11 Best New Marshalls Fall Storage and Basket Finds Under $25

These Marshalls baskets and storage finds add autumn style for less.

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Maybe it’s the return of back-to-school routines or the impulse to start nesting before the holidays arrive: there’s just something about fall that makes you want to get your whole house in order. Whatever it is, Marshalls has a fresh crop of baskets, bins and food-storage finds to make the annual autumn reset easier.

The best part? You don’t need a big organizing budget to make a noticeable difference. From woven baskets with serious texture to a pet-toy bin that actually has a lid, these under-$25 picks bring plenty of personality to shelves, countertops, closets and every other spot where clutter likes to gather.

1 Set Of 4 Round Woven Baskets

Four baskets, four sizes, plenty of places to put them. This woven set ranges from a petite 6-inch round basket to a 10-inch version, making it handy for everything from small accessories to shelf-strewn odds and ends. The set is $19.99 at Marshalls.

2 Betty Coin Round Basket With Ear Handles

Handmade charm meets easy carrying here, thanks to the round shape and dual top handles. At 9 inches wide and 9 inches high, it’s compact enough for a tabletop, bathroom shelf or cozy reading nook without swallowing up the space around it. You can pick it up for $14.99.

3 Soft Rectangular Tote Basket

This textured fabric tote brings a softer touch to storage, with a fully lined interior and two top carry handles. Its rectangular proportions make it a natural candidate for blankets, toys or the miscellany that tends to collect in busy rooms. The price is $12.99.

4 24oz Glass Fall Printed Food Storage Containers

Harvest-themed prints give these practical glass containers a seasonal wink. The two-pack holds 24 ounces each, while the glass construction makes them useful for keeping leftovers, lunches and other fall kitchen staples tucked away. This pair costs $12.99.

5 Small Pet Toy Storage Bin With Wooden Lid

Dog-bone-shaped styling makes this metal pet toy storage bin unmistakably pet-friendly, while its wooden lid helps keep toys tucked away. At 17.5 inches wide, there’s enough room for a respectable stash of chew toys, balls and other furry-friend clutter. Marshalls lists it at $24.99.

6 Medium Textured Fabric Bin With Faux Leather Trim

A textured fabric bin gets a polished accent from pebbled faux-leather trim, while two side handles make it easy to move from shelf to shelf. Its low 6.25-inch height could be especially useful for corralling smaller items. The asking price is $14.99.

7 Resin Scalloped Rim Small Bin

The scalloped rim is the star here, adding a decorative flourish to a woven-look resin bin. Cutout side handles make it portable, while the 12.5-by-6.5-by-7-inch size is well suited to smaller storage jobs. It sells for $12.99.

8 Large Natural Paper Bin With Round Cut-Out Handles

Hand-woven natural fibers give this roomy paper bin an easygoing feel, while round cutout handles make lifting it a breeze. At 16 inches long, it has the footprint for larger household odds and ends, from linens to toys. The total comes to $12.99.

9 40oz Stainless Steel Insulated Food Storage Bowl

This stainless steel bowl goes beyond basic leftovers. Its double-wall insulation is designed to keep food cold for up to eight hours or hot for up to six, while the vented steam lid helps prevent messy leaks. It holds a generous 40 ounces, too. The price is $14.99.

10 13.5×9.25×10 Striped Ruffle Soft Tote Basket

Stripes and ruffle trim give this soft tote a distinctly playful spin. Underneath the decorative details, there’s a fully lined interior and two top handles, plus a 13.5-by-10-inch footprint for everyday storage. You’ll pay $12.99 for it.

11 16.75×11.25×13 Soft Rectangular Tote Basket

When a smaller basket just won’t cut it, this generously oversized fabric tote steps in. It measures nearly 17 inches wide, has a fully lined interior and comes with two top carry handles for easy moving. This larger option is $16.99 at Marshalls.