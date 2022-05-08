She Played Roz on "Frasier." See Peri Gilpin Now at 60.

On a show about two snobby brothers, Frasier's Roz Doyle was often the relatable one. After all, Frasier Crane's radio producer, Roz, played by Peri Gilpin, found her co-worker and his brother, Niles, to be pretty insufferable at times, just as viewers did. But she also had a life of her own, filled with some questionable relationships. Now, it's been 18 years since Fraiser—and the The Dr. Frasier Crane Show—went off the air. And while Gilpin is still best known for playing Roz, she's also moved on to roles in some other popular series. Read on to find out more about what the 60-year-old actor is up to today.

READ THIS NEXT: See 3rd Rock From the Sun Star Kristen Johnston Now at 54.

She's still acting.

Gilpin has been acting consistently ever since Frasier ended. She has appeared on hit series including Desperate Housewives, Grey's Anatomy, Modern Family, Scorpion, and Broad City and also played a regular role on Make It or Break It from 2009 to 2011 as the lead character's mother. Just last year, she was in two movies, We Broke Up and Rushed.

She's a mother of two.

Gilpin has 18-year-old twin daughters, Ava and Stella, with her husband of 23 years, Christian Vincent. And she sometimes posts about her family on social media. Earlier this year, the actor shared a photo of herself and her kids heading to one of Vincent's art shows and wrote, "Me and my girls on our way to my husbands opening at @c24gallery in New York City."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She's close with her former co-stars.

Gilpin is still friends with her Fraiser castmates, and she's particularly close with Jane Leeves, who played Daphne Moon.

"I still see everyone from that show today," she told Ability Magazine in 2010. "Jane Leeves lives two doors down from me, her child is my goddaughter, and my kids are her goddaughters and my kids are in kindergarten with her son, who I love. She's a dear, dear friend. I just emailed David [Hyde-Pierce] yesterday, I think. John [Mahoney] and I talk all the time. Kelsey [Grammer] is a great friend. No one in my world has the same job for 11 years, so what we had together is very rare. And once you've been through that together, you're family."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The cast reunited virtually in 2020 to raise money for The Actors Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sadly, Mahoney, who played Niles and Frasier's father on the show, had died two years earlier in 2018.

"It was great to see them," Gilpin told Metro of the reunion. "We see each other regularly but not always…I don't know the last time we were all together. And of course John's not there and that's awful. But it was good. And for a really good cause."

She's proud that the show lives on.

Gilpin is glad that Frasier is now streaming online, so it can live on and gain new fans, too.

"I feel like we're picking up new fans all the time, and also the old ones that love it are still watching it. Frasier is a show that I'm especially glad for people finding all the time, because I'm really proud that I got to be part of it. I think that it's a great show," she told Assignment X in 2020. She added, "I grew up watching old shows, like Dick Van Dyke, so I always hoped that I'd be on something that would be around a long time."

READ THIS NEXT: She Played Jill on Home Improvement. See Patricia Richardson Now at 71.