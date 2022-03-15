Former Child Star Was Told She "Looked Like a Monster" by Her Director

Former child star Amanda Bynes has been through a lot in both her career and her personal life, and on Monday, she decided to share one particularly upsetting moment from her time on a set. Along with a short selfie video on Instagram, Bynes wrote that a director once said she "looked like a monster," and that it has affected the way she presents herself on social media.

Bynes only recently rejoined Instagram. In a post earlier this month, she thanked fans for their support amid her request to end the conservatorship she has been under since 2013. Now, with her latest post, she has revealed some insight into what she shows on the platform. Read on to see what she had to say and to find out more about her current legal situation.

A director made a comment that still impacts her.

In her Mar. 14 post, Bynes shared a video snippet of her face that was taken with indoor lighting. She wrote in the caption, "The reason I don't usually look great in paparazzi pictures is because I'm squinting in the sun. The videos and pictures I post are in a flattering light, or in the shade outside, without the sun blasting on my face. I once did a movie where the director told me that in certain lights, I looked like a monster." She also added a crying-laughing emoji at the end of her post.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She's been on an acting hiatus for years.

Bynes did not share which director told her she "looked like a monster," but it has been a long time since she's acted in any kind of project, her last movie being 2010's Easy A.

The star came to fame as a child actor on the sketch comedy show All That in the 1990s, which led to her own Nickelodeon series, The Amanda Show. Some of her movie credits throughout the '00s include What a Girl Wants, Hairspray, and She's the Man.

Bynes previously talked about quitting acting in a 2018 interview with Paper. "I literally couldn't stand my appearance in that movie and I didn't like my performance," she said of watching Easy A. "I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it … I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things."

She then announced her retirement on Twitter. "Real classy! But, you know, I was high and I was like, 'You know what? I am so over this' so I just did it," she said.

She'd like to return to acting.

When she was interviewed by Paper, Bynes was attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. In 2019, she received an Associate of Arts degree, and as of 2020, she was planning to study for a bachelor's degree at the same school.

In the interview, Bynes said that she would be interested in designing a clothing line, but added, "I want to get back into acting first." She also said that when she does return to acting, she wants it to be "kind of the same way I did as a kid, which is with excitement and hope for the best."

She's seeking to end her conservatorship.

Bynes was placed under a conservatorship, in which her mother Lynn Bynes is her conservator, in 2013. Around that time, Bynes had been placed on a psychiatric hold in a hospital. She has since opened up about her mental health struggles, abusing drugs, and getting sober.

Bynes recently filed to end her conservatorship. In an Instagram post on Mar. 7, Bynes said (via E! News), "My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support."

"Lynn is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda's life," Lynn's lawyer, Tamar Arminak, told E! News in February. "Based on the petition, and Amanda's amazing progress, she completely supports Amanda's request to terminate the conservatorship."

