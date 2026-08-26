11 Best New Harbor Freight Fall Yard and Leaf Cleanup Finds Under $25

Prepare for the autumn gardening onslaught with these true essentials.

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Preparing for fall means more than just dressing up your home for Halloween and Thanksgiving: You’ll also need to start getting ready for a major change in the kind of yard work you’ll be doing. Fortunately, Harbor Freight has made it easy for us to get ahead of fallen foliage management, as well as the many other outdoor duties that come with the season. The best part? The value tool and hardware retailer is living up to its reputation with some shockingly low prices on the essentials we need. Here are the best new Harbor Freight fall yard and leaf cleanup finds you can get for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Sales Starting This Week.

1 One Stop Gardens 8-1/4 in. Bypass Hand Pruner

Autumn isn’t just about raking: There are also some bushes and plants you’ll have to prune before winter. That’s why grabbing a One Stop Gardens 8-1/4 in. Bypass Hand Pruner ($12.99) will be important this year, especially if you’re still working with an old, dull pair from decades ago.

“The pruner checks all the boxes for my needs,” writes one Harbor Freight customer. “It is reasonably sized, very affordable with a coupon, and has a sharp edge. Using it helps make the work more enjoyable.”

2 One Stop Gardens Steel Handle Lopper

Taking on some bigger branches? A One Stop Gardens Steel Handle Lopper ($14.99) can help you manicure those bushes and shrubs much more easily, with cleaner cuts and very comfortable ergonomic grips that make the job that much easier on your hands.

The long-favorite product also has a 4.7-star average rating on the store’s website (including over 1,300 5-star reviews), with 97 percent of customers saying they would recommend it to others. Reviews are filled with praise, calling them “fantastic” and saying they “work as good as more expensive brands.”

3 One Stop Gardens Garden Tool Set, 3-Piece

Getting ready to plant those bulbs for next spring? This three-piece One Stop Gardens Garden Tool Set ($15.99) has everything you’ll need to get the job done right, as well as transplanting items into planters for a move into the greenhouse or indoors for the season.

“You won’t regret buying these. They are durable, better quality, and cost a lot less than the big box stores,” writes one happy customer.

4 One Stop Gardens Leaf Rake with Wood Handle

High-powered leaf blowers are certainly a must-have, but at a certain point, you still need a way to finesse those leaves where you want them to be. This One Stop Gardens Leaf Rake with Wood Handle ($13.99) is arguably the one true fall yard tool must-have, with wide-set tines that help you cover more ground with each swipe.

“This is a great rake for the money,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Smooth motion, ease of use, wide footprint and coverage, excellent build quality.”

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5 One Stop Gardens 62 in. Bow Rake

Need something a little sturdier during cleanup? This One Stop Gardens 62 in. Bow Rake ($19.99) is a solid option for handling heavier materials that leaf rakes can’t handle. It’s also made with a fiberglass handle and strong tines that make it perfect for managing brush piles.

6 Pittsburgh Fiberglass Axe

Fall means the return of fireplace and firepit season. And if you’re looking for an easy way to manage all of that firewood, you’ll want to have this Pittsburgh Fiberglass Axe ($21.99) on hand. Compared to wooden handles, this version is more durable over time and won’t crack, split, or weather.

7 One Stop Gardens 18 in. Push Broom

Leaves don’t only fall on the grass! Get your walkways, driveways, porches, and patios foliage-free with this One Stop Gardens 18 in. Push Broom ($11.99). Thanks to its sturdy steel handle, customers call this a “great product” at a “great price.”

8 10 ft. x 12 ft. Silver and Black Extreme-Duty Weather-Resistant Tarp

Even if you’re working with a leaf blower, there comes a point every fall where those accumulating piles finally need to move. This 10 ft. x 12 ft. Silver and Black Extreme-Duty Weather-Resistant Tarp ($19.99) is ideal for moving those heaps of foliage and brush by simply loading it up and pulling it away. Another bonus: This makes for a great cover when there’s a threat of an early frost or freeze.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Workbench Finds Under $20.

9 One Stop Gardens Tree Pruner

Don’t make the mistake of waiting until after that first major snowfall to realize you should’ve taken care of those errant branches! This One Stop Gardens Tree Pruner ($21.99) makes it easy to remove any problematic outgrowths while extending your reach up to eight feet high for easier use.

10 Hardy Nitrile-Dipped Gardening Gloves, 3-Pair

Fall yard work typically involves handling tons of leaves, branches, and twigs. Make sure your hands stay protected with these Hardy Nitrile-Dipped Gardening Gloves ($3.99), which also provide an increased grip

Customers in the review section point out that as a three-pack, it’s nearly impossible to beat this value. “They are lightweight and flexible for easy movement; the coating makes for easy gripping, plus they are durable and last a long time,” writes one happy customer. “It saves one’s hands from the dirt and scrapes that happen while working in the yard.”

11 One Stop Gardens 22 in. Hedge Shears

Bushes need some manicuring during the fall, too! These One Stop Gardens 22 in. Hedge Shears ($9.98) are the perfect item for touching up shrubs, featuring a wavy blade that makes it easier to clip twigs and stems.

The best part? They’re currently almost 50 percent off for members of Harbor Freight’s Inside Track loyalty program!

“Shears worked flawlessly and were strong enough to cut smaller tree branches,” writes one customer in their review. “Handles are very comfortable and didn’t leave calluses like wooden handles.”