations for the very first Razzie Awards (or, Golden Raspberry Awards), "honoring" the worst films of the year: Worst Actor for Hopkins, Worst Song, and Worst Screenplay.

Hopkins called MacLaine "obnoxious."

Michael Brandon and Shirley MacLaine in "A Change of Seasons"
20th Century Fox

So many years later, it's unclear when and to whom Hopkins gave this quote, but it's been widely reported that he said of MacLaine, "She was the most obnoxious actress I have ever worked with." He didn't elaborate on what bothered him so much about his co-star.

RELATED: For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

MacLaine confirmed that she disliked him, too.

Shirley MacLaine at the 2015 Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

In a 2014 interview with the New York Post, MacLaine was asked about Hopkins' comment. "I didn't like him either, but he was on the wagon at that time and it was hard on him," she responded.

MacLaine is referring to Hopkins' struggles with alcohol. He became sober five years prior to the release of A Change of Seasons. "I haven't [drunk since] and nor have I felt the urge to," he told The Sunday Times Magazine (via the Mirror). "When I asked for help help and I realized I wasn't alone, that there were thousands of people like me, all my fears began to dissolve."

Both actors have strong personalities.

Anthony Hopkins and Shirley MacLaine at the Screen Actors Guild Awards cocktail party in 2009
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It could have been their different personalities that led MacLaine and Hopkins to clash at the time. Hopkins has spoken out about having an innate anger. "The anger, you begin to channel it," he told The Guardian in 2018. "I'm very happy I'm an alcoholic—it's a great gift, because wherever I go, the abyss follows me. It's a volcanic anger you have, and it's fuel. Rocket fuel. But of course it can rip you to pieces and kill you. So, gradually, over the years, I have learned not to be a people-pleaser. I don't have a temper any more. I get impatient, but I try not to judge. I try to live and let live. I don't get into arguments, I don't offer opinions, and I think if you do that, then the anger finally begins to transform into drive."

Meanwhile, MacLaine is known to be blunt and to stand up for what she believes in. "Even though I tell people the truth, I'm not a diva," she told Variety in 2020.

RELATED: This Co-Star Called Frank Sinatra "No-Talent" and Stupid."

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • A senior woman speaking with a doctor about what she's forgetting due to dementia or Alzheimer's disease
    A senior woman speaking with a doctor about what she's forgetting due to dementia or Alzheimer's disease
    Health

    Not Remembering This Is an Alzheimer's Sign

    Experts warn forgetting four things is a red flag.

  • David Faustino in 1995
    David Faustino in 1995
    Culture

    See Bud From "Married... with Children" Now

    Former kid star David Faustino is 48 and a dad.

  • lonely older woman staring out the window next to flowers
    lonely older woman staring out the window next to flowers
    Smarter Living

    These Are the Loneliest States in the U.S.

    Did your state make the list?

  • Sick senior patient having aching belly,hands hold stomach,stomachache,old people with symptoms gastrointestinal system disease,crampy abdominal pain hurt in stomach caused by indigestion or diarrhoea
    Sick senior patient having aching belly,hands hold stomach,stomachache,old people with symptoms gastrointestinal system disease,crampy abdominal pain hurt in stomach caused by indigestion or diarrhoea
    Health

    If You Feel This in Your Stomach, Check Your Heart

    Here's when to call the doctor.

  • A senior couple lying in bed while using a tablet and reading before going to sleep
    A senior couple lying in bed while using a tablet and reading before going to sleep
    Health

    Doing This at Night Cuts Your Alzheimer's Risk

    A new study finds this habit has health benefits.

  • woman smiling at sunset
    woman smiling at sunset
    Smarter Living

    A Weekly Horoscope for Your Best Life

    Here’s what astrologer Lauren Ash predicts.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group