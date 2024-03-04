Bruce Willis' Wife Slams "Stupid" New Report About His Dementia Diagnosis

Since Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023, his friends and family have been sharing updates with fans about his prognosis. And now his wife Emma Heming Willis is warning the public not to trust every report about him—especially those that don't come from his loved ones. According to Heming Willis, one of the latest "updates" about Willis to hit the news is fully inaccurate. In a March 3 Instagram video, she slammed a recent headline, calling it "stupid" and stressing the need for more awareness and understanding of neurocognitive diseases including dementia.

In her video, Heming Willis shared her frustration, telling her followers she was "triggered" by a "clickbait" story she saw while she was scrolling.

"The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband," she said. "Now, I can just tell you that is far from the truth, okay? I need society and whoever's writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people. Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that that's it. It's over. Let's pack it up. Nothing else to see here."

Heming Willis clarified that her family's present situation is actually "the complete opposite"—and while there is grief and sadness, they've started a new chapter that's also filled with joy and happiness.

The co-founder of women's brain health brand Make Time Wellness called for an end to "stupid headlines" and "stupid clickbaity things that freak people out." While she didn't name the publication that published the headline that upset her, she called out "misinformation" from those who haven't educated themselves on neurocognitive disease—and sent a clear message to the media.

"To whom it may concern, please be mindful how you frame your [stories] to the public about dementia and dig deeper," she concluded in the caption. "There are so many wonderful organizations and specialists within this space to reach out to so you can really do your due diligence to iron your story and content out. Thank you."

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the cause of FTD is unknown, although certain subtypes have been linked to mutations on different genes. The symptoms can vary but generally include changes in behavior and personality, impaired judgment, lack of empathy, and the inability to use or understand language, among others.

Currently, there is no cure for FTD, although symptoms can be treated with medication, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. And while the condition itself isn't life-threatening, it can increase the risk of other illnesses, including pneumonia, and fall-related injuries.

Heming Willis has spoken out on Willis' diagnosis in the past, telling the Today show about her experience as a "care partner."

"What I'm learning is that dementia is hard. It's hard on the person diagnosed, it's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself or our girls," she said in Sept. 2023 Today interview.

The couple have two daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9. Willis also has three daughter, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, who he welcomed with with ex-wife Demi Moore.