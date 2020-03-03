"Wuhan Shake" Video Goes Viral Amidst Coronavirus Fears
Coronavirus has led to a new way to greet one another in Wuhan, China: the "Wuhan Shake."
Citizens of Wuhan, China, appeared undeterred by the coronavirus and have continued to greet one another in a manner that may soon sweep the nation: the "Wuhan Shake." Seeing as the traditional method of greeting one another with a handshake is now rife with unsanitary concerns, some enterprising individuals in Wuhan have begun to give each other what can only be referred to as "foot bumps."
As you can see in the video above from the Toronto Sun, a masked gentleman exits a van and greets his fellow Wuhanites with a double foot bump.
Video of the new greeting was published over the weekend but has caught global attention since, in part because it shows the indomitable human spirit in the face of adversity.
Wuhan is, of course, the epicenter of the potential coronavirus pandemic, which has not only cratered sections of the Chinese economy but also created something of a dystopian freakout, the likes of which we haven't seen since the great Ebola scare of last decade.
