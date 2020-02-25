There's been a lot of talk about how the upcoming 007 film No Time to Die will be a more progressive take on the James Bond franchise than we've seen before. And that's largely thanks to Emmy-winning Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who worked on the script for the latest James Bond movie, including the dialogue for the new Bond girl Paloma (played by Ana de Armas). Ahead of No Time to Die's release on April 10, Waller-Bridge went on the podcast The Chris Evans Breakfast Show to talk about working on the script for the 25th James Bond film and how it was a real dream come true.

"I'd been sort of dreaming about the idea of it," she said. "I was like, 'Wouldn't it be cool to be involved in a Bond film?' I just sort of put it in the ether, and then it just came around."

A few months later, Waller-Bridge got a call that longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli wanted to meet with her. She said that the script, which had been written by No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga, was already finished, so her job was to do "dialogue polishes" and "offer alternatives" to scenes.

"They'd give me some scenes and say, 'Can you give me some alts for this?'" she said. "And I would just give them options on various scenes and then they would take what they wanted."

Waller-Bridge said that Daniel Craig, who's been playing Bond since 2006's Casino Royale, was "very involved from the beginning," and that there was plenty of back and forth between him and the writers on the script.

Craig has also been vocal about his desire to modernize the James Bond franchise. "I don't even call them Bond girls," Craig recently told Vanity Fair. "I can't have a sensible conversation with somebody if we're talking about 'Bond girls.'"

He also heaped praise on the franchise's newest star, De Armas, who graced the cover of the March 2020 issue of Vanity Fair. "She came in and just nailed it. She had very little to go on, the scripts are being rewritten, you're changing things all the time or throwing them at her, and she's not fazed by it," he said.

In the Vanity Fair cover story, De Armas gave credit to Waller-Bridge for making her Bond girl sound like a woman in the real world.

"You could tell that Phoebe was in there," she said. "There was that humor and spikiness so specific to her. My character feels like a real woman."