11 Dollar General Fall Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

Upgrade your home for fall with these chic, affordable seasonal finds from Dollar General.

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You don’t need a Pottery Barn budget to give your home that collected, styled look for fall. Dollar General’s seasonal finds are packed with pieces that tap into similar trends, from sculptural pumpkins and serving pieces to textured linens and florals. Even better, many of these little upgrades cost just a few bucks. Whether you’re refreshing the kitchen for fall or adding a few cozy accents around the house, these 11 Dollar General finds deliver an elevated seasonal vibe for less.

1 Pumpkin Soup Bowl

At $5, this ceramic Pumpkin Soup Bowl has the kind of seasonal look that could easily pass for a pricier dish. The deep orange finish and stem lid make it decorative enough to leave out between meals. Bring it out for chili, soup, or stew on a cold night, or work it into a Thanksgiving table setting.

2 Scalloped Cake Stand

A simple wood finish and textured rim give this $5 Scalloped Cake Stand an understated farmhouse look. While it’s made to display small cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and more, it doesn’t need to just be dessert. Use it to show off miniature pumpkins, candles, or other seasonal pieces.

3 Fall Candle

Sometimes it’s the small details that make inexpensive decor look upscale. This Fall Candle comes in a deep green glass container with a natural cork top, giving this $3 find a much more polished look.

4 Floral Arrangements

Instead of buying a few artificial plants and arranging them yourself, pick up this Floral Arrangement. Rust colored florals, feathery accents, and lighter neutral colors create plenty of texture.

5 Lazy Susan

Functional decor is always a plus, and this Lazy Susan can earn its spot in the fall display beyond looking cute. The warm brown background, “Hello Fall” lettering, and artwork make it an easy centerpiece for autumn.

6 White Ceramic Pitcher

If bright orange pumpkin decor isn’t your thing, this White Ceramic Pitcher offers fall, farmhouse vibes in an approachable way. Its white finish and traditional shape feel classic, while the muted pumpkins and leaves around the bottom bring in a seasonal touch.

7 Stacked Pumpkin Decor

The Stacked Pumpkin Decor combines white, orange, and green and blends in well with your fall display. It’s substantial enough to stand on its own on a mantel or table, but you can tuck it into an existing arrangement

8 Pumpkin Towel

One of the best ways to revamp your kitchen seasonally is to swap out the towels. This Pumpkin Towel is inexpensive and features pumpkins blended right into the fabric for a seasonal look.

9 Pumpkin Ramekins

These little orange Pumpkin Ramekins make it easy to build a coordinated fall table setting without spending much. The pumpkins wrap around the outside, adding a little texture to the classic rounded shape.

10 Pumpkin Placemats

Layering is a simple way to make a table look more intentionally styled, and these Pumpkin Placemat give you a good start. The design features detailed touches that add texture and an upscale look.

11 Glossy Pumpkin

Complete an empty shelf or centerpiece with this Glossy Pumpkin, which offers a slightly different look than classic fall decor. Its smooth orange surface gives it a pricier look with the leaf shaped cuts adding a little something extra.