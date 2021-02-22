Health

This State Has the Worst Hygiene in America, According to Data

From hand-washing to teeth-cleaning, this state comes up short in the hygiene department.

By V.S. Wells
February 22, 2021
circle

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, hygiene has been discussed and dissected like never before. Hand sanitizer, face masks, and disinfecting your cell phone all became part of our everyday routines. But hygiene is so much more than just singing “happy birthday” twice while scrubbing your hands. Since the topic matters more than ever these days, we crunched the numbers to find out which state has the worst hygiene in America, from their hands to their teeth.

To reach a conclusion, we first looked at the number of people wearing a mask in every state according to COVIDcast (data as of Feb. 14, 2021). This provides a sense of how many people are following what's become a fairly basic hygiene measure. Then, we examined the most recent data on the percentage of hospitals in each state that met all of The Leapfrog Group’s hand-hygiene protocols*. Finally, we factored in WalletHub's dental health index. The outlet used a number of data points—like the percentage of adolescents and adults who visited the dentist in the last year—to score states based on how well residents take care of their teeth, a key hygienic marker. WalletHub gave each state a score on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the best dental health and 0 indicating the worst.

Metrics on the number of showers taken per day per state or the number of cleaning products bought per state were unavailable, meaning our figures relied more on public health data. It's worth noting that this could mean that less wealthy states, or those with worse-funded public healthcare, rank as “less hygienic.”

Based on the data available, we gave each metric a weighted value before running them through our exclusive algorithm to see how each state scored on our 100-point scale Unhygienic Index. Overall, our results show that states in the Northeast are generally more hygienic, while states in the South and West seemed t0 struggle more when hygiene. Read on to discover the state with the worst hygiene in America, and to find out where yours falls on the list. And to learn more about the most unsafe places in the country, check out This Is the Most Dangerous City in America.

Editor's note: For some states, hand-hygiene hospital data was not available. In those cases, you'll see an "N/A." We adjusted the algorithm to ensure that each state was scored fairly and accurately.

50
Connecticut

landscape photo of Shelton, Connecticut in the morning
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 98.14 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 72.38

Unhygienic Index Score: 0.00

49
New Jersey

New Jersey
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 96.4 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 94 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 65.47

Unhygienic Index Score: 13.40

48
Massachusetts

Massachusetts
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 97.69 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 81 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 68.02

Unhygienic Index Score: 17.21

47
Oregon

cityscape photo of Eugene, Oregon at dusk
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 95.34 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 100 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 59.44

Unhygienic Index Score: 17.44

46
Delaware

canal next to a dock, restaurant, and roses in the foreground in Lewes, Delaware
iStock

People wearing masks in public: 98.33 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 58.53

Unhygienic Index Score: 19.00

45
Illinois

cityscape of houses and shops downtown Galena, Illinois
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 94.61 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 78 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 74.93

Unhygienic Index Score: 20.08

44
Hawaii

An aerial shot of downtown Honolulu, Hawaii from the water looking inland.
iStock

People wearing masks in public: 96.41 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 83 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 61.51

Unhygienic Index Score: 24.99

43
Maryland

city skyline and Chesapeake Bay in Annapolis, Maryland in the afternoon
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 97.23 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 56.68

Unhygienic Index Score: 25.53

42
Minnesota

downtown minneapolis minnesota
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 94.34 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 70 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 74.12

Unhygienic Index Score: 27.15

41
Michigan

skyline of detroit michigan
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 93.07 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 76 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 70.35

Unhygienic Index Score: 29.48

40
Virginia

The downtown skyline of Richmond, Virginia just after sunrise
iStock

People wearing masks in public: 95.41 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 83 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 57.69

Unhygienic Index Score: 30.97

39
Rhode Island

cityscape photo of pier and building in downtown Providence, Rhode Island
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 97.12 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 71 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 62.38

Unhygienic Index Score: 30.98

38
Vermont

cityscape photos of stores and street in downtown Montpellier, Vermont
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 94.31 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 57.66

Unhygienic Index Score: 34.51

37
Nevada

cityscape photo of mountains and skyline in Reno, Nevado
iStock

People wearing masks in public: 93.50 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 93 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 50.04

Unhygienic Index Score: 35.66

36
Indiana

The skyline of Indianapolis, Indiana
iStock

People wearing masks in public: 90.06 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 88 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 60.44

Unhygienic Index Score: 37.49

35
Ohio

city skyline and bridge in Columbus, Ohio
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 93.20 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 71 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 64.20

Unhygienic Index Score: 38.53

34
Washington

cityscape photo of a church, buildings, and trees in Spokane, Washington
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 94.85 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 67 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 62.05

Unhygienic Index Score: 39.50

33
Iowa

cityscape photo of buildings, a street, and statue from behind in downtown Des Moines, Iowa at dusk
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 90.60 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 63.04

Unhygienic Index Score: 40.04

32
Maine

tall buildings and houses in downtown Portland, Maine at dusk
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 96.07 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 77 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 50.51

