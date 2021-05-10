Smarter Living

This Is the Single Deadliest Animal on Earth, According to Data

Statistics show these animals are responsible for the most human deaths per year.

By Paul Thompson
May 10, 2021
By Paul Thompson
May 10, 2021

The countless creatures that make up the Earth's animal kingdom often appear as ferocious as they do fascinating. But while coming face-to-face with a great white shark or a deadly cobra is a terrifying scenario for most of us to imagine, the truth of the matter is that even the scariest looking beasts roaming the world's wildest terrain or sleekly swimming through its vast oceans are rarely out to hurt people—at least not for the sport of it, that is. Something that, unfortunately, definitely can't be said for human beings. Still, we wanted to see which animals kill the most humans in an average year. To get that information, we consulted a blog post written by Bill Gates—yes, that Bill Gates—in which he presented an infographic of the world's deadliest animals, based on data from the World Health Organization and several other sources. And it turns out, the deadliest animal is much smaller than you'd expect. Read on to find out the deadliest animals to humans around the world, based on how many people they kill on average each year.

15
Sharks

Great White Shark
Shutterstock

Deaths per year: 6

14
Wolves

Gray wolves giving each other kisses
Shutterstock

Deaths per year: 10

13
Lions

Female and male lion
Shutterstock

Deaths per year: 22

12
Elephants

sri lanka elephant
Shutterstock

Deaths per year: 500

11
Hippopotamuses

bad puns hippo
Shutterstock

Deaths per year: 500

10
Tapeworms

Tapeworm
Shutterstock

Deaths per year: 700

9
Crocodiles

nile crocodile in the water
Shutterstock

Deaths per year: 1,000

8
Ascaris roundworms

Ascarias Worm
Shutterstock

Deaths per year: 4,500

7
Tsetse flies

Tsetse Fly
Shutterstock

Deaths per year: 10,000

6
Assassin bugs

Wheel bug, assassin bug
Shutterstock

Deaths per year: 12,000

5
Freshwater snails

Freshwater snail
Shutterstock

Deaths per year: Over 20,000

4
Dogs

Bulldog Pug Mix Mixed breed Dogs
Shutterstock

Deaths per year: 35,000

3
Snakes

snake
Shutterstock

Deaths per year: 100,000

2
Humans

People Walking in Crowded City Life in 100 Years
Shutterstock

Deaths per year: 437,000

1
Mosquitoes

A mosquito sucking blood on human skin
iStock

Deaths per year: 750,000

