At the beginning of the pandemic, people swarmed stores in droves in search of products that would keep their home COVID-free. The shelves were—and often still are—wiped clean of any product that could disinfect surfaces and keep the virus away. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) swiftly compiled a list—referred to as List N—of the products that demonstrated efficacy against COVID-19. Now, the EPA has added another household name to the list of disinfectants that can eradicate coronavirus. According to a Sept. 15 statement, three Zep disinfectants kill COVID on surfaces in just one minute.

The acceptance from the EPA is based on data from extensive testing on each product. While these three products have been specifically tested for killing COVID-19, Zep also has other products on the EPA's List N. In fact, Zep boasts 17 disinfectants on the list under the "emerging virus pathogen claim for use against SARS-CoV2."

According to the EPA, this claim means the disinfectants had prior success against "a pathogen that is harder to kill than SARS-CoV-2" or "against a different human coronavirus similar to SARS-CoV-2." So, although those 17 products have not been studied against COVID-19, the EPA finds them to be sufficiently effective to take on the virus.

Here are the three EPA-tested and approved Zep products that will keep your home clean and COVID-free.

1 Zep Antibacterial Disinfectant & Cleaner with Lemon

Zep claims this ready-to-use disinfectant excels at cutting through grease and tough soil. This product can be used on hard non-porous surfaces in any room of your house to give your home a lemon-fresh scent while keeping COVID away.

2 Zep Spirit II Ready-To-Use Detergent Disinfectant

With this disinfectant, a COVID-free home is just a few sprays and 60 seconds away. This germicidal cleaner and deodorant can also control mildew growth, per Zep, making it the perfect multi-use tool.

3 Zep All-Purpose Bathroom Disinfectant

In addition to destroying COVID, this product also keeps your bathroom squeaky clean. Zep claims this formula works on all the surfaces in your bathroom while deodorizing your space.

4 Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner

Though not a Zep product, Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner is another recent addition to the EPA's List N. According to a Sept. 8 statement, the cleaner can successfully kill COVID in 10 minutes. The company urges users to closely follow directions on the product to ensure it works properly.