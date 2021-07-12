Smarter Living

This Is How Much Money People Make on Average in Your State, Data Shows

A new study tabulated the figures using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

July 12, 2021
Financial literacy isn't just knowing which tools and services to use to save, invest, and budget for your household. It's also accruing and perpetually updating a breadth of knowledge that informs the decisions you make in those areas. Far too few consider this data when setting or executing important financial goals, and many end up paying a hefty price.

One of the most basic bits of money knowledge to have in your toolbelt is how much the average worker is making in your field, position, and region. As we all know, a dollar goes a lot further in some places than others. Finance news site GoBankingRates recently conducted a study that utilized five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey. With this data, they found the average income for households in all 50 states. Read on to see how you stack up compared to others in your state.

Alabama

The Alabama State Capital in Montgomery
iStock

Average household income: $67,243

Alaska

skyline photo with the Chugach mountains in Anchorage, Alaska at dusk
Shutterstock

Average household income: $96,499

Arizona

landscape photo of Phoenix, Arizona at sunset
Shutterstock

Average household income: $77,221

Arkansas

The skyline of Little Rock, Arkansas at dawn
iStock

Average household income: $64,272

California

bixby bridge, sunset, california
Nick Fox / Shutterstock

Average household income: $101,493

Colorado

Denver Colorado skyscrapers snowy Longs Peak Rocky Mountains summer
iStock

Average household income: $92,520

Connecticut

mystic, connecticut, port, boat
Faina Gurevich / Shutterstock

Average household income: $109,693

Delaware

the Christina River and Brandywine Creek in downtown Wilmington, Delaware
iStock

Average household income: $86,962

Florida

cityscape photo of Florida City in Miami, Florida
Brester Irina / Shutterstock

Average household income: $76,652

Georgia

historic district, savannah, Georgia, skyline
f11photo / Shutterstock

Average household income: $78,574

Hawaii

landscape photo of the coastline of Na Pali Coast and mountain in Kauai, Hawaii
iStock

Average household income: $99,765

Idaho

river, water fall, snake river, idaho
Benny Marty / Shutterstock

Average household income: $70,620

Illinois

Illinois
Shutterstock

Average household income: $88,857

Indiana

Aerial View of Downtown Indianapolis Indiana State Capitol at Sunset
iStock

Average household income: $71,912

Iowa

city skyline and Parkway bridge in downtown Des Moines, Iowa
iStock

Average household income: $75,951

Kansas

cityscape photo of downtown Wichita, Kansas at night
iStock

Average household income: $77,509

Kentucky

cityscape photo of a river and buildings in Louisville, Kentucky at night
Shutterstock

Average household income: $67,110

Louisiana

cityscape photo of buildings in New Orleans, Louisiana at night
Shutterstock

Average household income: $68,823

Maine

lake and autumn trees in Augusta, Maine
iStock

Average household income: $73,210

Maryland

city skyline and Chesapeake Bay in Annapolis, Maryland in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Average household income: $107,482

Massachusetts

landscape photo of homes and lake in Boston, Massachusetts at dusk
iStock

Average household income: $106,627

Michigan

downtown Detroit Michigan
f11photo / Shutterstock

Average household income: $75,352

Minnesota

cityscape photo of downtown Saint Paul, Minnesota at dusk
iStock

Average household income: $90,600

Mississippi

The skyline of Jackson, Mississippi at sunset
Shutterstock

Average household income: $60,640

Missouri

pond in a garden with autumn trees in St. Louis, Missouri
iStock

Average household income: $73,145

Montana

Montana landscape
silky / Shutterstock

Average household income: $70,959

Nebraska

Downtown Omaha Nebraska Drone Photo
iStock

Average household income: $77,278

Nevada

mountains along Red Rock Canyon National Conservation in Las Vegas, Nevada
iStock

Average household income: $77,319

New Hampshire

autumn trees and lake in North Conway, New Hampshire
Shutterstock

Average household income: $95,876

New Jersey

cityscape photo of buildings in downtown Jersey City, New Jersey
Shutterstock

Average household income: $110,140

New Mexico

ancient dwellings of UNESCO World Heritage Site, Taos Pueblo in New Mexico
Nick Fox / Shutterstock

Average household income: $66,565

New York

New York City
Shutterstock

Average household income: $97,424

North Carolina

The skyline of Charlotte, North Carolina with fall foliage in the foreground
iStock

Average household income: $73,753

North Dakota

north dakota, bridge, water
CJ Cagney / Shutterstock

Average household income: $84,043

Ohio

Downtown Columbus skyline aerial with Alexander Park, Battelle Riverfront Park, Genoa Park, and Scioto River in the foregruond.
iStock

Average household income: $74,109

Oklahoma

cityscape photo of Tulsa, Oklahoma at dusk
Shutterstock

Average household income: $70,262

Oregon

skyline, portland, oregon, mountains, city
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Average household income: $80,040

Pennsylvania

City view from Polish Hill, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
peeterv / iStock

Average household income: $81,549

Rhode Island

The skyline of Providence, Rhode Island at dusk.
iStock

Average household income: $85,527

South Carolina

city skyline and highway in Columbia, South Carolina at night
Shutterstock

Average household income: $70,093

South Dakota

rocks reflecting a lake at Palisade State Park in Garretson, South Dakota
iStock

Average household income: $73,768

Tennessee

The skyline of Nashville, Tennessee
iStock

Average household income: $71,458

Texas

city skyline of Dallas, Texas at dusk
iStock

Average household income: $84,221

Utah

orange rocks and mountains in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah at sunrise
Shutterstock

Average household income: $87,053

Vermont

city skyline and buildings in Montipelier, Vermont at twilight
Shutterstock

Average household income: $78,472

Virginia

roanoke virginia skyline
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Average household income: $98,000

Washington

The skyline of Seattle, Washington
iStock

Average household income: $93,847

West Virginia

landscape photo of Harper's Ferry, West Virginia at sunset
Shutterstock

Average household income: $61,225

Wisconsin

cityscape photos of buildings and house in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin at night
Shutterstock

Average household income: $77,687

Wyoming

Casper is a city in and the county seat of Natrona County, Wyoming, United States. Casper is the second largest city in the state
iStock

Average household income: $79,257

