Travel

Another Major Airline Is Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

Air travelers can expect a challenging holiday season ahead.

By Alesandra Dubin
October 20, 2021
By Alesandra Dubin
October 20, 2021

If you're planning to travel during the coming months, you're going to need to be prepared for a potentially stressful situation. That's not just because of the typical challenges that go along with moving through airports during the busy holiday season, but also because of the unique set of challenges wrought by COVID and its impact on the workforce. It's all combined to spell trouble for major airlines—and the passengers who depend on them—as carriers have had to eliminate flights from their schedules or face last-minute cancelations. Read on to find out about the latest airline making a significant change.

RELATED: Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why.

Alaska Airlines is cutting flights from its schedule.

Passengers waiting at airport gate
Oleksandr Khokhlyuk/Shutterstock

Alaska Airlines announced it was cutting some of its flights between Wichita, Kansas, and Seattle, Washington in November and December. It usually flies between the cities every day, but will remove its Saturday service during these two months as well as its Tuesday service in December. "The reduction is due to labor shortages," according to an update posted on the website for the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. The airport did not elaborate on the cause of the schedule changes.

RELATED: Never Do This When Your Flight Is Canceled, Travel Expert Warns.

Labor shortage is a major problem across the airline industry.

Man looking at plane times
Shutterstock

It's not just Alaska Airlines. Southwest Airlines canceled about 2,000 flights earlier this month, stranding travelers and creating customer service chaos around the country. At the time, Southwest blamed such issues as weather for the outage. But staffing shortage across the airline industry have been widely reported.

American Airlines canceled about 400 flights in June due to staffing and maintenance issues, and Spirit Airlines canceled hundreds of flights in August, citing staffing issues in addition to weather and system outages.

Staffing issues go beyond major airlines.

Closeup front view of a middle aged couple waiting for a flight amid coronavirus while wearing masks
gilaxia / iStock

When the pandemic slammed into the world economy, airlines encouraged thousands of employees to take leave or accept buyouts, as CNBC reported last year. But demand for travel roared back with unexpected swiftness, and now airlines are struggling to hire fast enough to get back up to speed with their staffing rosters.

Although canceled flights are a major headache for travelers, the problems caused by staffing shortages are not just limited to airlines. Many industries are struggling to hire at adequate levels, CNN Business reported, as record numbers of people are quitting their jobs or holding off on accepting new employment until it meets their revised expectations for wages, benefits, and flexibility amid ongoing concerns for workplace safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Here's what to do if your flight is canceled, according to experts.

Woman wearing face mask at airport and maintaining social distance
william87 / iStock

Experts predict a difficult holiday season for air travel. If your flight is canceled, be aggressive in seeking solutions, according to the travel pros at Scott's Cheap Flights. First, focus your attention on getting rebooked as soon as possible so you can get to your destination. Exhaust all your options: Wait in line in person, call customer service, use social media, and try the airline's app or chat platform.

See if your credit card covers travel interruption insurance to recoup on your hotel and food if you get stuck. Then, follow up until you get a satisfactory financial resolution: Pursue your airline's customer service, and you might find it offers you a voucher for future travel—even weeks after the incident.

RELATED: Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8.

Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin is a lifestyle editor and writer based in Los Angeles. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Young man visits skillful doctor at hospital for vaccination . Covid 19 and coronavirus vaccination center service concept .
    Young man visits skillful doctor at hospital for vaccination . Covid 19 and coronavirus vaccination center service concept .
    Health

    Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From This

    This new restriction will be in place on Oct. 29.

  • Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub at a New York Fashion Week event in 2019
    Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub at a New York Fashion Week event in 2019
    Culture

    Reality Star Claims Castmate Stabbed Her

    The incident wasn't aired.

  • Queen Elizabeth at QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse in October 2021
    Queen Elizabeth at QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse in October 2021
    Culture

    Queen Elizabeth Just Turned Down This Award

    "Find a more worthy recipient."

  • A female doctor prepares a syringe for a patients vaccination.
    A female doctor prepares a syringe for a patients vaccination.
    Health

    Will You Benefit From Getting a Booster Shot?

    If you've done this, experts say they're not sure.

  • older man holding pill bottle on ipad
    older man holding pill bottle on ipad
    Health

    If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately

    The prescription could pose a serious safety risk.

  • young woman replying to text on smartphone
    young woman replying to text on smartphone
    Smarter Living

    If You Have AT&T, Don't Answer This Message

    It could put your personal information at risk.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group