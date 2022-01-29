Culture

Here's What the GEICO Gecko Looks Like in Real Life

The man behind the mascot is famous for an entirely different reason across the pond.

By Lia Beck
January 29, 2022
By Lia Beck
January 29, 2022

For over 20 years, TV viewers have been watching commercials starring the GEICO gecko, the insurance company's talkative mascot. While there have been a few different actors who have voiced the gecko over the years—the very first commercial featured Kelsey Grammer in the role—for many years, the character has been voiced by English actor Jake Wood. And though Wood might be known best for voicing the GEICO gecko in the U.S., he's popular for an entirely different reason in the U.K. Read on to learn more about Wood's career outside of the famous reptile.

RELATED: Here's What Flo From the Progressive Commercials Looks Like in Real Life.

He starred on a long-running British series.

Jake Wood as Max Branning on "EastEnders"
EastEnders / YouTube

From 2006 to 2021, Wood played Max Branning on the British soap opera EastEnders, which has been on air since 1985. When he left the show last year, he wrote on Instagram, "Thanks for everything @bbceastenders What an incredible 15 years it's been. I'll miss the show a lot but I'm looking forward to new challenges and new adventures. Thank you to everyone for all your love and support."

In addition to EastEnders, Wood has appeared in many other British TV series, as well as played parts in the films The Illusionist and Vera Drake. He also recently starred in the play 2:22 A Ghost Story.

He competed in a reality TV show.

Jake Wood on "Strictly Come Dancing"
BBC Strictly Come Dancing / YouTube

In 2014, Wood competed on the dance competition show Strictly Come Dancing (the predecessor to the American series Dancing with the Stars). He and his partner came in fifth place.

He hosts a boxing podcast.

Jake Wood at the Paul Strank Charitable Trust Annual Gala in 2018
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

In addition to his acting and voiceover work, Wood also co-hosts a podcast about boxing called Pound for Pound. The podcast began in 2018 and features interviews and commentary about the sport.

He's married and has two children.

Jake Wood and Alison Wood at the 2018 Chelsea Flower Show
Mark R. Milan/GC Images via Getty Images

Wood has been married to his wife Alison Wood since 2001, and they have two children.

RELATED: For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

He almost stopped working with GEICO a few years ago.

Jake Wood at The Sun Military Awards 2020
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

There was a mild insurance company mascot scandal in 2015 when, as reported by Digital Spy, Wood tweeted that after 10 years he would no longer be the GEICO gecko because he claimed he "refused a huge pay cut." Not long after, he tweeted, "Hey Twitter, regarding a dispute I had with a lizard this week. I apologise. I was upset. Moving on, nothing more to see x."

Wood then retained his job with GEICO, and continues to be credited for their commercials online. He has also tweeted about his work with the company following the dispute. In 2017, he wrote that he had been "the voice for the Geico Gecko for the last 11 years." In 2020, he wrote in response to a tweet by actor Bryce Dallas Howard about her movie Jurassic World: Dominion, "Go Bryce. With love from the GEICO GECKO x (me, friend of your driver Richard!)."

RELATED: 25 Stars You Didn't Know Got Their Start in Commercials.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Flight attendant
    Flight attendant
    Travel

    Never Ask a Flight Attendant This Question

    You could land a spot on the no-fly list.

  • hesitant couple
    hesitant couple
    Relationships

    The Zodiac Sign Least Likely to Fall in Love

    Love isn't necessarily in the cards for this sign.

  • older couple sitting on couch arguing
    older couple sitting on couch arguing
    Relationships

    Never Ask Your Ex This One Question

    It will do more harm than good.

  • Roger Moore and Barbara Bach in The Spy Who Loved Me
    Roger Moore and Barbara Bach in The Spy Who Loved Me
    Culture

    See Bond Girl Barbara Bach Now at 74

    She's been married to Ringo Starr since 1981.

  • Shower
    Shower
    Health

    Doing This in the Shower Causes Hair Loss

    Kick this hygiene habit for good.

  • Senior couple going for a walk
    Senior couple going for a walk
    Health

    You're Dementia Risk Skyrockets If You Don't Do This

    One simple intervention can make a big difference.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group