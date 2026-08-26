11 Best New Dollar Tree Holiday Preview Finds Under $3

Get a head start on Christmas with these 11 holiday decor arrivals for under $3.

It may feel early, but Dollar Tree is already rolling out holiday decor, entertaining essentials, and supplies that tend to disappear long before December arrives. Shopping the seasonal aisles now gives you the best selection while prices are still low. From festive tableware to seasonal greenery, these arrivals all cost under $3 and make it easy to get a head start on your holiday decor collection.

1 Artificial Flowers With Pot

A floral arrangement is one of the best ways to brighten a shelf, table, or entryway. This Artificial Flowers potted arrangement delivers a pop of color without the need for watering.

2 DIY Ornament Ball

Homemade ornaments add a personal touch to every Christmas tree, and this DIY Ornament Ball provides a blank starting point for creativity. Fill it with ribbon, glitter, keepsakes, greenery, or more to make a special decoration that can be used year after year.

3 Christmas-Themed Hanging Decor

This Christmas-Themed Door Hanging Decor welcomes guests while adding a festive look. Hang it on your front door, inside doors, or a mantel to bring seasonal greenery into your decor.

4 Color Your Own Christmas Ornaments

These Color Your Own Christmas Ornaments make decorating the tree even more meaningful. Personalize each design using paint or markers before hanging your handmade masterpiece.

5 Christmas-Themed Floral Pick

A few Christmas-Themed Floral Picks can improve the look of centerpieces, wreaths and other festive arrangements. It adds seasonal texture and colors bringing more volume to existing greenery.

6 Cut-Out Glitter Gold Charger Plate

An elegant charger plate adds layering, and a polished look, to a holiday table setting. This Cut-Out Glitter Gold Charger Plate creates a base under dinner plates while adding a little festive sparkle.

7 DIY Wood Frame

Personalized holiday decor can become the most meaningful, and these DIY Wood Frame are ready for you to incorporate custom designs. Paint, stain, or add whatever personalized touch you’d like.

8 Floral Christmas Decor Pick

Floral Christmas Decor picks are an easy way to add color and fullness to displays around your home. Stick them into wreaths, arrangements, gift baskets, or centerpieces for a quick spruce up.

9 Metallic Leaves Bush

Metallic accents help holiday arrangements capture the light, and this Metallic Leaves Bush adds just the right amount of glistening detail. Combine it with evergreen branches, berries, or other florals to create a seasonal display.

10 Holiday-Themed Large Oval Platter

Every holiday gathering needs a solid serving platter, and this festive Holiday-Themed Large Oval Platter is ready to be filled with apps, cheese, cookies, desserts, or sides. The seasonal art makes it just as attractive when displayed, as it is while in use.

11 Artificial Iced Berry Branch

Artificial Iced Berry Branch remains a holiday decorating favorite because they can make arrangements feel full and festive. These iced branches bring color, texture, and a frosted finish to the display, ideal for vases, wreaths, greenery, or centerpieces.