Financial literacy isn't just knowing which tools and services to use to save, invest, and budget for your household. It's also accruing and perpetually updating a breadth of knowledge that informs the decisions you make in those areas. Far too few consider this data when setting or executing important financial goals, and many end up paying a hefty price.

One of the most basic bits of money knowledge to have in your toolbelt is how much the average worker is making in your field, position, and region. As we all know, a dollar goes a lot further in some places than others. Finance news site GoBankingRates recently conducted a study that utilized five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey. With this data, they found the average income for households in all 50 states. Read on to see how you stack up compared to others in your state.

Alabama

Average household income: $67,243

Alaska

Average household income: $96,499

Arizona

Average household income: $77,221

Arkansas

Average household income: $64,272

California

Average household income: $101,493

Colorado

Average household income: $92,520

Connecticut

Average household income: $109,693

Delaware

Average household income: $86,962

Florida

Average household income: $76,652

Georgia

Average household income: $78,574

Hawaii

Average household income: $99,765

Idaho

Average household income: $70,620

Illinois

Average household income: $88,857

Indiana

Average household income: $71,912

Iowa

Average household income: $75,951

Kansas

Average household income: $77,509

Kentucky

Average household income: $67,110

Louisiana

Average household income: $68,823

Maine

Average household income: $73,210

Maryland

Average household income: $107,482

Massachusetts

Average household income: $106,627

Michigan

Average household income: $75,352

Minnesota

Average household income: $90,600

Mississippi

Average household income: $60,640

Missouri

Average household income: $73,145

Montana

Average household income: $70,959

Nebraska

Average household income: $77,278

Nevada

Average household income: $77,319

New Hampshire

Average household income: $95,876

New Jersey

Average household income: $110,140

New Mexico

Average household income: $66,565

New York

Average household income: $97,424

North Carolina

Average household income: $73,753

North Dakota

Average household income: $84,043

Ohio

Average household income: $74,109

Oklahoma

Average household income: $70,262

Oregon

Average household income: $80,040

Pennsylvania

Average household income: $81,549

Rhode Island

Average household income: $85,527

South Carolina

Average household income: $70,093

South Dakota

Average household income: $73,768

Tennessee

Average household income: $71,458

Texas

Average household income: $84,221

Utah

Average household income: $87,053

Vermont

Average household income: $78,472

Virginia

Average household income: $98,000

Washington

Average household income: $93,847

West Virginia

Average household income: $61,225

Wisconsin

Average household income: $77,687

Wyoming

Average household income: $79,257

