See "Married… with Children" Star Ted McGinley Now at 63

Actor Ted McGinley shook things up when he joined Married… with Children during its fifth season. He played Jefferson D'Arcy, a somewhat mysterious gold digger who married Marcy (Amanda Bearse) for her money and became her second husband—and gave her a new, unfortunate, rhyming name. The character also became a buddy of Al Bundy (Ed O'Neill), and McGinley remained on the show until it ended in 1997.

But Married… with Children isn't the only popular show McGinley has appeared on. He's had roles on a number of other sitcoms, as well as in TV dramas and movies. And for a certain trend others have noticed in his career, he's also earned himself a nickname that he's not too fond of. Read on to find out more about McGinley's life and career today.

He's still acting, mostly on TV.

Before starring on Married… with Children, McGinley had already made a name for himself as an actor. He joined Happy Days toward the end of its run as Roger Phillips, the Cunninghams' nephew who was introduced after Ron Howard, who played Richie Cunningham, left the show. McGinley also starred in three of the four Revenge of the Nerds movies as villain Stan Gable.

Following Married… with Children, McGinley has played roles in Sports Night, The West Wing, and Hope & Faith, among many other TV shows. His most recents parts were in the TV movie Christmas Reservations and the TV series The Baxters, Mom, and Keeping Up with the Joneses.

He tried out reality TV.

McGinley is used to playing characters on TV, but he appeared as himself when he participated in Dancing with the Stars in 2008. McGinley was the second contestant eliminated during his season.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"I just look back and think, 'God, you were a moron!'" he told The A.V. Club in 2012. "That was just so silly. Not one of my better choices. I said no, and my wife and a couple of buddies that I grew up with talked me into doing it." Still, he said he'd do it again. "It was a lot of fun," the actor continued. "I have to say, I'd do it again in two seconds."

He's not happy with a certain aspect of his reputation.

In his A.V. Club interview, McGinley was asked about his unofficial title, "the patron saint of shark-jumping," in reference to the fact that he's joined multiple shows midway through their runs. "Jumping the shark" is a term that describes the moment a once very popular show that's past its prime tries to get attention again by pulling some kind of stunt. In fact, the name stems from an episode of Happy Days—not when McGinley joined, but when the Fonz literally attempts to do a water ski jump over a shark.

"I'm unhappy that it exists, and I used to not make such a big deal about it, but I feel like it's definitely damaged my career a little bit," McGinley said of the nickname getting traction online. "I think there are people that are scared of that. Not many, but I think probably once or twice, someone will go, 'Oooh, probably not.' It's not been the highlight of my career, that's for sure."

He is married… with children himself.

McGinley has been married to Gigi Rice since 1991 and they have two children, Beau and Quinn McGinley. Rice is also an actor and is known for Harry and the Hendersons, The John Larroquette Show, and more. She and McGinley worked together on an episode of Hope & Faith and in Christmas Reservations.

His children are now adults, but when they were younger, McGinley spoke about them and their lack of interest in his career in an interview with Your Teen.

"We live in West LA where everyone's father or mother is in the business and we are so small time that my kids could care less," he said. "My kids have never watched Married… with Children. When they were young, it was inappropriate and now that they are older, they aren't interested. But it is funny, I coach a baseball team and some of the other kids will go, 'Mr. McGinley, I love that episode where you did such and such,' and my kids have no idea what they are talking about."