Unhygienic Index Score: 40.46

31
New Hampshire

waterfront town with a harbor and boats at sunset
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 92.48 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 56.92

Unhygienic Index Score: 42.06

30
Kansas

cityscape photo of downtown Manhattan, Kansas
iStock

People wearing masks in public: 89.38 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 87 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 58.01

Unhygienic Index Score: 42.11

29
New York

cityscape photo of buildings and the skyline in New York City, New York
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 97.20 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 67 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 53.25

Unhygienic Index Score: 42.27

28
Utah

park city utah
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 92.77 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 78 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 54.32

Unhygienic Index Score: 43.95

27
California

The skyline of Oakland, California from the bay.
iStock

People wearing masks in public: 95.86 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 77 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 45.26

Unhygienic Index Score: 45.89

26
Florida

cityscape photo of a roundabout and buildings in Tampa, Florida at sunset
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 90.16 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 93 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 45.26

Unhygienic Index Score: 48.08

25
North Carolina

city skyline of Durham, North Carolina
iStock

People wearing masks in public: 93.99 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 70 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 52.80

Unhygienic Index Score: 48.17

24
Idaho

boise idaho
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 83.38 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 83 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 68.41

Unhygienic Index Score: 49.30

23
Georgia

cityscape photo of Atlanta, Georgia
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 87.80 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 79 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 59.75

Unhygienic Index Score: 49.87

22
Wisconsin

city skyline in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 91.54 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 45 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 74.95

Unhygienic Index Score: 50.69

21
Pennsylvania

city skyline of and boar crossing river in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
iStock

People wearing masks in public: 93.93 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 67 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 51.60

Unhygienic Index Score: 51.57

20
Oklahoma

city skyline of downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 88.78 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 86 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 49.98

Unhygienic Index Score: 51.84

19
Texas

city skyline of and buildings in downtown Houston, Texas
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 93.65 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 81 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 41.11

Unhygienic Index Score: 52.25

18
Tennessee

The skyline of Chattanooga, Tennessee
iStock

People wearing masks in public: 88.89 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 90 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 45.90

Unhygienic Index Score: 52.61

17
Colorado

skyline of denver colorado
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 92.77 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 68 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 51.82

Unhygienic Index Score: 53.40

16
Nebraska

cityscape photos of buildings and streets in Omaha, Nebraska
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 87.79 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 60.05

Unhygienic Index Score: 54.27

15
South Carolina

downtown columbia south carolina
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 93.03 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 72 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 46.78

Unhygienic Index Score: 54.73

14
Arizona

An aerial shot of skyscrapers that make up the skyline of Phoenix, Arizona
iStock

People wearing masks in public: 94.27 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 50 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 59.38

Unhygienic Index Score: 55.43

13
Kentucky

An aerial view of downtown Lexington, Kentucky on a clear day
iStock

People wearing masks in public: 93.30 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 71 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 45.39

Unhygienic Index Score: 56.11

12
North Dakota

cityscape photo Fargo, North Dakota in the afternoon
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 82.84 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 70.65

Unhygienic Index Score: 56.79

11
Louisiana

An aerial photo of downtown Baton Rouge, Louisiana with the Mississippi River in view
iStock

People wearing masks in public: 89.06 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 81 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 40.63

Unhygienic Index Score: 63.57

10
Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri, USA downtown skyline from above.
iStock

People wearing masks in public: 89.62 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 59 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 54.14

Unhygienic Index Score: 65.03

9
New Mexico

albuquerque plaza, new mexico at dusk
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 93.50 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 50 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 49.89

Unhygienic Index Score: 66.24

8
West Virginia

cityscape photo of Charleston, West Virginia
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 94.13 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 34.89

Unhygienic Index Score: 67.50

7
Arkansas

little rock arkansas
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 81.58 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 61.52

Unhygienic Index Score: 74.23

6
South Dakota

rapid city, south dakota
iStock

People wearing masks in public: 81.58 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 34.89

Unhygienic Index Score: 67.50

5
Mississippi

cityscape photos of a traffic on a street next to the Biloxi Lighthouse in Biloxi, Mississippi at night
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 89.20 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 75 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 33.08

Unhygienic Index Score: 74.64

4
Alabama

downtown birmingham alabama
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 88.85 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 60 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 40.88

Unhygienic Index Score: 78.70

3
Alaska

photo taken by a drone of the downtown area of Sitka, Alaska
Shutterstock

People wearing masks in public: 88.25 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 41.19

Unhygienic Index Score: 79.43

2
Wyoming

Panoramic aerial view of Jackson Hole homes and beautiful mountains on a summer morning, Wyoming.
iStock

People wearing masks in public: 83.09 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 44 percent

Dental health rating (out of 100): 47.25

Unhygienic Index Score: 97.64

1
Montana

cityscape photo of downtown Bozeman, Montana
iStock

People wearing masks in public: 83.38 percent

Hospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/A

Dental health rating (out of 100): 38.88

Unhygienic Index Score: 100.00

