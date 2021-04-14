This Is the Worst State in the U.S., According to Americans

Whether it's their stunning landscapes, robust city life, diverse population, or an ideal climate, each state in the U.S. has something special to offer. But some of those unique characteristics make a state more desirable, and others, less so. To determine what Americans think about all 50 U.S. states, YouGov conducted a new survey that asked 1,211 adults over the age of 18 from coast to coast to pick the better of two states in a sequence of head-to-head matchups. Based on the results of the survey, which was compiled between March 12 and March 15, 2021, each state was given a "win percentage." "States are rated based on their 'win percentage'—how often that state won the head-to-head matchup when it was one of the two states shown," YouGov notes. Those with the highest "win percentage" were deemed the most popular or best states, and those with the lowest have the unfortunate honor of besting the least popular or worst states, according to Americans. Read on to find out where your state ranks and to learn what Americans think is the worst state in the U.S. And to see which state is charging a fortune, check out This State Has the Highest Taxes in America, According to Data.

50 Hawaii

Win percentage: 69 percent

49 Colorado

Win percentage: 65.4 percent

48 Virginia

Win percentage: 64.1 percent

47 Nevada

Win percentage: 61.4 percent

46 North Carolina

Win percentage: 61.3 percent

45 Florida

Win percentage: 60.7 percent

44 Arizona

Win percentage: 60 percent

43 New York

Win percentage: 58.9 percent

42 Georgia

Win percentage: 57.9 percent

41 Texas

Win percentage: 57.7 percent

40 Maine

Win percentage: 57.3 percent

39 California

Win percentage: 57 percent

38 Alaska

Win percentage: 56.9 percent

37 Vermont

Win percentage: 56.1 percent

36 Washington

Win percentage: 55.6 percent

35 Oregon

Win percentage: 55.5 percent

34 Pennsylvania

Win percentage: 55 percent

33 Montana

Win percentage: 54.9 percent

32 New Hampshire

Win percentage: 54.5 percent

31 Michigan

Win percentage: 53.7 percent

30 Tennessee

Win percentage: 53.1 percent

29 Wyoming

Win percentage: 52.8 percent

28 Connecticut

Win percentage: 51.3 percent

27 Minnesota

Win percentage: 50.8 percent

26 Rhode Island

Win percentage: 49.6 percent

25 Maryland

Win percentage: 48.7 percent

24 Utah

Win percentage: 48.2 percent

23 New Mexico

Win percentage: 47.7 percent

22 South Carolina

Win percentage: 47.4 percent

21 Louisiana

Win percentage: 46.7 percent

20 Massachusetts

Win percentage: 46.4 percent

19 Delaware

Win percentage: 46.2 percent

18 Ohio

Win percentage: 45 percent

17 Nebraska

Win percentage: 44.8 percent

16 Oklahoma

Win percentage: 44.7 percent

15 West Virginia

Win percentage: 44.6 percent

14 North Dakota

Win percentage: 44.3 percent

13 Wisconsin

Win percentage: 44.2 percent

12 Illinois

Win percentage: 43.9 percent

11 Idaho

Win percentage: 42.9 percent

10 Kansas

Win percentage: 42.3 percent

9 Kentucky

Win percentage: 41.9 percent

8 Missouri

Win percentage: 41.9 percent

7 South Dakota

Win percentage: 40.2 percent

6 Indiana

Win percentage: 39.5 percent

5 Iowa

Win percentage: 39.2 percent

4 Arkansas

Win percentage: 38.9 percent

3 New Jersey

Win percentage: 38.8 percent

2 Mississippi

Win percentage: 37.8 percent

1 Alabama

Win percentage: 37.5 percent

