10 Places That Aren't Safe to Travel to Right Now

Before you book your next trip, make sure your passport is valid, check to make sure your vaccines are updated, and make sure your final destination isn't rated a Level 4 in the U.S. State Department issues travel advisory list. The governmental agency keeps a running tab of the most dangerous countries in the world to visit. As of October 19, 21 of them, or 10 percent, are on the "Do Not Travel" list due to a variety of reasons ranging from global conflicts to natural disasters like floods and earthquakes. Here are 10 places that aren't safe to travel, according to the State Department.

1 Afghanistan

Reconsider taking a trip to Afghanistan. According to the government, "armed conflict, civil unrest, crime, terrorism, and kidnapping," make it a less than desirable place to travel to.

2 Belarus

Belarus shares a border with Russia and Ukraine. Based on location alone, the government recommends staying out of it. They explain that "Belarusian authorities' continued facilitation of Russia's war against Ukraine, the buildup of Russian military forces in Belarus, the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, the potential of civil unrest, the risk of detention, and the Embassy's limited ability to assist U.S. citizens residing in or traveling to Belarus," make it a "do not travel" country.

3 Mexico

While hitting an all-inclusive resort in Cancun or Cabo might be a safe way to spend a week, there are six states of the 32 in Mexico that are designated Level 4: Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas due to crime and kidnapping.

4 North Korea

Even if you can sneak into North Korea (Democratic People's Republic of Korea), the U.S. government warns against it. U.S. passports are not valid for travel "to, in, or through" the country led by dictator Kim Jong Un due to "the continuing serious risk of arrest and long-term detention of U.S. nationals."

5 Russia

It isn't a good time to visit Russia, says the State Department. The country has been deemed a Level 4 due to its invasion of Ukraine and harassment of U.S. citizens by Russian government officials and arbitrary law enforcement.

6 Gaza, With an Added Warning about Israel and the West Bank

While vacationing in Gaza probably isn't on your bucket list, it might be the worst time in history to visit due to the war between the Hamas foreign terrorist organization and Israel. As for Israel, the Department says: "Reconsider Travel To Israel due to terrorism and civil unrest," adding "Terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza. Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities. Violence can occur in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza without warning. There has been a marked increase in demonstrations throughout Israel, some with little or no warning."

7 Haiti

While Haiti might share an island with the all-inclusive resort filled Dominican Republic, the government recommends staying on the other side of the island. Due to increased risk of kidnapping and violent crimes, in July, the Department of State ordered all non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members to leave the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince. Kidnappings "often involve ransom negotiations and U.S. citizen victims have been physically harmed during kidnappings," they write.

8 Iran

Kidnappings and wrongful detentions are risks you will take by traveling to Iran right now. U.S. citizens are specifically at risk for "arbitrary arrest and detention," according to the government.

9 Iraq

Equally dangerous is Iraq, according to the U.S. government, citing "terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict [and] civil unrest" as their reasoning behind Level 4 distinction. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

10 Lebanon

Lebanon, bordering Syria and Israel, is another not-so-safe country to visit. After the Israel-Hamas war broke out Lebanon moved up from a Level 3 to 4, due to "the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges" between Israel and Hezbollah or other militant groups.