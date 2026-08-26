11 Best New Marshalls Fall Wreath and Door Finds

Shop 11 Marshalls fall wreath and door finds, from boxwood wreaths to lighted ghost wreaths.

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Are you trying to get your door and front porch decorated for fall? Head on over to Marshalls. The new arrivals section has so many fabulous finds, including seasonal wreaths and decorative items for your door. And, as always, the prices are well below most retail stores. What should you shop for to score the best deals? Here are 11 of the best new Marshalls fall wreath and door finds.

1 This Fall Garland

The BAYBERRY ORCHARDS 6ft Led Fall Foliage Garland, covered in leaves and pinecones, is a great fall decoration. It is perfect for hanging on your front door. It’s on clearance for just $15, so it’s a steal.

2 A Pair of Boxwood Wreaths with Bows

This pair of FARMERS MARKET 14in Boxwood Wreaths With Bows is a great option for hanging on windows or door posts. The set is so stunning, with oversized, striped bows. The price for two is just $29.99.

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3 This Bohoemian Wicker Wreath

If traditional wreaths aren’t your thing, grab a bohemian version. This OLIVE & THYME 25in Faux Mum With Grass Half Wreath is one of the more unique ones I have seen, giving serious Anthropologie vibes. It is just $24.99.

4 A Faux Boxwood Wreath

Pottery Barn or Marshalls? Nobody will be able to tell the difference. This super-traditional FARMERS MARKET 26in Boxwood Wreath is gorgeous and lifelike. The price is just $34.99.

5 A High-End Hydrangea Wreath

If only the bougiest and best is your style, you’ll find elevated options at higher price points. This HOUSE & GARDEN 24in Uv Resistant Faux Hydrangea Eucalyptus Wreath looks very elegant and real. The price? $54.99.

6 A Natural Looking Eucalyptus Wreath

If you gravitate toward more organic-looking decor, you will love the OLIVE & THYME 24in Faux Eucalyptus And Sedum Wreath. It features lots of pretty eucalyptus leaves and has a loop for hanging. Get it for $39.99.

7 A Ghost Wreath

There are so many great Halloween wreaths that will make your door look festive without scaring away guests. Get the MARTHA STEWART 24in LED Gauze Ghosts Wreath, which actually lights up, for just $29.99.

8 A Halloween Wreath and Garland Set

Boo! That is the simple statement from the decorative garland that goes along with this MR CHRISTMAS 2pc Retro Halloween Wreath. Both the wreath and garland are perfect to transform your door. The set is $29.99.

9 A Pretty Garland That Looks Like Jewelry

This CUPCAKES & CASHMERE 42in Beaded Acorn And Pumpkin Garland is actually on clearance. It is basically jewelry for your door with pumpkins and acorns hanging off it. And it’s a steal for $7.

10 A Chakras Bell Wind Chime

If you want to add a hippie look to your door, get the Matre Boomie 30in Fair Trade Viaan Seven Chakras Bell Wind Chime Garland. It is only $19.99 and will bring good vibes to your home.

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11 A Pretty Plaid Doormat

This STUDIO BELLE 20×34 Plaid Scalloped Coir Doormat is just $14.99 and will greet guests with the holiday spirit this upcoming season. Your local store also has lots of other holiday doormats to choose from. Shop these items and more online or at Marshalls brick-and-mortar stores.