Orlando Bloom "Took a Swing" at Justin Bieber Over Miranda Kerr Comment

Actor Orlando Bloom and pop star Justin Bieber may seem like an unlikely pair, but they share one connection: Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr. While both men are happily partnered now—to Katy Perry and Hailey Bieber, respectively—they reportedly spent a few years in a jealous feud over Bloom's ex-wife. In fact, the conflict almost came to blows when Bloom and Bieber encountered one another at an exclusive restaurant on a Spanish island. Read on to learn more.

RELATED: Bradley Cooper & Renée Zellweger Split Because She "Took a Backseat" to His Career.

There was already tension between Bloom and Bieber.

Bieber and Bloom were reportedly at odds long before the night the tension boiled over into a fight. The friction stemmed from the then-20-year-old singer hitting on Bloom's then-wife Kerr, following a Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2012.

A source told E! News that Bieber was "very persistent" about staying close to and trying to contact Kerr after the two hung out and after the fashion show. Another source told The New York Post (via Hollywood Life) that Bloom was upset about Kerr seeming to encourage Bieber's attention and "never looked at her the same."

Some speculated that the model's flirtation with the singer was one of the reasons behind Kerr and Bloom's divorce. In October 2013, the pair announced that they were separated and had been for months.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Called Ryan Phillippe's Cheating and Their Divorce "Humiliating."

Bloom tried to punch Bieber in an Ibiza restaurant.

In July 2014, Bloom was dining with Leonardo DiCaprio at Cipriani, a restaurant in Ibiza, when Bieber walked in with his entourage. According to E! News, the actor refused to shake the singer's hand.

At that point, Bieber allegedly made a mocking reference to his relationship with Kerr, who was by then Bloom's ex.

"Bieber said something rude to Orlando, like, 'She was good,'" a source told Page Six. However, another source claimed that Bloom started the conflict by being dismissive to the singer.

Regardless of who started it, the two "got in each other's faces and there were words," one source said, adding, But they were separated by their entourages." At some point in the conflict Bloom threw a punch at Bieber but missed—at least according to the source who claimed to be close to the "Peaches" singer.

"There was no contact," they said. "[Bloom] missed. Then there was some 'tough-guy shoving' and they were separated."

The reaction from the crowd at the restaurant (which included Diddy, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan) was reportedly raucous. "Everyone in the restaurant started cheering," a source told E! News. "People started getting up from their seats to see what was going on."

Bieber mocked Bloom on social media.

While the incident appeared to end with DiCaprio and Bloom leaving the restaurant for a nightclub, Bieber tried to continue sparring with Bloom later on social media.

Shortly after their argument, the singer jumped on Instagram to post a picture of Kerr in a bikini top, cryptically captioning the post with a crown emoji before deleting it entirely, according to News.com.au. Later, he returned to post a photo of Bloom looking downward and possibly crying as he rubbed his right eye. After deleting that post, he then put it up again 20 minutes later. It sparked a wave of reactions, with some fans advising the singer to take it down and others defending him.

RELATED: Mila Kunis Says "Horrible, Horrible Breakup" With Macaulay Culkin Was Her Fault.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Bloom skipped Bieber's 2019 wedding.

Despite the passage of time, it looks like there's still a bit of animosity between the stars. By 2019, Bloom had moved on romantically and was engaged to Perry, while Bieber found love with Hailey Baldwin. While the latter couple's wedding was attended by an array of stars, just one half of the Perry-Bloom pairing attended—and it wasn't the one who had once tried to take a swing at the groom.