From 1979 to 1985, The Dukes of Hazzard was one of the most popular shows on television. And for most of its seven seasons—aside from a very public feud that changed things up for a while—the show starred John Schneider and Tom Wopat as Bo Duke and Luke Duke. The show has become more controversial as time has gone on, especially because of its use of the Confederate flag on the famous "General Lee" car, but the actors will always be closely associated with their iconic roles.

That said, Schneider and Wopat have continued acting in other notable projects, and they've both had active music careers, too. Read on to find out about their lives after their time in Hazzard County.

John Schneider has appeared on other big TV shows.

Schneider has worked steadily since The Dukes of Hazzard ended. Some of his more recent roles have been on the series Nip/Tuck, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, the 90210 revival, Smallville, and The Haves and the Have Nots. He's also been in a number of Christian-themed movies.

He's also a country music singer.

Schneider has been a country singer ever since he was on The Dukes of Hazzard. His latest album, Truck On, was released in 2021. He told People that listeners could expect "music that makes them smile, tap their foot, dance and, most important, get out on the road and drive" and described the music as "a bit of a throwback to those great Southern rock songs of my childhood."

Wopat is a theater actor.

Like, Schneider, Wopat is still a working actor. But rather than focusing on TV and movies, he has spent a lot of time on stage. Wopat has been nominated for two Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical: in 1999 for Annie Get Your Gun and in 2008 for A Catered Affair.

In 2019, Broadway World asked Wopat which stage role was the most fun. "Well, Oklahoma! is still the most fun to do," he said. "But, Annie Get Your Gun with Bernadette [Peters] was probably the acme of my Broadway career. She's just indescribable."

And he has a music career, too.

Aside from singing in musicals, Wopat has also performed as a musician on his own and with Schneider. "I was a singer first. I've always been a singer. Honestly, I physically enjoy singing. It just feels good," he told Broadway World. His latest album, Wopat, was released in 2017. In 2014, he and Schneider put out a Christmas album together titled Home for Christmas.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

They're still friends.

Wopat and Schneider are still close today. In a 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schneider shared an update about his relationships with Wopat and Catherine Bach, who played Daisy Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard. "I see Catherine a lot because she lives out here, and Tom and I are doing a number of concerts together in Niagara on the Canadian side," he said. "It's one of those weird relationships with Tom. We were best friends from hello and remain so after 34 years."

As for Wopat, in 2019, he told Broadway World that the duo bonded over music from the beginning. "First time we met and I picked up my guitar," he said. "He's one of my best friends."

