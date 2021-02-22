This State Has the Worst Hygiene in America, According to Data

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, hygiene has been discussed and dissected like never before. Hand sanitizer, face masks, and disinfecting your cell phone all became part of our everyday routines. But hygiene is so much more than just singing “happy birthday” twice while scrubbing your hands. Since the topic matters more than ever these days, we crunched the numbers to find out which state has the worst hygiene in America, from their hands to their teeth.

To reach a conclusion, we first looked at the number of people wearing a mask in every state according to COVIDcast (data as of Feb. 14, 2021). This provides a sense of how many people are following what's become a fairly basic hygiene measure. Then, we examined the most recent data on the percentage of hospitals in each state that met all of The Leapfrog Group’s hand-hygiene protocols*. Finally, we factored in WalletHub's dental health index. The outlet used a number of data points—like the percentage of adolescents and adults who visited the dentist in the last year—to score states based on how well residents take care of their teeth, a key hygienic marker. WalletHub gave each state a score on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the best dental health and 0 indicating the worst.

Metrics on the number of showers taken per day per state or the number of cleaning products bought per state were unavailable, meaning our figures relied more on public health data. It's worth noting that this could mean that less wealthy states, or those with worse-funded public healthcare, rank as “less hygienic.”

Based on the data available, we gave each metric a weighted value before running them through our exclusive algorithm to see how each state scored on our 100-point scale Unhygienic Index. Overall, our results show that states in the Northeast are generally more hygienic, while states in the South and West seemed t0 struggle more when hygiene. Read on to discover the state with the worst hygiene in America, and to find out where yours falls on the list. And to learn more about the most unsafe places in the country, check out This Is the Most Dangerous City in America.

Editor's note: For some states, hand-hygiene hospital data was not available. In those cases, you'll see an "N/A." We adjusted the algorithm to ensure that each state was scored fairly and accurately.

50 Connecticut

People wearing masks in public: 98.14 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 72.38

Unhygienic Index Score: 0.00

49 New Jersey

People wearing masks in public: 96.4 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 94 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 65.47

Unhygienic Index Score: 13.40

48 Massachusetts

People wearing masks in public: 97.69 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 81 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 68.02

Unhygienic Index Score: 17.21

47 Oregon

People wearing masks in public: 95.34 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 100 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 59.44

Unhygienic Index Score: 17.44

46 Delaware

People wearing masks in public: 98.33 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 58.53

Unhygienic Index Score: 19.00

45 Illinois

People wearing masks in public: 94.61 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 78 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 74.93

Unhygienic Index Score: 20.08

44 Hawaii

People wearing masks in public: 96.41 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 83 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 61.51

Unhygienic Index Score: 24.99

43 Maryland

People wearing masks in public: 97.23 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 56.68

Unhygienic Index Score: 25.53

42 Minnesota

People wearing masks in public: 94.34 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 70 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 74.12

Unhygienic Index Score: 27.15

41 Michigan

People wearing masks in public: 93.07 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 76 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 70.35

Unhygienic Index Score: 29.48

40 Virginia

People wearing masks in public: 95.41 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 83 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 57.69

Unhygienic Index Score: 30.97

39 Rhode Island

People wearing masks in public: 97.12 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 71 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 62.38

Unhygienic Index Score: 30.98

38 Vermont

People wearing masks in public: 94.31 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 57.66

Unhygienic Index Score: 34.51

37 Nevada

People wearing masks in public: 93.50 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 93 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 50.04

Unhygienic Index Score: 35.66

36 Indiana

People wearing masks in public: 90.06 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 88 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 60.44

Unhygienic Index Score: 37.49

35 Ohio

People wearing masks in public: 93.20 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 71 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 64.20

Unhygienic Index Score: 38.53

34 Washington

People wearing masks in public: 94.85 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 67 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 62.05

Unhygienic Index Score: 39.50

33 Iowa

People wearing masks in public: 90.60 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 63.04

Unhygienic Index Score: 40.04

32 Maine

People wearing masks in public: 96.07 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 77 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 50.51

Unhygienic Index Score: 40.46

31 New Hampshire

People wearing masks in public: 92.48 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 56.92

Unhygienic Index Score: 42.06

30 Kansas

People wearing masks in public: 89.38 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 87 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 58.01

Unhygienic Index Score: 42.11

29 New York

People wearing masks in public: 97.20 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 67 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 53.25

Unhygienic Index Score: 42.27

And for the place where you won't find too many friendly faces, This Is the Most Hateful State in America.

