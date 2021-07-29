If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using it Immediately, Authorities Say

There's a reason Amazon has become a near-daily shopping destination for many of its customers: it offers access to millions of products, it has unparalleled shipping times, and its prices are lower than many of its competitors. However, with so many items from so many vendors available in one place, a few are bound to slip through the cracks when it comes to safety. Now, a product sold exclusively through Amazon is subject to a new recall over the safety risk it presents, and authorities are telling anyone who bought one not to use it. Read on to find out if you should be getting rid of this Amazon purchase now.

Children's pajama sets sold exclusively on Amazon have just been recalled.

If you just bought new jammies for your little ones on Amazon, it's time to check to the tag to ensure they're safe to use. On July 28, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that approximately 6,000 pairs of children's 100 percent cotton pajamas from Tkala Fashion and sold exclusively on Amazon had been recalled.

The two-piece sets came with a short-sleeved t-shirt and coordinating shorts, retailed for between $7 and $15, and have the words "100% cotton" and the garments' care instructions printed inside the t-shirt. The recalled pajamas were sold in sizes 1-8 years, 10 years, and 12 years, and came in in multicolor dinosaur, orange and white dinosaur, gray shark, green dinosaur, black and white dinosaur, and black rocket ship prints.

The sets failed to meet federal flammability standards.

The Tkala Fashion pajamas are being pulled from the market after it was discovered that they failed to meet U.S. flammability standards for children's sleepwear, thus potentially presenting a burn risk to wearers.

While the recall notice doesn't identify which particular standards the pajamas fail to comply with, the Code of Federal Regulations for children's sleepwear requires that garments adhere to specific guidelines for everything from trim length to inseam length to product labeling before children's sleepwear items can be legally sold in the U.S.

If you purchased the pajamas, stop using them immediately.

If you purchased the affected pajamas, the CPSC says you should, "immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and stop using them."

Either Amazon or manufacturer Tkala Fashion will reach out to known purchasers of the recalled pajamas. If you have purchased the recalled pajamas and are not contacted by either Amazon or Tkala Fashion, email tkalafashion@163.com or visit the recall page on the Tkala Fashion website to receive information on obtaining a refund.

These aren't the only kids' clothes from Amazon to be recalled this summer.

The Tkala Fashion recall marks the fourth recall of a children's clothing item sold exclusively on Amazon this summer. On June 30, the CPSC announced that approximately 4,900 children's nightgowns from Booph sold exclusively on Amazon had been recalled due to failure to meet federal flammability standards and potential burn hazards.

That same day, the CPSC announced the recall of approximately 8,000 nightgowns sold exclusively on Amazon by Auranso Official, and the recall of approximately 9,000 Amazon-exclusive SIORO hooded children's robes, both due to violation of federal flammability standards and potential burn hazards.

