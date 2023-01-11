Jeremy Renner's Sister Gives Recovery Update

Most people know Jeremy Renner for his portrayal of superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—not to mention his Oscar-nominated turns in movies like The Town and The Hurt Locker—and his many action roles that often put his characters in harm's way. But the A-list actor recently suffered a real-life injury while operating a snow plow at his home near Reno, Nevada, that sent him to the intensive care unit. Now, Renner's sister has an update on his recovery after the traumatic accident. Read on to learn more about the actor's injuries and how he's faring now.

Renner was gravely injured while helping a family member whose car was stuck in the snow.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Renner was seeing off family members on New Year's Day after hosting a celebration the night before. When one of their cars became stuck in the deep snow that had fallen the previous day, the actor proceeded to try and help them out with some heavy machinery, People reports.

"Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or snowcat—an extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds—in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member," Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference on Jan. 7.

"At this point, it is observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver's seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it's at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully," Balaam explained.

Renner was then airlifted to a nearby hospital and placed in the intensive care unit before undergoing emergency surgery the following day.

The actor has since managed to get out a few messages of his own.

Throughout his stay in the hospital, Renner has managed to get out a few messages to fans letting them know how he's doing. In an Instagram post on Jan. 3, the Hawkeye actor posted his first photo of himself in a hospital bed and expressed gratitude for all the support he had received.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote in the photo's caption, along with a prayer hands emoji. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

On Jan. 5, Renner gave another lighthearted update by posting a quick video clip to his Instagram story of his sister, Kym Renner, massaging his head while their mother watched with a smile, People reports. "ICU spa moment to lift my spirits," he wrote on the clip. "Thank you mama. Thank you sister. Thank all of you for your love."

Since then, Renner has also expressed gratitude to hospital staff, posting a photo to his Instagram story on Jan. 6 surrounded by his caretakers and thanking them for their support.

Now, Renner's sister has an update on his recovery after the terrifying accident.

As of Jan. 11, Renner remains in the hospital and is still on the mend—even celebrating his 52nd birthday while recuperating on Jan. 7. But the actor's sister also took time to give an update on his recovery since the terrifying accident, highlighting his determined spirit.

"We are so thrilled with his progress," Renner's sister, Kym, told People. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

Some of Renner's famous colleagues and friends have also wished the star a speedy recovery.

Renner's journey to recovery may still be underway, but The Bourne Legacy actor is still getting flooded with messages of support from some of his most famous friends and colleagues. "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!" Renner's Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth posted on the actor's first Instagram update sent from the hospital.

"Tough as nails. Love you buddy," Captain America actor and fellow Marvel co-star Chris Evans wrote, adding a heart emoji. Aquaman actor Jason Momoa also sent support, replying "all my aloha and mana," along with heart emojis.

Other friends took to their own accounts to voice their support. "I am not surprised, in the least, that @jeremyrenner was hurt rescuing someone in the snow," actor Evangeline Lilly wrote in the caption of an image she posted working with Renner. "Jeremy has always been one of the most grounded and real people I ever met in Hollywood. From the first time we worked together on #thehurtlocker I recognized his full-hearted, blue-collar goodness. A beautiful man who I adore…I send you my most honest well-wishes, Jeremy. You are so strong."