11 Best New Five Below Fall Doormat and Porch Finds Flying Off Shelves

Five Below has budget-friendly fall doormats and porch decor for Halloween.

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Break out the mums and scarecrows, the welcome mats and entry lights: it’s time to decorate your porch for fall. Shopping at Five Below makes that seasonal refresh a simple proposition—no need to turn your front steps into a full production. There, a few dollars can get you a creepy-cute coir mat, a giant inflatable spider, citronella cones for lingering outside or a tiny metal stool for plants or pumpkins. Whatever your style, here are 11 budget-friendly picks worth a look before the good stuff disappears.

1 Citronella Cone Burner

A ceramic cone burner brings a practical outdoor touch to the porch, with citronella fragrance folded into the setup. It’s an easy companion for evenings spent lingering outside once the air turns crisp. The Citronella Ceramic Cone Burner Kit is priced at $5.

2 Ghost Welcome Mat

Natural coir gives this Halloween mat its sturdy, textured feel, while the spooky styling delivers the seasonal punch right at the front door. It’s a small swap with instant October energy. This Halloween coir mat costs $7.

3 Solar Powered Motion Sensor Light

No wiring, no hunting for the switch: this solar-powered light uses motion detection to brighten an outdoor space when movement is detected. It’s weatherproof, wireless, peel-and-stick, and delivers 120 lumens. The price is just $5.

4 “Unwelcome” Mat

For anyone who thinks one spooky doormat is never enough, this “Unwelcome” mat from Five Below—shaped like a black bat—brings another seasonal style to the entryway. You’ll pay $7 for this Halloween-ready mat.

5 Reversible Mat

It’s not just your doorstep that needs floor coverage. Snag this reversible mat to anchor seating on some other part of the porch. It draws the eye with a cool geometric print, holds up to the weather, and costs just $3.50.

6 Love Letter Doormat

Not everything you buy this fall has to be shaped like a leaf or fit for a haunted house. This love letter-themed coir mat may be designed for February, but its cheerful personality could easily live on beyond the holiday. Keep it in the rotation for a softer porch moment between the ghosts and pumpkins. It’s priced at $3.50.

7 Small Metal Stool

A compact metal stool can pull double duty outdoors: perch a potted mum on top, stack a pumpkin beside it, or give a small planter a lift. Its straightforward shape makes it especially easy to work into an existing setup. The metal stool is $5.55.

8 Citronella Incense Cones

Mosquitoes may be worse in the summer, but that doesn’t mean they’re a non-issue come fall. A 20-pack of citronella-infused incense cones is the kind of little outdoor essential you’ll be glad to have tucked away for porch season. Pair them with the ceramic burner for a complete setup. The 20-pack sells for $2.

9 Inflatable Porch Spider

Subtle? Not remotely. This inflatable spider is the porch centerpiece for decorators who prefer their Halloween with eight legs and plenty of drama. It’s the pick for anyone who believes the front of the house should announce October from halfway down the block. A holiday investment piece you’ll pull out year after year, it’s priced at $25.

10 LED Pumpkin

If you’re counting down the days until Halloween, illuminate your porch steps with this spooky LED jack-o-lantern. It’s got classic spooky season appeal, without being so gruesome as to scare the neighborhood kids. It’s $20.

11 “Home Sweet Haunted Home” Doormat

Another style from the Halloween coir mat collection—this one reading “Home Sweet Haunted Home”—means one more excuse to refresh the doorstep before trick-or-treaters arrive. With its seasonal design and naturally textured coir construction, it’s a quick way to make the entrance feel ready for October. The price is $7.