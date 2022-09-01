The 9 Fanciest Casinos in the U.S.

The lights. The sounds. The people. The excitement. It doesn't matter if you're a high roller or have never played a hand of blackjack in your life: There's nothing like the energy of setting foot on the floor of a casino. But while you can get in some games anywhere there are slots and craps tables to be found, the best places to try your luck are the ones that create an impressive ambiance with world-class dining, outstanding nightlife, and high-end relaxation options right on-site. Read on to see what experts say are the fanciest casinos in the U.S.

1 Crockfords (Las Vegas, Nevada)

When it comes to bringing the right kind of energy to casinos, there may be nowhere else in the world that does it quite as well as the one and only Las Vegas. But anyone looking for a more high-brow experience might find they can still avoid the high-adrenaline or party-heavy ambiance that tends to dominate the more well-known venues on the Strip.

"The fanciest casino in Las Vegas also happens to be the newest one on the scene. Crockfords is part of the Resorts World complex and is the most luxurious in my opinion," says travel advisor Amy Siegal. "The lobby's high ceiling, plush furnishings, and elegant bar belie the fact that this is a casino and that you are, in fact, standing in Las Vegas. The guest rooms are beautiful, comfortable, and luxe, with giant windows taking a full view of the Las Vegas Strip. It's the perfect escape from the crowds and pace of the city, with all of Las Vegas still at their feet."

2 L'Auberge Casino Resort (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Getting in some high-quality action at the slots or the poker table doesn't have to mean you have to travel to the desert. You can still get in an entire weekend of relaxation and fun at one beloved location in the South.

"The L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles, Louisiana is able to seamlessly blend the line between opulent luxury and hometown comfort," Larry Snider, vice president of operations of Casago Vacation Rentals, tells Best Life. "They offer premium luxury rooms and gorgeous suites that feature state-of-the-art amenities, along with a lazy river and swimming pool on site."

But the venue still offers something unique when it comes time to play a hand or roll the dice. "L'Auberge has 1,600 slot machines, 100 table games, and options for those seeking high-stakes thrills as well as those just looking to test out the casino world. And the best part is that the casino itself is located under a beautifully designed glass dome so that everyone can see the sky as they play."

3 Beau Rivage Resort & Casino (Biloxi, Mississippi)

The Gulf Coast offers no shortage of fantastic vacation options. But it's also home to plenty of coveted casinos, too.

"If you're looking to be impressed while you gamble, head to the Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi, which is a casino with more than 1,800 gaming machines and more than 100 table games," says Jenny Ly, travel blogger and founder of Go Wanderly. "The building, built in 1999, is currently the highest structure in Mississippi. Just two minutes in the casino demonstrates just how Beau Rivage—which means 'beautiful shore'—lives up to its name."

Those looking to unwind in other ways will still appreciate the trip to Biloxi. "In addition to a very friendly gaming area, you can enjoy beautiful accommodations, a wide dining selection, classy shopping, and all the other expected amenities like a luxurious spa and health club, pool, world-class golf, and more," says travel expert Steven Austin. "Notably, it was the only casino on the Mississippi Gulf Coast that did not have to be rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina in 2005."

4 The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (Atlantic City, New Jersey)

Atlantic City stands out as an oasis of gaming and entertainment along New Jersey's coastline. And according to experts, one casino in particular could arguably be considered the area's crown jewel.

"The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City is a popular destination for both gambling and entertainment," Fred Baker, senior travel editor of Travelness, tells Best Life. "The casino floor covers over 160,000 square feet and features everything from slots to poker to blackjack. It also has race and sports betting, so there's never a dull moment. And if you're looking for a bit of relaxation, the Borgata also boasts one of the largest spas in town."

5 The Cosmopolitan (Las Vegas, Nevada)

There's no arguing that Las Vegas is a city of constant reinvention. As the epicenter of all that is hedonistic in the U.S., it's been able to evolve with tastes and trends over time. But it was the opening of the Cosmopolitan that many experts say ushered in a new era for the city.

