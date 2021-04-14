Culture

This Is the Worst State in the U.S., According to Americans

You might want to reconsider before moving or visiting this unpopular state.

April 14, 2021
Whether it's their stunning landscapes, robust city life, diverse population, or an ideal climate, each state in the U.S. has something special to offer. But some of those unique characteristics make a state more desirable, and others, less so. To determine what Americans think about all 50 U.S. states, YouGov conducted a new survey that asked 1,211 adults over the age of 18 from coast to coast to pick the better of two states in a sequence of head-to-head matchups. Based on the results of the survey, which was compiled between March 12 and March 15, 2021, each state was given a "win percentage." "States are rated based on their 'win percentage'—how often that state won the head-to-head matchup when it was one of the two states shown," YouGov notes. Those with the highest "win percentage" were deemed the most popular or best states, and those with the lowest have the unfortunate honor of besting the least popular or worst states, according to Americans. Read on to find out where your state ranks and to learn what Americans think is the worst state in the U.S. And to see which state is charging a fortune, check out This State Has the Highest Taxes in America, According to Data.

50
Hawaii

stairway to heaven, haiku stairs in hawaii
travellife18 / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 69 percent

49
Colorado

red rocks amphitheater, near denver colorado
NaughtyNut / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 65.4 percent

48
Virginia

james river skyline, richmond, virginia
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 64.1 percent

47
Nevada

hotels and casinos in las vegas, nevada
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 61.4 percent

46
North Carolina

north carolina, outerbanks, lighthouse
MarkVanDykePhotography / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 61.3 percent

45
Florida

boat in water, cape coral, florida, canal, palm trees
mginley / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 60.7 percent

44
Arizona

Shutterstock

Win percentage: 60 percent

43
New York

new york city, central park, lake, bridge
GagliardiPhotography / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 58.9 percent

42
Georgia

historic district, savannah, Georgia, skyline
f11photo / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 57.9 percent

41
Texas

The skyline of El Paso, Texas at dusk.
iStock

Win percentage: 57.7 percent

40
Maine

Lighthouse in Portland, Maine during the evening
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 57.3 percent

39
California

bixby bridge, sunset, california
Nick Fox / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 57 percent

38
Alaska

a man hiking in alaska duringthe summer
Galyna Andrushko / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 56.9 percent

37
Vermont

Vermont
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 56.1 percent

36
Washington

diablo lake, Washington state, scenery
Galyna Andrushko / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 55.6 percent

35
Oregon

skyline, portland, oregon, mountains, city
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 55.5 percent

34
Pennsylvania

street view, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Ludmila Ruzickova / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 55 percent

33
Montana

Montana landscape
silky / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 54.9 percent

32
New Hampshire

river in new hampshire, pemigewasset
Kenneth Keifer / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 54.5 percent

31
Michigan

downtown Detroit Michigan
f11photo / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 53.7 percent

30
Tennessee

lower broadway area, nashville, Tennessee, street
f11photo / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 53.1 percent

29
Wyoming

Grand Teton National Park wyoming
Oomka / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 52.8 percent

28
Connecticut

mystic, connecticut, port, boat
Faina Gurevich / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 51.3 percent

27
Minnesota

Minnesota, downtown Minneapolis
f11photo / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 50.8 percent

26
Rhode Island

Castle Hill Lighthouse in Newport, Rhode Island at sunset
JJM Photography / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 49.6 percent

25
Maryland

annapolis, maryland
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 48.7 percent

24
Utah

zion national park, utah
Galyna Andrushko / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 48.2 percent

23
New Mexico

ancient dwellings of UNESCO World Heritage Site, Taos Pueblo in New Mexico
Nick Fox / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 47.7 percent

22
South Carolina

greenville, south carolina, city view
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 47.4 percent

21
Louisiana

cityscape photos of bars and restaurants on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana at twilight
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 46.7 percent

20
Massachusetts

public garden boston, massachusetts
f11photo / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 46.4 percent

19
Delaware

cityscape photo of Wilmington, Delaware
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 46.2 percent

18
Ohio

columbus, ohio, grass, city
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 45 percent

17
Nebraska

national historic park, chimney rock, nebraska
Don Mammoser / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 44.8 percent

16
Oklahoma

quanah parker dam, wichita refuge, oklahoma
YuniqueB / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 44.7 percent

15
West Virginia

west virginia, grist mill, trees
saraporn / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 44.6 percent

14
North Dakota

north dakota, bridge, water
CJ Cagney / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 44.3 percent

13
Wisconsin

cityscape photos of buildings and house in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin at night
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 44.2 percent

12
Illinois

southern illinois, garden of gods, rocks
anthony heflin / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 43.9 percent

11
Idaho

river, water fall, snake river, idaho
Benny Marty / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 42.9 percent

10
Kansas

midwest prairie in kansas, church and sunset
MaxMaximovPhotography / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 42.3 percent

9
Kentucky

farm house in kentucky, grass
anthony heflin / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 41.9 percent

8
Missouri

cityscape photo of St. Louis, Missouri at dusk
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 41.9 percent

7
South Dakota

mount rushmore, presidents, rock, south dakota
RED87PUTRA / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 40.2 percent

6
Indiana

the Monument Circle and downtown area of Indianapolis, Indiana at night
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 39.5 percent

5
Iowa

rural iowa, hot air balloon
Michael Rolands / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 39.2 percent

4
Arkansas

kayaker in ponco river in arkansas
Damon Shaw / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 38.9 percent

3
New Jersey

Atlantic City boardwalk and ferris wheel in new Jersey
Shutterstock

Win percentage: 38.8 percent

2
Mississippi

biloxi lighthouse in mississippi
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 37.8 percent

1
Alabama

birmingham, alabama, skyline
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Win percentage: 37.5 percent

