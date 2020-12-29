Culture

The Worst TV Show of 2020, According to Critics

These were the most poorly reviewed television series of the year.

December 28, 2020
With most of us spending more time indoors than ever before this year, we've been watching an unprecedented amount of television—from reruns of classic series to exciting new offerings. But not all new TV is good TV. In fact, plenty series this year failed to get a seal of approval from the critics. Based on their reviews, the following list represents the worst TV shows of 2020.

We went through Metacritic's list of every TV season that came out this year, then looked at the 50 lowest rated offerings. Most of these shows made their debuts in 2020, while a handful of them simply had especially abysmal seasons. And though many were limited series or such unmitigated flops that they won't be returning, others will be back on your screens next year. (Don't say we didn't warn you!)

Here are the TV shows critics weren't thrilled about in 2020, from the meh to the miserable. Read on to see if any of your favorites earned this dismal designation. And for series on the other end of the spectrum, check out The Best TV Shows of 2020, According to Critics.

50
The Right Stuff

the right stuff
Disney+

Metascore: 61

49
#blackAF

still from blackaf
Gabriel Delerme / Netflix

Metascore: 61

48
Soulmates

still from soulmates
AMC

Metascore: 60

47
Little Voice

still from little voice
Apple TV+

Metascore: 60

46
Your Honor

still from your honor
Showtime

Metascore: 60

45
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

penny dreadful city of angels
Showtime

Metascore: 60

44
Animaniacs

animaniacs reboot
Hulu

Metascore: 60

43
Truth Seekers

truth seekers
Prime Video

Metascore: 60

42
Helter Skelter: An American Myth

helter skelter an american myth
MGM Studios Inc.

Metascore: 59

41
We Hunt Together

we hunt together
BBC Studios / UKTV / Laurence Cendrowicz

Metascore: 59

40
Star Trek: Lower Decks

star trek lower decks
CBS Television Distribution

Metascore: 59

39
Cursed

still from cursed
Netflix

Metascore: 59

38
The Liberator

still from the liberator
Netflix

Metascore: 59

37
Away

still from away
Netflix

Metascore: 59

36
Emily in Paris

emily in paris
Stephanie Branchu / Netflix

Metascore: 58

35
Next

still from next
Fox

Metascore: 58

34
Tommy

still from tommy
Jojo Whilden / CBS

Metascore: 58

33
Council of Dads

council of dads
NBC

Metascore: 58

32
Big Sky

still from big sky
ABC / Darko Sikman

Metascore: 58

31
Unsolved Mysteries

unsolved mysteries
Netflix

Metascore: 57

30
The Twilight Zone

the twilight zone
CBS All Access

Metascore: 57

29
The Stand

still from the stand
CBS All Access

Metascore: 56

28
Utopia

still from utopia
Elizabeth Morris / Amazon Studios

Metascore: 56

27
Social Distance

still from social distance
Netflix

Metascore: 56

26
Hollywood

still from hollywood
Netflix

Metascore: 56

25
Snowpiercer

still from snowpiercer
TNT

Metascore: 55

24
Intelligence

still from intelligence
Colin Hutton / Sky

Metascore: 54

23
Love Life

still from love life
HBO Max

Metascore: 54

22
Interrogation

still from interrogation
CBS All Access

Metascore: 54

21
Brave New World

brave new world
Peacock

Metascore: 54

20
Hunters

al pacino and logan lerman on hunters
Amazon Prime Video

Metascore: 54

19
Filthy Rich

still from filthy rich
Skip Bolen / Fox

Metascore: 54

18
White Lines

still from white lines
Netflix

Metascore: 53

17
Deputy

still from deputy
Richard Foreman / Fox

Metascore: 51

16
Amazing Stories

still from amazing stories
Apple TV+

Metascore: 51

15
Ratched

still from ratched
Netflix

Metascore: 50

14
Motherland: Fort Salem

motherland fort salem
Freeform

Metascore: 49

13
Space Force

still from space force
Aaron Epstein / Netflix

Metascore: 49

12
The Walking Dead: World Beyond

the walking dead world beyond
AMC

Metascore: 48

11
Selena: The Series

selena the series
Netflix

Metascore: 48

10
Crossing Swords

crossing swords
Hulu

Metascore: 47

9
Messiah

still from messiah
Netflix

Metascore: 46

8
AJ and the Queen

aj and the queen
Netflix

Metascore: 46

7
The Politician

still from the politician
David Giesbrecht / Netflix

Metascore: 45

6
Too Hot to Handle

too hot to handle
Netflix

Metascore: 43

5
The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow

the goop lab with gwyneth paltrow
Netflix

Metascore: 40

4
Helstrom

still from helstrom
Bettina Strauss / Hulu

Metascore: 40

3
Indebted

still from indebted
Trae Patton / NBC

Metascore: 36

2
The Duchess

still from the duchess
Netflix

Metascore: 35

1
Hoops

still from hoops
Netflix

Metascore: 35

