7 Ways to Find the Best Deals on Stuff You Use Every Day 

It's no secret that everything from toilet paper and groceries to streaming memberships have gotten more expensive over the past few years. However, it doesn't necessarily mean that you have to increase your budget to accommodate rising prices. "Smart tricks exist to save money," says Cassandra Happe, WalletHub analyst. She and Trae Bodge, Smart Shopping Expert at Truetrae.com offer a few under-the-radar ways you can find the best deals on stuff you use every day.

1 Skip Impulse Buys

How many times have you gotten to the store and ended up coming home with a lot more than you actually need? One easy way to save money at the grocery store is to make a list ahead of time and avoid making impulse buys, suggests Happe.

2 Join Loyalty Programs

Another way to save money on things you use every day is to take advantage of loyalty programs, says Happe. Not only can you take advantage of the store's best sales, but also stay in the loop with their weekly newsletters and coupons.

3 Shop Weekly Sales

Making your menu adaptable so you can shop the weekly sales will not only save you money, but allow you to take advantage of fresh, seasonal food, says Happe. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Buy Generics and Store Brands

Generics and store brands are generally identical to name brands. "Get into the habit of buying generics or store brands instead of brand names, especially since many brand names are practicing 'shrinkflation,' where they reduce the size of a product but charge the same price," says Bodge.

5 Avoid Pre-Chopped Foods

Another way to save big? Resist the temptation to buy bagged salads, pre-chopped veggies, and other prepared foods, "unless you are physically unable to chop foods yourself," says Bodge. Why? Convenience costs money.

6 Join Wholesale CLub s

Wholesale club memberships, like Sam's Club, BJ's, or Costco (choose only one), "can give you access to savings by buying in bulk, which can be a good way to save on those items that you use regularly," says Bodge. If you are joining for the first time, "you can often find discounts on your membership by using a deal site like Couponcabin.com," she adds.

7 Download an App

If you're open to using a smartphone app, Bodge suggests checking out Flashfood, an app-based marketplace that helps shoppers find great deals on the groceries they need, including fresh produce, meats & fish, dairy, and baked goods. "The items are either in surplus or nearing their best-by date, and participating stores sell them at up to 50% off the retail price. You purchase items through the FlashFood app and pick them up at your participating grocery store," she explains.