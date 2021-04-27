It was certainly a surprise when Anthony Hopkins picked up another Oscar at the Academy Awards on April 25, but his Best Actor win for The Father is only the latest accomplishment in a storied career. At 83, Hopkins is the oldest ever Oscar winner for acting, but he's earned accolades and consistent popularity over the past several decades. Amid all the triumphs, however, there were bound to be some lows. So, what are the worst Anthony Hopkins movies ever made?

To find out, we consulted Rotten Tomatoes' ranked list of every Anthony Hopkins film, then focused on the "rotten" entries—that is, the films that earned less than 60 percent in critical approval. As it turns out, Hopkins has starred in his fair share of duds over the years. Read on to find out which movies made the unfortunate cut, and for more bad movies featuring Oscar winners, check out The Worst Tom Hanks Movies of All Time, According to Critics.

32 Chaplin (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 59 percent

31 Legends of the Fall (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58 percent

30 Audrey Rose (1977)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 53 percent

29 Young Winston (1972)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent

28 Elyse (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent

27 Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 49 percent

26 Bobby (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46 percent

25 You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46 percent

24 Meet Joe Black (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45 percent

23 Red 2 (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44 percent

22 The Human Stain (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42 percent

21 Hannibal (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40 percent

20 The City of Your Final Destination (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39 percent

19 Desperate Hours (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36 percent

18 The Wolfman (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 34 percent

17 Surviving Picasso (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 32 percent

16 The Trial (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29 percent

15 Instinct (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27 percent

14 Solace (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25 percent

13 Slipstream (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25 percent

12 Collide (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 24 percent

11 The Innocent (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent

10 The Rite (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21 percent

9 360 (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20 percent

8 Blackway (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20 percent

7 Kidnapping Mr. Heineken (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 19 percent

6 Freejack (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 18 percent

5 Alexander (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 16 percent

4 Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 15 percent

3 August (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14 percent

2 All the King's Men (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11 percent

1 Bad Company (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10 percent

