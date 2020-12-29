With most of us spending more time indoors than ever before this year, we've been watching an unprecedented amount of television—from reruns of classic series to exciting new offerings. But not all new TV is good TV. In fact, plenty series this year failed to get a seal of approval from the critics. Based on their reviews, the following list represents the worst TV shows of 2020.

We went through Metacritic's list of every TV season that came out this year, then looked at the 50 lowest rated offerings. Most of these shows made their debuts in 2020, while a handful of them simply had especially abysmal seasons. And though many were limited series or such unmitigated flops that they won't be returning, others will be back on your screens next year. (Don't say we didn't warn you!)

Here are the TV shows critics weren't thrilled about in 2020, from the meh to the miserable. Read on to see if any of your favorites earned this dismal designation. And for series on the other end of the spectrum, check out The Best TV Shows of 2020, According to Critics.

Read the original article on Best Life.

50 The Right Stuff

Metascore: 61

49 #blackAF

Metascore: 61

48 Soulmates

Metascore: 60

47 Little Voice

Metascore: 60

46 Your Honor

Metascore: 60

45 Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Metascore: 60

44 Animaniacs

Metascore: 60

43 Truth Seekers

Metascore: 60

42 Helter Skelter: An American Myth

Metascore: 59

41 We Hunt Together

Metascore: 59

40 Star Trek: Lower Decks

Metascore: 59

39 Cursed

Metascore: 59

38 The Liberator

Metascore: 59

37 Away

Metascore: 59

36 Emily in Paris

Metascore: 58

35 Next

Metascore: 58

34 Tommy

Metascore: 58

33 Council of Dads

Metascore: 58

32 Big Sky

Metascore: 58

31 Unsolved Mysteries

Metascore: 57

30 The Twilight Zone

Metascore: 57

29 The Stand

Metascore: 56

28 Utopia

Metascore: 56

27 Social Distance

Metascore: 56

26 Hollywood

Metascore: 56

25 Snowpiercer

Metascore: 55

24 Intelligence

Metascore: 54

23 Love Life

Metascore: 54

22 Interrogation

Metascore: 54

21 Brave New World

Metascore: 54

20 Hunters

Metascore: 54

19 Filthy Rich

Metascore: 54

18 White Lines

Metascore: 53

17 Deputy

Metascore: 51

16 Amazing Stories

Metascore: 51

15 Ratched

Metascore: 50

14 Motherland: Fort Salem

Metascore: 49

13 Space Force

Metascore: 49

12 The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Metascore: 48

11 Selena: The Series

Metascore: 48

10 Crossing Swords

Metascore: 47

9 Messiah

Metascore: 46

8 AJ and the Queen

Metascore: 46

7 The Politician

Metascore: 45

6 Too Hot to Handle

Metascore: 43

5 The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow

Metascore: 40

4 Helstrom

Metascore: 40

3 Indebted

Metascore: 36

2 The Duchess

Metascore: 35

1 Hoops

Metascore: 35

