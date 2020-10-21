Next Week Could Be the Worst of the COVID Pandemic, Expert Warns

After months of warnings from top medical advisors, it appears that fall is indeed ushering in another coronavirus surge across the U.S. As numbers continue to climb, experts are now cautioning that some of the worst days could be waiting for us starting just next week, when the spread of the virus will really start to kick in. "I think we're about two or three weeks behind Europe—so we're about a week away from starting to enter a period where we're going to see a rapid acceleration in cases," former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb, MD, recently said. Read on for more about his warnings, and to see how your area is faring, check out This Is How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State.

In an Oct. 19 interview with CNBC's Shepard Smith, Gottlieb echoed previous concerns that the coming seasons would present unique and difficult challenges to an already "fatigued" public. "It's going to be a difficult fall and winter," he warned. "We're seeing hospitalizations go up in 42 states right now, cases are going up in 45 states, and there really is no backstop."

Gottlieb explained that "the summer was a backstop of sorts to the spring surge and we have no therapeutic backstop and this season—the fall and winter season—is when this coronavirus is going to want to spread."

He also said that while he was optimistic that a safe and effective vaccine could be developed, it's also likely that it won't become widely available until early next year. "We can look to happier days, but these are going to be some tough months ahead," he said.

But even before we enter what may be one of the worst weeks of the pandemic, states are already posting record-high numbers of new cases that top their previous summer peaks, according to the Brown School of Public Health's COVID Risk Levels color-coded map. Right now, 20 states are at the "tipping point" (i.e. colored red) on Brown's map. "Once a community reaches the red risk level, stay-at-home orders become necessary again," the experts advise.

Read on to see if your state is home to one of the worst COVID surges as of Oct. 20, and for more on new public health guidelines, check out The CDC Now Says You Should Wear Your Mask in These 7 Places.

20 Alaska

25.3 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

19 New Mexico

25.9 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

18 Minnesota

26.1 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

17 Kansas

26.4 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

16 Indiana

26.8 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

15 Mississippi

27.2 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

14 Illinois

28.1 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

13 Oklahoma

28.7 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

12 Missouri

29.4 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

11 Tennessee

29.7 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

10 Arkansas

30.1 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

9 Iowa

33.8 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

8 Wyoming

34.9 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

7 Idaho

36.1 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

6 Wisconsin

41.5 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

5 Nebraska

42.1 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

4 Utah

43.5 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

3 Montana

55.1 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

2 South Dakota

76.0 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

1 North Dakota

88.4 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people

