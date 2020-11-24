As people across the United States prepare for their first Thanksgiving amid a pandemic, you may find yourself changing your plans to travel or gather with family and friends in favor of staying at home and doing your part to curb the spread of coronavirus. But in doing so, you may now need to make some last-minute runs to the grocery store in order to prepare your own Thanksgiving feast. If that's the case, you'll definitely want to avoid shopping when stores are overly crowded in order to help limit your contact with other shoppers, reduce the amount of time you spend indoors, and avoid putting yourself at an increased risk of being exposed to COVID-19. So, when is it safe to shop? Read on to discover the worst time to grocery shop and visit other popular retailers the week of Thanksgiving, according to data from Google Maps Trends. And for more pitfalls to avoid when you hit the store this holiday season, check out The Worst Thing You Can Do When Thanksgiving Shopping, Experts Warn.

1 Grocery store

Worst time to shop: Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 25

2 Bakery

Worst time to shop: 12 p.m. on Nov. 25

3 Liquor store

Worst time to shop: 6 p.m. on Nov. 25

4 Shopping center

Worst time to shop: 1 p.m. on Nov. 27

