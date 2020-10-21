Next Week Could Be the Worst of the COVID Pandemic, Expert Warns
"We're going to see a rapid acceleration in cases," the former FDA chief says.
After months of warnings from top medical advisors, it appears that fall is indeed ushering in another coronavirus surge across the U.S. As numbers continue to climb, experts are now cautioning that some of the worst days could be waiting for us starting just next week, when the spread of the virus will really start to kick in. "I think we're about two or three weeks behind Europe—so we're about a week away from starting to enter a period where we're going to see a rapid acceleration in cases," former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb, MD, recently said. Read on for more about his warnings, and to see how your area is faring, check out This Is How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State.
In an Oct. 19 interview with CNBC's Shepard Smith, Gottlieb echoed previous concerns that the coming seasons would present unique and difficult challenges to an already "fatigued" public. "It's going to be a difficult fall and winter," he warned. "We're seeing hospitalizations go up in 42 states right now, cases are going up in 45 states, and there really is no backstop."
Gottlieb explained that "the summer was a backstop of sorts to the spring surge and we have no therapeutic backstop and this season—the fall and winter season—is when this coronavirus is going to want to spread."
He also said that while he was optimistic that a safe and effective vaccine could be developed, it's also likely that it won't become widely available until early next year. "We can look to happier days, but these are going to be some tough months ahead," he said.
But even before we enter what may be one of the worst weeks of the pandemic, states are already posting record-high numbers of new cases that top their previous summer peaks, according to the Brown School of Public Health's COVID Risk Levels color-coded map. Right now, 20 states are at the "tipping point" (i.e. colored red) on Brown's map. "Once a community reaches the red risk level, stay-at-home orders become necessary again," the experts advise.
Read on to see if your state is home to one of the worst COVID surges as of Oct. 20, and for more on new public health guidelines, check out The CDC Now Says You Should Wear Your Mask in These 7 Places.
20
Alaska
25.3 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
And for another state that's in trouble, This State's Governor Just Urged Residents "Not to Travel" Due to COVID.
19
New Mexico
25.9 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
18
Minnesota
26.1 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
17
Kansas
26.4 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
16
Indiana
26.8 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
And if you want more pandemic updates every day, sign up for our newsletter.
15
Mississippi
27.2 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
14
Illinois
28.1 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
13
Oklahoma
28.7 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
And for a tell-tale sign you could have the virus, check out If You Can't Smell These 2 Things, You May Have COVID.
12
Missouri
29.4 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
11
Tennessee
29.7 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
10
Arkansas
30.1 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
9
Iowa
33.8 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
8
Wyoming
34.9 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
7
Idaho
36.1 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
And for more symptoms to be aware of, know that If Your Food Tastes Like These 2 Things, You May Have COVID.
6
Wisconsin
41.5 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
5
Nebraska
42.1 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
4
Utah
43.5 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
3
Montana
55.1 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
2
South Dakota
76.0 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
1
North Dakota
88.4 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people
And if you think you might have had a silent case, check out If You Can't Do This, You May Have Had COVID, New Study Finds.