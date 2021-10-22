Smarter Living

6 Things in Your Yard That Are Bringing Mice to Your Home

Keeping your outdoor space free of these items could help keep rodents at bay.

By Alesandra Dubin
October 22, 2021
By Alesandra Dubin
October 22, 2021

Not-so-fun fact: A house mouse can have as many as 10 litters of 12 offspring per year, according to the extermination company Terminix. Do the math and it's easy to see why a small rodent problem can lead to a big one very quickly. But you can minimize your risk of infestation by creating an outdoor environment around your house that is inhospitable to these critters—because once they're outside, it's not hard for them to sneak their way in. Read on to discover six things in your yard that could be bringing mice to your home.

RELATED: 7 Cleaning Habits That Attract Mice.

1
Bird feeders

Small mouse in a hanging bird feeder
iStock

If you have a bird feeder around your home, it may be attracting more than just pretty birds. Megan Cavanaugh, a pest control expert and co-owner of the pest control company Done Right Pest Solutions in Minnesota, previously told Best Life that these also draw rodents. "Nuts and seeds are a favorite food of mice," she says. And that's logical: "Mice, like all animals, are always looking for food sources. If you have a food source in or around your home, they are going to be attracted to it."

Because the birds that these feeders attract do not tend to prey on mice, the food source becomes a safe, easy stop for mice to grab a free lunch.

RELATED: You're Attracting Mice If You Never Do This With Your Car, Experts Warn.

2
Compost

Composting
Shutterstock

Composing is a great way to produce organic fertilizer at home while keeping your waste out of landfills. But that compost pile can also be attracting mice. First, it provides shelter. Second, it can provide a source of food that attracts them, according to the experts at The Turfgrass Group. To reduce the chances of attracting mice to your pile, invest in a heavy-duty plastic compost tumbler, they suggest, which raises your compost off the ground and encloses it within a chamber that rodents can't enter. (Plus, this method will get your compost to the rich fertilizer phase faster.)

3
Natural clutter

raking leaves in a leaf-covered yard
Shutterstock/encierro

Mice are always seeking great hiding places, so deprive them of the opportunity to find one in your yard as much as possible by getting rid of any piles of wood, tall grass, or fallen leaves, Terminix advises. Maintain your yard regularly, taking note to cut the grass and pull any long weeds that could provide cover for mice, sending them elsewhere to find it instead.

RELATED: Leaving This in Your Garage Could Be Attracting Mice, Experts Warn.

4
Pet food

open container of dog kibble
Shutterstock / J.A. Dunbar

This one follows the same logic as the bird feeder: The food you intend for other animals makes a great snack for hungry mice, too. So keep it contained. Make sure to keep any pet food in a sealed container, Terminix recommends. Store it in the garage if possible—and keep it covered.

5
Unsealed trashcans

Trash bins
Shutterstock/madeaw_ec

Just as mice can find food in compost piles or bird feeders, they can find it in unsealed trash cans. So examine your yard and your home's perimeter for any bins that are uncovered or unsealed. Replace these with bins that have locking lids to seal trash in—and keep mice out.

RELATED: For more advice on keeping pests away, sign up for our daily newsletter.

6
Unsealed cracks and holes

cracked wall home problems
Shutterstock/zimmytws

Once you've inspected the items in your yard, check around the outside of your home for any exterior cracks or holes through which rodents can enter. It's a challenging task, because mice can squeeze into a tiny hole the size of a dime, Terminix notes. But give yourself the best possible chance of keeping them out by examining any cracks or holes that could serve as entry/exit points for mice, and then sealing them with wire mesh or caulk.

RELATED: If You Notice This Smell at Home, You May Have Mice, Experts Warn.

Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin is a lifestyle editor and writer based in Los Angeles. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • older couple eating breakfast outdoors
    older couple eating breakfast outdoors
    Health

    If You're Over 65, Never Order This for Breakfast

    This morning staple could be putting your health at risk.

  • Female doctor vaccinating middle age female patient at home. They are wearing protective face masks and face shield. Coronavirus or Covid-19 prevention and protection concept.
    Female doctor vaccinating middle age female patient at home. They are wearing protective face masks and face shield. Coronavirus or Covid-19 prevention and protection concept.
    Health

    If You Want a Booster, Don't Do This Right Now

    Virus experts are warning against this.

  • fauci during CBS interviewing discussing how to choose which booster to get
    fauci during CBS interviewing discussing how to choose which booster to get
    Health

    This Is How to Decide Which Booster to Get

    At least, according to Dr. Fauci.

  • This Major Airline Warns About Price Hikes
    This Major Airline Warns About Price Hikes
    Travel

    This Major Airline Warns About Price Hikes

    These extra costs could be substantial.

  • Closeup of a cheerful young couple picking some fruit and veggies from the fridge to make some healthy breakfast on Sunday morning. Shot from inside the working fridge.
    Closeup of a cheerful young couple picking some fruit and veggies from the fridge to make some healthy breakfast on Sunday morning. Shot from inside the working fridge.
    Health

    This Salmonella Outbreak Made 650 People Sick

    The CDC says you should check your produce now.

  • Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly waving to the crowd from an open car after their wedding in April 1956
    Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly waving to the crowd from an open car after their wedding in April 1956
    Culture

    This Star Could Have Been Princess of Monaco

    Grace Kelly almost wasn't Princess Grace.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group