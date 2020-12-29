The Worst TV Show of 2020, According to Critics
These were the most poorly reviewed television series of the year.
With most of us spending more time indoors than ever before this year, we've been watching an unprecedented amount of television—from reruns of classic series to exciting new offerings. But not all new TV is good TV. In fact, plenty series this year failed to get a seal of approval from the critics. Based on their reviews, the following list represents the worst TV shows of 2020.
We went through Metacritic's list of every TV season that came out this year, then looked at the 50 lowest rated offerings. Most of these shows made their debuts in 2020, while a handful of them simply had especially abysmal seasons. And though many were limited series or such unmitigated flops that they won't be returning, others will be back on your screens next year. (Don't say we didn't warn you!)
Here are the TV shows critics weren't thrilled about in 2020, from the meh to the miserable. Read on to see if any of your favorites earned this dismal designation. And for series on the other end of the spectrum, check out The Best TV Shows of 2020, According to Critics.
50
The Right Stuff
Metascore: 61
49
#blackAF
Metascore: 61
48
Soulmates
Metascore: 60
47
Little Voice
Metascore: 60
46
Your Honor
Metascore: 60
45
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Metascore: 60
44
Animaniacs
Metascore: 60
43
Truth Seekers
Metascore: 60
42
Helter Skelter: An American Myth
Metascore: 59
41
We Hunt Together
Metascore: 59
40
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Metascore: 59
39
Cursed
Metascore: 59
38
The Liberator
Metascore: 59
37
Away
Metascore: 59
36
Emily in Paris
Metascore: 58
35
Next
Metascore: 58
34
Tommy
Metascore: 58
33
Council of Dads
Metascore: 58
32
Big Sky
Metascore: 58
31
Unsolved Mysteries
Metascore: 57
30
The Twilight Zone
Metascore: 57
29
The Stand
Metascore: 56
28
Utopia
Metascore: 56
27
Social Distance
Metascore: 56
26
Hollywood
Metascore: 56
25
Snowpiercer
Metascore: 55
24
Intelligence
Metascore: 54
23
Love Life
Metascore: 54
22
Interrogation
Metascore: 54
21
Brave New World
Metascore: 54
20
Hunters
Metascore: 54
19
Filthy Rich
Metascore: 54
18
White Lines
Metascore: 53
17
Deputy
Metascore: 51
16
Amazing Stories
Metascore: 51
15
Ratched
Metascore: 50
14
Motherland: Fort Salem
Metascore: 49
13
Space Force
Metascore: 49
12
The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Metascore: 48
11
Selena: The Series
Metascore: 48
10
Crossing Swords
Metascore: 47
9
Messiah
Metascore: 46
8
AJ and the Queen
Metascore: 46
7
The Politician
Metascore: 45
6
Too Hot to Handle
Metascore: 43
5
The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow
Metascore: 40
4
Helstrom
Metascore: 40
3
Indebted
Metascore: 36
2
The Duchess
Metascore: 35
1
Hoops
Metascore: 35
