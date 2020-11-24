In the final act of 2020, giant dog-sized lizards, not native to the U.S., are invading the Southeastern part of the country. These four-legged creepy crawlers, which can grow up to four feet in length, are known as Argentine black-and-white tegus. And after either escaping or being released from captivity, the lizards are swarming some U.S. states, which could prove to be a significant problem for vegetation and local wildlife, according to National Geographic.

Tegus are considered an invasive species. If you see one of these lizards roaming around town, you should call the proper authorities for your region.

Where did the tegu come from?

Although the lizard is only native to South American countries, the species first popped up in the U.S. as pets in Florida. After some were set loose, they quickly began to populate. Recently, the pest has been spotted making its way through Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, South Carolina, and Georgia, according to National Geographic.

Why are tegus so problematic?

The lizards are particularly undesirable because they eat "just about anything with nutritional value they can fit in their mouth," according to National Geographic. "They'll chomp on the eggs of ground-nesting animals such as birds and reptiles, including endangered sea turtles. They'll snack on doves and other small animals. They'll snag strawberries and other fruits and vegetables that grow low to the ground."

Can we get rid of the tegu?

Due to the catastrophic effects this animal could have on our ecosystem, eliminating the tegus before they establish a permanent population from the U.S. is the goal, experts say. "The hope would be eradication, but in all honesty, eradication is very, very difficult because you're searching for an unknown end point," Georgia Southern University herpetologist Lance McBrayer told Discover Magazine.

These pesky lizards are so destructive and rampant in Florida that the state recently banned residents from owning them. On June 29, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that bans the sale, import, breeding, and ownership of both the tegu and the green iguana in Florida, according to The Arcadian.

What should you do if you see a tegu?

If you see this lizard, you are asked to contact the proper authorities in your state. Some states, like Georgia, have specific task forces designed to captured and rehome the reptiles. If you see a tegu in Florida, where they are most common, take a picture, note the location, and report it online to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.