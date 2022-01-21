Bob Saget's Wife Just Shared His Heartbreaking Final Message to Her

While fans were shocked by Bob Saget's unexpected death on Jan. 9, of course, the news is so much more difficult for those who were close to him to accept. This includes Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo. Rizzo previously opened up publicly about her husband's death in a post on her Instagram, but on Jan. 21, she spoke out further during an appearance on Today, even sharing a personal detail about the night he died.

While speaking to host Hoda Kotb, Rizzo revealed the last exchange she had with Saget. And, as she explains it, the sweet words he sent her sum up who he was as a person. According to his widow, Saget was always one to let the people he cared about know that he loved them. Read on to see what he sent her before she passed.

RELATED: Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Just Spoke Out About TV Dad Bob Saget's Death.

Saget died when he was away on a comedy tour.

The news of Saget's death was reported on Jan. 9 after he was found dead in an Orlando, Florida hotel room. He was there to perform a standup show. His cause of death has not been reported.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," his family said in a statement to CNN. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Saget shared a message of love with his wife.

Since Saget died when he was away from home on tour, his last exchange with Rizzo wasn't in person. When Kotb asked her about a final text or exchange she had with Saget prior to his passing, Rizzo responded that she "was just very grateful that it was all 'I love you so much.'"

She continued, "I think I said, 'I love you dearly,' and he said 'I love you endlessly,' and then I said, 'I can't wait to see you tomorrow' … It was just all love."

Rizzo says Saget always shared his feelings.

The words Saget shared with Rizzo are no surprise—not only because she is his wife, but because he made a point to let people know that he loved them.

"He put it all out there," Rizzo explained. "He told everyone that he loved—and, I mean, quite frankly, anyone he met or even spent any time with at all. He told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly and that was his entire message. If you knew Bob and he loved you, you knew it. There was never ever a doubt in your mind."

The travel blogger and host shared that at Saget's memorial, she was surprised by just how many people he kept in touch with regularly. "Every single person was pretty much like, 'Oh, I talked to Bob last week.' I'm like, how did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everybody that he loved them all the time? It was just amazing."

Rizzo also shared a tribute to Saget on social media.

On Jan. 15, Rizzo posted a photo of herself and Saget on Instagram and wrote about him and their relationship in the caption. "After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time," she wrote. "But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years."

Rizzo also said something that she echoed in the Today interview. "He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it," she wrote. "Because that's how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Rizzo and Saget got married in 2018.

Rizzo and Saget were wed in October 2018 after first meeting in 2015. When they got married, Saget posted a photo from their wedding day on Instagram, and wrote, "Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy."

With their wedding being close to Halloween, Rizzo made a joke in her own Instagram post about the nuptials. "@bobsaget and I dressed up as a bride and groom for Halloween," she wrote. "Seriously though, best day of my life."

RELATED: This Was Betty White's Last Word, According to a Friend.