"It debuted in 2010 and quickly became one of the most in-demand spots on the Vegas Strip," says Nick Mueller, director of operations of HawaiianIslands.com. "It's 100,000 square feet, has 1,300 slot machines, hosts a high-limit lounge, and offers extraordinary restaurants and nightlife."

The well-heeled crowd will also appreciate the site's attention to detail, including high-end art galleries, a top-notch spa, and what many consider the best views from a hotel room on the Strip. "For that modern-day Vegas glitz and glamour and luxury casino experience, I don't think anywhere can outdo the Cosmopolitan," Veronica Hanson, a full-time traveler and travel agent, tells Best Life. "Two Michelin-starred chef José Andrés operates three restaurants in the casino, and you can end your night with boozy milkshakes at Holsteins. Then, the next day, you can unwind and soak up the sun at multiple pools, including the Marquee Day Club."

6 Mohegan Sun (Uncasville, Connecticut)

While the Northeast may not be known for having the most casinos in number, it certainly stands out for the high quality of the options there are. And those looking for a luxurious weekend away in the area typically turn to Mohegan Sun.

Within just a few hours' drive of Boston or New York City, guests have access to three full casinos with a combined total of 364,000 beautifully designed square feet of gaming space. Guests can expect access to more than 300 table games and almost 5,000 slot machines to keep them busy between dining at one of 43 restaurants, a dip in the pool, or catching a show at the property's famous 10,000-seat arena.

7 The Bellagio Hotel and Casino (Las Vegas, Nevada)

There are casinos that are well-known for providing a glittering atmosphere and an unforgettable experience… and then there's the Bellagio. The iconic property has become something of a legend in its own time as one of the most recognizable sites in all of Las Vegas with a reputation that is nearly impossible to top.

"There's no doubt that the Bellagio Hotel and Casino isn't just one of the fanciest and most extravagant casinos in Las Vegas, but in the entire country," Jenna Nye, the CEO and co-founder of On the Strip, tells Best Life. "It's known for its spectacular water fountain shows performing an incredible ballet which have become a sensational Las Vegas attraction."

Once inside, the casino offers over 156,000 square feet of gaming space, including world-famous poker rooms with over 40 tables, 2,300 slots, and one notable cinematic claim to fame. "Film buffs will love that it was setting for the film Ocean's Eleven where the famous robbery-heist occurred," Nye points out.

8 River City Casino (St. Louis, Missouri)

Just a quick drive from downtown St. Louis on the banks of the Mississippi, the River City Casino & Hotel stands out as a true luxury option that not only surpasses anything else nearby but arguably rivals Las Vegas. With over 90,000 square feet of playing area, visitors can look forward to over 2,100 slot machines, 50 table games, and a famous baccarat room.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

9 The Wynn (Las Vegas, Nevada)

High-end experiences aren't hard to come by in Las Vegas. But in a town known to ever-so-softly veer into tacky territory, one property has become earned a reputation as a bona fide bastion of luxury.

"The Wynn brand may be spreading, but its original location in Nevada's most famous city offers absolute luxury to gamblers, as well as breathtaking views," says Ly. "It has more than 1,800 slot machines, more than 1,500 table games, poker rooms, poolside gaming, and high-limit lounges. It remains one of the most sought-after destinations on the Strip for the discerning crowds for a good reason."

Visitors also have access to so much more than an impressive casino floor. "I find the inclusion of Wing Lei, the fine-dining Chinese restaurant that also has a Michelin Star, the most impressive of all the amenities on the property," David Yeskel, a travel journalist and Las Vegas expert known as The Vegas Guru, tells Best Life. "I've dined there several times over the years, and each time I've found that the combination of atmosphere, service, and cuisine make it a one-time splurge that I'd recommend highly. It certainly has no equal in Las Vegas, or, for that matter, anywhere else in the U.S."