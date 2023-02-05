Smarter Living

Why You Keep Getting Scam Emails From "Ace Hardware," and How to Stop Them

You may get several kinds of spam messages from fraudsters posing as the company.

By Abby Reinhard
February 5, 2023
By Abby Reinhard
February 5, 2023

No one is immune to scammers, who are always looking for new ways to trick you and steal your hard-earned cash. In the latest development, fraudsters are taking on a new identity: Ace Hardware. If you've received questionable emails from the beloved hardware store, you're not alone, as these missives were particularly prevalent at the end of 2022 and seem to be carrying through to the new year. Read on to find out why you're getting so many "Ace Hardware" scam emails, and how tech experts say you can stop them.

READ THIS NEXT: Amazon Scam Tricks You Into Giving Up Control of Your Computer.

These emails offer the chance to win big.

older man reading news on his computer
iStock / draganab

Unfortunately, even trained eyes can sometimes fall for scam emails—and when a deal sounds so good, you might feel inclined to fill out the survey or follow a link to get a reward. That's exactly the kind of scam you have to look out for from "Ace Hardware."

The latest round of emails might have a subject line that reads, "You've been chosen!" In the body of the message, scammers say you can answer and win a power tool, like a Milwaukee drillWired reported, or a DeWalt power station. The email will then have a button for you to "confirm" or "get started," but be warned that it's all a trick to steal your personal info.

Similar emails promise other gifts or prizes for taking a marketing survey, according to a Jan. 25 Facebook post from the North Webster Ace Hardware in Indiana.

However, like most things that sound too good to be true, these emails should send up red flags.

The influx of emails could be due to the brand and its inventory.

power tools
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock

Experts attribute the uptick in Ace Hardware scam emails to the fact that the brand is well-known and respected.

"Why Ace Hardware in particular? Likely because it's a company that people trust, and scammers know that people are more likely to fall for a scam if it seems to be coming from a reputable source," Donald Lewis, senior developer at Indivisible Game, tells Best Life.

Like Home Depot and Lowe's, Ace also sells pricier items, like power tools, which are that much more enticing for scammers to dangle as bait, says Shahnawaz Sadique, founder of the technology and gaming site CommonStupidMan.com.

But if you've been inundated with these emails—or if you've almost fallen for their tricks—there are ways to limit the number flooding your inbox.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Be proactive when you can.

using an OOO message can fight spam email
AFANASEV IVAN / Shutterstock

If you take a look at your spam or junk folder, chances are it's chock-full of messages that your email provider already identified as questionable. But there are messages that bypass these nifty filters, and when you get them, you should flag them as spam.

This will help control control the number of scam emails that you get—and help your email provider better identify similar emails in the future. After that, take a moment to block the sender too, Sadique says.

Lewis also recommends ensuring your anti-virus and spam software is up to snuff, or perhaps investing in an updated tool. "This first thing is to make sure that you have strong anti-virus and anti-spam software installed on your computer, and that you keep them up-to-date," he explains, adding that you should always be wary of clicking or opening links that seem sketchy.

Ace is aware of the issue.

A storefront sign at Ace Hardware
Shutterstock / Sundry Photography

Ace Hardware outlines the common email and text message scams on its Digital Safety Awareness page, which include typical phishing emails looking to steal your login information, survey rewards, free gift card or prize giveaways, as well as a variety of gift card scams.

The company confirms that it "will never ask customers for payment information as part of any survey or promotion." However, if you receive the phishing survey email, you can report it to [email protected] (with the phishing email as an attachment) and then delete the malicious message.

The company also recommends reporting the email to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by forwarding the email to [email protected], and to the Anti-Phishing Working Group by forwarding the email to [email protected]

Best Life reached out to Ace Hardware for comment on the latest influx of these messages, but has yet to hear back.

Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • ace hardware store
    ace hardware store
    Smarter Living

    Why You Keep Getting Scam Emails From Ace

    And how to stop them.

  • kroger store
    kroger store
    Smarter Living

    These Are the 2 Best Days to Shop at Kroger

    You might want to reconsider your weekly routine.

  • Silhouette of couple sit on ground point faraway on the roof above the city in the night.
    Silhouette of couple sit on ground point faraway on the roof above the city in the night.
    Extra

    Scientists Warn We Are Losing 10% of Our View of the Sky Each Year—Here's Why

    Light pollution is only getting worse.

  • A young woman is painting vintage chair in yellow color with a paintbrush in the back yard while listening to music via wireless headphones
    A young woman is painting vintage chair in yellow color with a paintbrush in the back yard while listening to music via wireless headphones
    Smarter Living

    The Best DIY Project For Your Zodiac Sign

    Keep calm and do it yourself.

  • Déjà Vu May Be Your Brain Correcting Its Own Errors, Scientists Say
    Déjà Vu May Be Your Brain Correcting Its Own Errors, Scientists Say
    Extra

    Déjà Vu May Be Your Brain Correcting Its Own Errors, Scientists Say

    Brain "checks" feeling against memories.

  • School Worker Charged With Stealing $1.5M Worth of Chicken Wings From Impoverished District
    School Worker Charged With Stealing $1.5M Worth of Chicken Wings From Impoverished District
    Extra

    School Worker Charged With Stealing $1.5M Worth of Chicken Wings From Impoverished District

    Where did 11,000 cases of chicken wings go?

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group