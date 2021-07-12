This Is How Much Money People Make on Average in Your State, Data Shows
A new study tabulated the figures using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Financial literacy isn't just knowing which tools and services to use to save, invest, and budget for your household. It's also accruing and perpetually updating a breadth of knowledge that informs the decisions you make in those areas. Far too few consider this data when setting or executing important financial goals, and many end up paying a hefty price.
One of the most basic bits of money knowledge to have in your toolbelt is how much the average worker is making in your field, position, and region. As we all know, a dollar goes a lot further in some places than others. Finance news site GoBankingRates recently conducted a study that utilized five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey. With this data, they found the average income for households in all 50 states. Read on to see how you stack up compared to others in your state.
Alabama
Average household income: $67,243
Alaska
Average household income: $96,499
Arizona
Average household income: $77,221
Arkansas
Average household income: $64,272
California
Average household income: $101,493
Colorado
Average household income: $92,520
Connecticut
Average household income: $109,693
Delaware
Average household income: $86,962
Florida
Average household income: $76,652
Georgia
Average household income: $78,574
Hawaii
Average household income: $99,765
Idaho
Average household income: $70,620
Illinois
Average household income: $88,857
Indiana
Average household income: $71,912
Iowa
Average household income: $75,951
Kansas
Average household income: $77,509
Kentucky
Average household income: $67,110
Louisiana
Average household income: $68,823
Maine
Average household income: $73,210
Maryland
Average household income: $107,482
Massachusetts
Average household income: $106,627
Michigan
Average household income: $75,352
Minnesota
Average household income: $90,600
Mississippi
Average household income: $60,640
Missouri
Average household income: $73,145
Montana
Average household income: $70,959
Nebraska
Average household income: $77,278
Nevada
Average household income: $77,319
New Hampshire
Average household income: $95,876
New Jersey
Average household income: $110,140
New Mexico
Average household income: $66,565
New York
Average household income: $97,424
North Carolina
Average household income: $73,753
North Dakota
Average household income: $84,043
Ohio
Average household income: $74,109
Oklahoma
Average household income: $70,262
Oregon
Average household income: $80,040
Pennsylvania
Average household income: $81,549
Rhode Island
Average household income: $85,527
South Carolina
Average household income: $70,093
South Dakota
Average household income: $73,768
Tennessee
Average household income: $71,458
Texas
Average household income: $84,221
Utah
Average household income: $87,053
Vermont
Average household income: $78,472
Virginia
Average household income: $98,000
Washington
Average household income: $93,847
West Virginia
Average household income: $61,225
Wisconsin
Average household income: $77,687
Wyoming
Average household income: $79,257
