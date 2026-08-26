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11 Best New Marshalls Fall Storage and Basket Finds Under $25

Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
August 26, 2026
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These Marshalls baskets and storage finds add autumn style for less.
Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
August 26, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Maybe it’s the return of back-to-school routines or the impulse to start nesting before the holidays arrive: there’s just something about fall that makes you want to get your whole house in order. Whatever it is, Marshalls has a fresh crop of baskets, bins and food-storage finds to make the annual autumn reset easier.

The best part? You don’t need a big organizing budget to make a noticeable difference. From woven baskets with serious texture to a pet-toy bin that actually has a lid, these under-$25 picks bring plenty of personality to shelves, countertops, closets and every other spot where clutter likes to gather.

1
Set Of 4 Round Woven Baskets

TAYLOR MADISON DESIGNS Set Of 4 Round Woven Baskets
Marshalls

Four baskets, four sizes, plenty of places to put them. This woven set ranges from a petite 6-inch round basket to a 10-inch version, making it handy for everything from small accessories to shelf-strewn odds and ends. The set is $19.99 at Marshalls.

2
Betty Coin Round Basket With Ear Handles

RGI 9in Betty Coin Round Basket With Ear Handles
Marshalls

Handmade charm meets easy carrying here, thanks to the round shape and dual top handles. At 9 inches wide and 9 inches high, it’s compact enough for a tabletop, bathroom shelf or cozy reading nook without swallowing up the space around it. You can pick it up for $14.99.

3
Soft Rectangular Tote Basket

TAYLOR MADISON 13.5x9.25x9.75 Soft Rectangular Tote Basket
Marshalls

This textured fabric tote brings a softer touch to storage, with a fully lined interior and two top carry handles. Its rectangular proportions make it a natural candidate for blankets, toys or the miscellany that tends to collect in busy rooms. The price is $12.99.

4
24oz Glass Fall Printed Food Storage Containers

FRESHBOX 2pk 24oz Glass Fall Printed Food Storage Containers
Marshalls

Harvest-themed prints give these practical glass containers a seasonal wink. The two-pack holds 24 ounces each, while the glass construction makes them useful for keeping leftovers, lunches and other fall kitchen staples tucked away. This pair costs $12.99.

5
Small Pet Toy Storage Bin With Wooden Lid

MADE IN INDIA Small Pet Toy Storage Bin With Wooden Lid
Marshalls

Dog-bone-shaped styling makes this metal pet toy storage bin unmistakably pet-friendly, while its wooden lid helps keep toys tucked away. At 17.5 inches wide, there’s enough room for a respectable stash of chew toys, balls and other furry-friend clutter. Marshalls lists it at $24.99.

6
Medium Textured Fabric Bin With Faux Leather Trim

NATE BERKUS 14.25x6.25 Medium Textured Fabric Bin With Faux Leather Trim
Marshalls

A textured fabric bin gets a polished accent from pebbled faux-leather trim, while two side handles make it easy to move from shelf to shelf. Its low 6.25-inch height could be especially useful for corralling smaller items. The asking price is $14.99.

7
Resin Scalloped Rim Small Bin

MADE IN VIETNAM Resin Scalloped Rim Small Bin
Marshalls

The scalloped rim is the star here, adding a decorative flourish to a woven-look resin bin. Cutout side handles make it portable, while the 12.5-by-6.5-by-7-inch size is well suited to smaller storage jobs. It sells for $12.99.

8
Large Natural Paper Bin With Round Cut-Out Handles

TRADEMARK 16x11x7 Large Natural Paper Bin With Round Cut Out Handles
Marshalls

Hand-woven natural fibers give this roomy paper bin an easygoing feel, while round cutout handles make lifting it a breeze. At 16 inches long, it has the footprint for larger household odds and ends, from linens to toys. The total comes to $12.99.

9
40oz Stainless Steel Insulated Food Storage Bowl

FRESHBOX 40oz Stainless Steel Insulated Food Storage Bowl
Marshalls

This stainless steel bowl goes beyond basic leftovers. Its double-wall insulation is designed to keep food cold for up to eight hours or hot for up to six, while the vented steam lid helps prevent messy leaks. It holds a generous 40 ounces, too. The price is $14.99.

10
13.5×9.25×10 Striped Ruffle Soft Tote Basket

TAYLOR MADISON 13.5x9.25x10 Striped Ruffle Soft Tote Basket
Marshalls

Stripes and ruffle trim give this soft tote a distinctly playful spin. Underneath the decorative details, there’s a fully lined interior and two top handles, plus a 13.5-by-10-inch footprint for everyday storage. You’ll pay $12.99 for it.

11
16.75×11.25×13 Soft Rectangular Tote Basket

TAYLOR MADISON 13.5x9.25x9.75 Soft Rectangular Tote Basket
Marshalls

When a smaller basket just won’t cut it, this generously oversized fabric tote steps in. It measures nearly 17 inches wide, has a fully lined interior and comes with two top carry handles for easy moving. This larger option is $16.99 at Marshalls.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
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