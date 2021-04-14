This Is the Worst State in the U.S., According to Americans
You might want to reconsider before moving or visiting this unpopular state.
Whether it's their stunning landscapes, robust city life, diverse population, or an ideal climate, each state in the U.S. has something special to offer. But some of those unique characteristics make a state more desirable, and others, less so. To determine what Americans think about all 50 U.S. states, YouGov conducted a new survey that asked 1,211 adults over the age of 18 from coast to coast to pick the better of two states in a sequence of head-to-head matchups. Based on the results of the survey, which was compiled between March 12 and March 15, 2021, each state was given a "win percentage." "States are rated based on their 'win percentage'—how often that state won the head-to-head matchup when it was one of the two states shown," YouGov notes. Those with the highest "win percentage" were deemed the most popular or best states, and those with the lowest have the unfortunate honor of besting the least popular or worst states, according to Americans. Read on to find out where your state ranks and to learn what Americans think is the worst state in the U.S. And to see which state is charging a fortune, check out This State Has the Highest Taxes in America, According to Data.
50
Hawaii
Win percentage: 69 percent
49
Colorado
Win percentage: 65.4 percent
48
Virginia
Win percentage: 64.1 percent
47
Nevada
Win percentage: 61.4 percent
46
North Carolina
Win percentage: 61.3 percent
45
Florida
Win percentage: 60.7 percent
44
Arizona
Win percentage: 60 percent
43
New York
Win percentage: 58.9 percent
42
Georgia
Win percentage: 57.9 percent
41
Texas
Win percentage: 57.7 percent
40
Maine
Win percentage: 57.3 percent
39
California
Win percentage: 57 percent
38
Alaska
Win percentage: 56.9 percent
37
Vermont
Win percentage: 56.1 percent
36
Washington
Win percentage: 55.6 percent
35
Oregon
Win percentage: 55.5 percent
34
Pennsylvania
Win percentage: 55 percent
33
Montana
Win percentage: 54.9 percent
32
New Hampshire
Win percentage: 54.5 percent
31
Michigan
Win percentage: 53.7 percent
30
Tennessee
Win percentage: 53.1 percent
29
Wyoming
Win percentage: 52.8 percent
28
Connecticut
Win percentage: 51.3 percent
27
Minnesota
Win percentage: 50.8 percent
26
Rhode Island
Win percentage: 49.6 percent
25
Maryland
Win percentage: 48.7 percent
24
Utah
Win percentage: 48.2 percent
23
New Mexico
Win percentage: 47.7 percent
22
South Carolina
Win percentage: 47.4 percent
21
Louisiana
Win percentage: 46.7 percent
20
Massachusetts
Win percentage: 46.4 percent
19
Delaware
Win percentage: 46.2 percent
18
Ohio
Win percentage: 45 percent
17
Nebraska
Win percentage: 44.8 percent
16
Oklahoma
Win percentage: 44.7 percent
15
West Virginia
Win percentage: 44.6 percent
14
North Dakota
Win percentage: 44.3 percent
13
Wisconsin
Win percentage: 44.2 percent
12
Illinois
Win percentage: 43.9 percent
11
Idaho
Win percentage: 42.9 percent
10
Kansas
Win percentage: 42.3 percent
9
Kentucky
Win percentage: 41.9 percent
8
Missouri
Win percentage: 41.9 percent
7
South Dakota
Win percentage: 40.2 percent
6
Indiana
Win percentage: 39.5 percent
5
Iowa
Win percentage: 39.2 percent
4
Arkansas
Win percentage: 38.9 percent
3
New Jersey
Win percentage: 38.8 percent
2
Mississippi
Win percentage: 37.8 percent
1
Alabama
Win percentage: 37.5 percent
