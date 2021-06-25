How Old 15 Stars Really Were When They Played Teen Idols

The practice of casting adults for teen roles is so prevalent in Hollywood that it's rare to see a high school character who's actually played by an actor close to their age. For the most part, the teen characters you see in movies and TV are played by actors in their 20s, or even 30s! Sometimes they get away with it; sometimes you get the backlash to the trailer for the upcoming high school-set movie Dear Evan Hansen, in which 27-year-old Ben Platt plays a 17-year-old outcast. Read on to find out how old 15 other stars actually were they played teen idols and decide how well they managed to fool you.

1 James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek

Age: 15 in Season 1

1 James Van Der Beek in real life

Age: 21 in Season 1

2 Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill

Age: 16 in Season 1

2 Chad Michael Murray in real life

Age: 22 in Season 1

3 Stockard Channing as Betty Rizzo in Grease

Age: 18

3 Stockard Channing in real life

Age: 34

4 Sean Penn as Jeff Spicoli in Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Age: 17

4 Sean Penn in real life

Age: 22

5 Judge Reinhold as Brad Hamilton in Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Age: 17

5 Judge Reinhold in real life

Age: 25

6 Keiko Agena as Lane Kim in Gilmore Girls

Age: 16 in Season 1

6 Keiko Agena in real life

Age: 27 in Season 1

7 Selma Blair as Cecile Caldwell in Cruel Intentions

Age: 18

7 Selma Blair in real life

Age: 27

8 Meredith Monroe as Andie McPhee in Dawson's Creek

Age: 16 in Season 2

8 Meredith Monroe in real life

Age: 28 in Season 2

9 Alan Ruck as Cameron Frye in Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Age: 18

9 Alan Ruck in real life

Age: 29

10 Rachel McAdams as Regina George in Mean Girls

Age: 17

10 Rachel McAdams in real life

Age: 26

11 Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport in Clueless

Age: 17

11 Stacey Dash in real life

Age: 28

12 Leonardo DiCaprio as Frank Abagnale in Catch Me If You Can

Age: 17 at the start of the movie

12 Leonardo DiCaprio in real life

Age: 28

13 Charisma Carpenter as Cordelia Chase in Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Age: 16 in Season 1

13 Charisma Carpenter in real life

Age: 26 in Season 1

14 Gabrielle Carteris as Andrea Zuckerman in Beverly Hills, 90210

Age: 15 in Season 1

14 Gabrielle Carteris in real life

Age: 29 in Season 1

15 Parminder Nagra as Jess Bhamra in Bend It Like Beckham

Age: 18

15 Parminder Nagra in real life

Age: 27

