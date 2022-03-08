Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to don the famous Batman cowl and play the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' Batman. There have been a number of others before him—Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, George Clooney, and Val Kilmer, among them. But not all Batman movies are created equal. While these things are, of course, subjective, there is at least some critical consensus. So, which installments are considered the worst Batman movies ever made?

To find out, we consulted review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes' ranking of every Batman movie, which was just updated to include The Batman. You won't find it on this list, however, because we focused solely on the lowest-rated entries. Some of these movies have become cult classics, while others have found newfound critical appreciation over the years. Based on the reviews, however, these are the most hated Batman movies of all time. Read on to see if you agree with the critics.

8 Batman (1966)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent

"Big screen, color, and length doesn't make this any better—only more exhausting," writes Tony Mastroianni for The Cleveland Press (via Rotten Tomatoes).

7 Batman (1989)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent

"The film meanders mindlessly from one image to the next, as does a comic book. It doesn't help that the title character remains such a wimp even when played by Michael Keaton," writes Vincent Canby for The New York Times.

6 Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71 percent

"As much as some of the scenes made me, a casual DC Universe fan, gasp, the film's brutal length and scattershot storytelling induce more headaches than thrills," writes Shirley Li for The Atlantic.

5 Justice League (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40 percent

"Everyone involved in making Justice League, and everyone who will eventually see it, deserved something better than this," writes Alyssa Rosenberg for The Washington Post.

4 Batman Forever (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39 percent

"Batman Forever is a visual tour de force, a knock-your-eyes-out effort. But it overdoes, overkills. And what starts out exhilarating ends up… exhausting," writes Carol Buckland for CNN.

3 Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 38 percent

"Batman: The Killing Joke is borderline unsettling—and not in a good way," writes Ben Travers for IndieWire.

2 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29 percent

"Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice pits the two titans against each other with beautiful visuals, too many characters, and a borderline nonsensical plot," writes Roxana Hadadi for Chesapeake Family Magazine.

1 Batman & Robin (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 12 percent

"In terms of new twists or narrative momentum, Poison Ivy, the sinuous villainess, is the only relief from the onslaught of spoofy humor, special effects, and meaningless comic book mayhem," writes Rita Kempley for The Washington Post.

