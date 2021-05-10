The countless creatures that make up the Earth's animal kingdom often appear as ferocious as they do fascinating. But while coming face-to-face with a great white shark or a deadly cobra is a terrifying scenario for most of us to imagine, the truth of the matter is that even the scariest looking beasts roaming the world's wildest terrain or sleekly swimming through its vast oceans are rarely out to hurt people—at least not for the sport of it, that is. Something that, unfortunately, definitely can't be said for human beings. Still, we wanted to see which animals kill the most humans in an average year. To get that information, we consulted a blog post written by Bill Gates—yes, that Bill Gates—in which he presented an infographic of the world's deadliest animals, based on data from the World Health Organization and several other sources. And it turns out, the deadliest animal is much smaller than you'd expect. Read on to find out the deadliest animals to humans around the world, based on how many people they kill on average each year.

15 Sharks

Deaths per year: 6

14 Wolves

Deaths per year: 10

13 Lions

Deaths per year: 22

12 Elephants

Deaths per year: 500

11 Hippopotamuses

Deaths per year: 500

10 Tapeworms

Deaths per year: 700

9 Crocodiles

Deaths per year: 1,000

8 Ascaris roundworms

Deaths per year: 4,500

7 Tsetse flies

Deaths per year: 10,000

6 Assassin bugs

Deaths per year: 12,000

5 Freshwater snails

Deaths per year: Over 20,000

4 Dogs

Deaths per year: 35,000

3 Snakes

Deaths per year: 100,000

2 Humans

Deaths per year: 437,000

1 Mosquitoes

Deaths per year: 750,000

