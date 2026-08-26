11 Best New HomeGoods Fall Front Porch Finds Under $30

Shop 11 HomeGoods fall front porch finds under $30, from Martha Stewart boxwood wreaths to Hey Boo signs.

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Are you looking for a few items to get your front porch ready for fall? HomeGoods to the rescue! The discount home store has so many amazing items, ranging from wreaths and doormats to faux plants and decorations, that will have your house on-trend for the next few months. Best of all, most items are under $30. What should you shop for to decorate your front door and porch on a budget? Here are 11 of the best new HomeGoods fall front porch finds under $30.

1 This Gorgeous Faux Boxwood Wreath

Can you believe this gorgeous preserved boxwood Martha Stewart wreath is at HomeGoods? It looks so expensive and high-end. I thought it was over $50, but it is just $24.99. It has such a great fall vibe and looks so natural.

2 Pumpkin Doormats

HomeGoods has so many affordable fall harvest-style doormats this season, from Halloween to general fall. This pumpkin-decorated doormat is perfect for fall and works for early fall, Halloween, and even Thanksgiving. Get it for $12.99.

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3 This Farmhouse Feeling Bead Wreath

These part wooden beads, part faux flower wreaths are stunning and shockingly affordable compared with the full faux-flower versions, and still so farmhouse chic. Use them on your front door or inside. This one has white beads and orange colored flowers. Get it for $24.99.

4 And, This Lighter Version

I also loved this lighter version for the same price. It features natural wood beads, lots of faux greenery, and a touch of white flowers. I also love the dainty bow tied around it.

5 And, this Metal and Sparkly Wreath

Sparkly metallic wreath? Yes, please. This gorgeous option, perfect for fall and winter, is covered in metallic-style faux twigs and buds. It is one of the most reasonably priced wreaths at the store, just $16.99.

6 So Many Garlands for Halloween

My store had an entire endcap filled with fall and Halloween garlands. All of these were under $25 and perfect for hanging on a door, draping it over a console, or hanging it on the wall.

7 Faux Flower Pots

Add some color to your front porch without worrying about watering. These faux potted plants are so pretty and will dress up your front porch or entryway. Many are under $30.

8 A Hey Boo Sign

This “Hey Boo” sign is another great front porch decoration. Lean it up against your door and greet friends and family with a little Halloween spirit. Get it for just $16.99.

9 Lots of Faux Pumpkins

You won’t have to worry about pumpkins and gourds rotting on your front porch if you grab these great faux pumpkin decorations. You’ll find tons of options in various shapes, sizes, and colors, all under $30.

10 This Adorable Scram Sign

I love this adorable “Scram” sign; it’s another fun Halloween decoration that hangs off your railing or front door. The price will blow you away: Just $7.99.

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11 Boxwood Balls

Boxwood balls are the easiest and most sustainable way to fill your planters. These faux boxwoods were just $19.99 and are ready to toss in your planter. Shop all these items and more at your local HomeGoods before they sell out.