28 Utah

People wearing masks in public: 92.77 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 78 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 54.32

Unhygienic Index Score: 43.95

27 California

People wearing masks in public: 95.86 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 77 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 45.26

Unhygienic Index Score: 45.89

And for the state that's the dirtiest in a very different way, This Is the Most Corrupt State in America.

26 Florida

People wearing masks in public: 90.16 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 93 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 45.26

Unhygienic Index Score: 48.08

And for more exclusive rankings sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

25 North Carolina

People wearing masks in public: 93.99 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 70 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 52.80

Unhygienic Index Score: 48.17

24 Idaho

People wearing masks in public: 83.38 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 83 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 68.41

Unhygienic Index Score: 49.30

23 Georgia

People wearing masks in public: 87.80 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 79 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 59.75

Unhygienic Index Score: 49.87

22 Wisconsin

People wearing masks in public: 91.54 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 45 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 74.95

Unhygienic Index Score: 50.69

21 Pennsylvania

People wearing masks in public: 93.93 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 67 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 51.60

Unhygienic Index Score: 51.57

20 Oklahoma

People wearing masks in public: 88.78 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 86 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 49.98

Unhygienic Index Score: 51.84

19 Texas

People wearing masks in public: 93.65 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 81 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 41.11

Unhygienic Index Score: 52.25

And for the place where you should always be aware of your surroundings, This Is the Most Dangerous State in America.

18 Tennessee

People wearing masks in public: 88.89 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 90 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 45.90

Unhygienic Index Score: 52.61

17 Colorado

People wearing masks in public: 92.77 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 68 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 51.82

Unhygienic Index Score: 53.40

16 Nebraska

People wearing masks in public: 87.79 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 60.05

Unhygienic Index Score: 54.27

15 South Carolina

People wearing masks in public: 93.03 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 72 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 46.78

Unhygienic Index Score: 54.73

14 Arizona

People wearing masks in public: 94.27 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 50 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 59.38

Unhygienic Index Score: 55.43

13 Kentucky

People wearing masks in public: 93.30 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 71 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 45.39

Unhygienic Index Score: 56.11

12 North Dakota

People wearing masks in public: 82.84 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 70.65

Unhygienic Index Score: 56.79

11 Louisiana

People wearing masks in public: 89.06 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 81 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 40.63

Unhygienic Index Score: 63.57

10 Missouri

People wearing masks in public: 89.62 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 59 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 54.14

Unhygienic Index Score: 65.03

9 New Mexico

People wearing masks in public: 93.50 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 50 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 49.89

Unhygienic Index Score: 66.24

8 West Virginia

People wearing masks in public: 94.13 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 34.89

Unhygienic Index Score: 67.50

7 Arkansas

People wearing masks in public: 81.58 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 61.52

Unhygienic Index Score: 74.23

6 South Dakota

People wearing masks in public: 81.58 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 34.89

Unhygienic Index Score: 67.50

5 Mississippi

People wearing masks in public: 89.20 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 75 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 33.08

Unhygienic Index Score: 74.64

4 Alabama

People wearing masks in public: 88.85 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 60 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 40.88

Unhygienic Index Score: 78.70

3 Alaska

People wearing masks in public: 88.25 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 41.19

Unhygienic Index Score: 79.43

2 Wyoming

People wearing masks in public: 83.09 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 44 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 47.25

Unhygienic Index Score: 97.64

1 Montana

People wearing masks in public: 83.38 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 38.88

Unhygienic Index Score: 100.00

And for the place that's a little wild behind the wheel, This State Has the Worst Drivers in America.