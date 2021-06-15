While some dog breeds have shown to be more inherently prone to aggression than others, not unlike humans, a dog's personality and general disposition is largely dependent on controllable factors—everything from how they are trained and treated by their owners to their diet and the conditions of their living environment. This is important to note before we dive into statistics on the deadliest dog breeds in the U.S.

DogsBite.org, a research organization dedicated to educating the public on severe and fatal dog attacks in the U.S., acting as an advocate for bite victims, and reducing serious dog attacks, collected data over a 16-year period from 2005-2020 to find the seven dog breeds responsible for the most fatal attacks on humans. Read on to discover the deadliest dog breeds in the U.S.

RELATED: This Is the Most Aggressive Dog Breed, New Study Says.

7 Husky

Fatal attacks from 2005 to 2020: 14

RELATED: This Is the Most Dog-Friendly U.S. City in 2021, Data Shows.

6 American bulldog

Fatal attacks from 2005 to 2020: 18

5 Bullmastiff

Fatal attacks from 2005 to 2020: 20

4 German shepherd

Fatal attacks from 2005 to 2020: 24

And for more useful information sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3 Mixed-breed

Fatal attacks from 2005 to 2020: 29

2 Rottweiler

Fatal attacks from 2005 to 2020: 51

1 Pit bull

Fatal attacks from 2005 to 2020: 380

RELATED: This Is the Deadliest Animal in the U.S., According to Data.