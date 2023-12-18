"Jeopardy!" Fans Think They Know Why Mayim Bialik Was Really Fired

Mayim Bialik has been missing from the Jeopardy! stage since the spring, leaving those who prefer her over co-host Ken Jennings holding out hope for her return. Those hopes were dashed on Friday, when Bialik announced she had been fired from her role as co-host on the show, and would not be coming back. Fans were clamoring for answers as to why the Blossom star was really let go, with many not buying the official reason from Jeopardy!'s production team. Read on to find out what Bialik and Jeopardy! had to say—and what some viewers believe instead.

RELATED: "Jeopardy!" Producers Asked Mayim Bialik to "Chill" Amid Fan Backlash.

Jeopardy! attributed the decision to a need for "continuity."

In her post on X, Bialik wrote that she had some news to announce about her future on Jeopardy!

"Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family," she wrote. "For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

In a previous statement to Best Life, a Jeopardy! spokesperson confirmed, "Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy! We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials."

The statements leave some room for interpretation as far as Bialik's involvement with Jeopardy! spinoffs, as she hosted the first season of Celebrity Jeopardy! before co-host Ken Jennings took over during Season 2 this year. Still, there may be more to the story of why she got the boot from Jeopardy! proper, some fans say.

RELATED: Jeopardy! Producer Explains "Painful to Watch" Episode Amid Backlash.

Some speculate it's because of her position on the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Bialik has been absent from the quiz show since May, when she stepped down to stand in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. While an agreement for that strike was reached in late September, Bialik also opted to stand with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike, which concluded last month.

In a September interview with Vanity Fair, Bialik spoke out for the first time about her time away from Jeopardy!, voicing her support for "pretty much all unions and what they fight for," but not sharing any details on her co-hosting duties. However, a source told The Messenger in August that Bialik "wasn't fired" from Jeopardy! and was simply "standing with her union."

But some now believe that Bialik's stance led directly to her dismissal, citing a piece by former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter Matthew Belloni that was sent out in Puck News' weekly email and shared on Reddit.

"Bialik's actions during the strike were at least a contributing factor, according to three sources close to the show," Belloni wrote, noting that Sony didn't comment beyond its formal statement. "Sony TV executive Suzanne Prete and executive producer Michael Davies were furious when Biailk said in May that she would step away from the final week of filming last season in solidarity with the show's striking writers … Bialik's reps were told that by refusing to perform, she was in breach of her contract."

In response, a viewer wrote on X, "Mayim Bialik apparently got fired from Jeopardy for standing in solidarity with the writers' strike, what the [expletive]."

RELATED: Jeopardy! Champ James Holzhauer Says Winner "Should Get a Lifetime Ban."

Others believe she was fired over her political views.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas War has generated major political and social tension since October, and Bialik, who is Jewish and a self-described "staunch Zionist," has been active on social media in her support of Israel, Newsweek reported.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The day prior to her announcement about Jeopardy!, Bialik was featured in a video with Israeli actor and activist Noa Tishby, stating that certain viewpoints on the conflict could reflect underlying antisemitism. While some praised Bialik, others took issue with her statements and with the fact that she only shared messages from an Israeli victim, without including perspectives from Palestinian victims, per Newsweek.

After news broke of her firing, some X users said that it was actually because of her comments, with some even dubbing Jeopardy! antisemitic.

"Jewish actress #MayimBialik to no longer host Jeopardy! Bialik is an #Emmy-nominee for her role hosting #Jeopardy. Why has @Sony fired the actress, who has been one of the most outspoken defenders of #Israel in #Hollywood?" one fan questioned.

Another was more straightforward, calling for a boycott and directly stating that Jeopardy! "fired Mayim Bialik because she spoke out for Israel!"

Bialik is no stranger to backlash.

While theories surrounding Bialik's departure allege some sort of rift with Jeopardy!, Bialik is no stranger to criticism or conflict. Many Jeopardy! fans have been outspoken about their disdain for her hosting style, with some viewers calling her rude and others taking issue with her pauses before confirming a correct answer.

The criticism even spurred a conversation with production, with Bialik then confirming she was actively trying "to be more chill" when contestants answered challenging questions. When she was thought to be on hiatus, some fans reported being happy she wasn't hosting.

"@KenJennings So glad Mayim is no longer hosting any of Jeopardy shows. I found her to be very obnoxious and condescending. Ken you do a fantastic job keep it up!" one viewer wrote on X on Sept. 23.

Another wrote, "I appreciate that the #CelebrityJeopardy introduction is far less clunky than they were last season. Far more seamless," another wrote, per The U.S. Sun.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.