Health

"The Worst of the Pandemic" Is Coming in This Many Weeks, Expert Warns

A White House adviser fears a variant-fueled surge could reverse the recent national drop in cases.

By Zachary Mack
February 16, 2021
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
February 16, 2021
circle

Health officials in the United States have been able to breathe a rare sigh of relief lately, as the past several weeks have shown a sustained decline in COVID cases nationwide. As of Feb. 15, the seven-day average stood at 85,812 new cases per day, marking a 41 percent drop over the past two weeks, according to The New York Times. But experts caution that the progress made against COVID since early January isn't necessarily guaranteed to stick around, with one White House COVID adviser warning that "the worst of the pandemic" could be coming in a matter of weeks. Read on to see what's to come, and for more on how the pandemic is affecting where you live already, check out How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State.

The next three months could see another surge hit the U.S.

A patient suffering from COVID-19 is cared for by a team of doctors and nurses in the ICU who are all wearing protective gear.
iStock

While discussing the process of reopening schools during an interview with CBS's This Morning on Feb. 15, Michael Osterholm, PhD, a member of the White House's COVID advisory board, issued a stark warning: "The next 14 weeks I think will be the worst of the pandemic."

He continued: "People don't want to hear that, but if we look at what these variants are doing, particularly this one from the United Kingdom, and see what it did in Europe, see what it's done in the Middle East, it's now beginning to start that here in the U.S. We are going to see that unfold." And for more on the strain from England, check out The U.K.'s Top Scientist Has a Chilling COVID Warning for Americans.

Reopening schools will likely be a short-lived effort.

Elementary age school kids at school in mask
Halfpoint / Shutterstock

Osterholm went on to argue that efforts to open up schools were based on the currently rosy outlook provided by the national downswing in cases. "At this point, many of the areas can open up, [but] I don't think they will be open up very long because of what's coming down the pike with cases," he predicted. According to Osterholm, the coming surge would cause most schools to close again in just six to eight weeks and these shutdowns would "last for likely at least up to 14 weeks."

"We're in a race with this variant in terms of vaccination," he warned. "If we look at the numbers right now, there will be over 30 million Americans over the age of 65 who will not have the vaccine by the end of March, when we are going to be in very, very dark days … In the meantime, masks are the best thing we have in terms of reducing transmission—of course in addition to just distancing yourself [and] don't put yourself in harm's way." And for more COVID news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Another White House COVID expert agrees with Osterholm's warning.

Nurse putting oxygen mask to patient during surgery - healthcare and medicine concepts
iStock

Osterholm wasn't alone in his prediction that another wave of cases could be awaiting the U.S. "It's nice to see the number of cases drop, but it can be misleading," Andy Slavitt, senior advisor for the White House's COVID-19 response team, said during an on-air interview with MSNBC's Hallie Jackson on Feb. 15.

When asked his thoughts on Osterholm's fears that the worst days of the pandemic could lie ahead, Slavitt reaffirmed his colleague's warning that highly contagious variants could indeed spark the next dark chapter—and that becoming complacent would be a grave mistake.

"Unfortunately we can't predict the future and we know that this virus has been nothing but full of surprises for us … and I think there are more surprises to come," Slavitt cautioned. "I don't think we are anywhere close [to] out of the woods. I don't expect that we are going to be seeing just smooth sailing from here. It would be such a shame to take our foot off the gas too early." And for more on what you shouldn't be doing as you try to up your PPE, check out If You're Layering These Masks, the CDC Says to Stop Immediately.

Dr. Fauci also recently warned that variants pose a serious threat.

Shot of a group of young people wearing masks on the street in the cold weather
iStock

Slavitt's and Osterholm's dire predictions were also echoed by Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVD adviser, in a Feb. 13 interview with The New York Times. "If you look at the plotting of the cases, they have peaked, they're turning around and are starting to come down," he explained. "Likely, the more time that goes by, the less and less cases we'll see. Unless—and this is a possibility—we have an unexpected surge related to some of the variants."

Fauci specifically pointed out that the U.K. variant, which is expected to take over in the U.S. next month, could potentially reverse the progress we've made unless the public remains vigilant. "The variant that is in the U.K. that is likely going to become more dominant in the U.S., the models tell us that will happen probably by the end of March," Fauci said. "If we don't adhere to public health measures the way we should, that could take off on us. That's the reason why I say I'm cautiously optimistic because we could turn around and go the opposite direction pretty quickly." And if you're looking to get vaccinated to avoid these variants, check out Dr. Fauci Says You'll Easily Get a Vaccine Appointment After This Date.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Dr. Fauci Says You Don't Need a Vaccine for This
    Dr. Fauci Says You Don't Need a Vaccine for This
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Says You Don't Need a Vaccine for This

    He said one proposed vaccine plan isn't workable.

  • woman in mask getting blood drawn by doctor
    woman in mask getting blood drawn by doctor
    Health

    This May Keep You Safe From Severe COVID

    You might want to get a blood test ASAP.

  • man holding a pill in one hand and glass of water in another
    man holding a pill in one hand and glass of water in another
    Health

    If You're Taking This Supplement, Stop Now

    This popular pill could be putting your health at risk.

  • Anthony Fauci
    Anthony Fauci
    Health

    Fauci Said the Vaccine Can Protect You From This

    The vaccine won't only prevent you from getting sick.

  • The Rock in San Andreas
    The Rock in San Andreas
    Culture

    The Worst Movie "The Rock" Ever Made

    Critics smelled what he was cooking—and hated it.

  • A man wearing a blue blazer and protective face mask checks his smartphone.
    A man wearing a blue blazer and protective face mask checks his smartphone.
    Health

    This Could Cause a "Rapid Rise" in COVID Cases

    A new CDC report highlights how it will likely happen.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE