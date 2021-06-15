Smarter Living

This Is the Deadliest Dog Breed in the U.S., According to Data

These dog breeds are responsible for the most human deaths in the last 16 years

June 15, 2021
June 15, 2021

While some dog breeds have shown to be more inherently prone to aggression than others, not unlike humans, a dog's personality and general disposition is largely dependent on controllable factors—everything from how they are trained and treated by their owners to their diet and the conditions of their living environment. This is important to note before we dive into statistics on the deadliest dog breeds in the U.S.

DogsBite.org, a research organization dedicated to educating the public on severe and fatal dog attacks in the U.S., acting as an advocate for bite victims, and reducing serious dog attacks, collected data over a 16-year period from 2005-2020 to find the seven dog breeds responsible for the most fatal attacks on humans. Read on to discover the deadliest dog breeds in the U.S.

7
Husky

Fatal attacks from 2005 to 2020: 14

6
American bulldog

Fatal attacks from 2005 to 2020: 18

5
Bullmastiff

Fatal attacks from 2005 to 2020: 20

4
German shepherd

Fatal attacks from 2005 to 2020: 24

3
Mixed-breed

Fatal attacks from 2005 to 2020: 29

2
Rottweiler

Fatal attacks from 2005 to 2020: 51

1
Pit bull

Fatal attacks from 2005 to 2020: 380

