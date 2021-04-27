Culture

The Worst Anthony Hopkins Movie of All Time, According to Critics

The most recent Best Actor Oscar winner has made plenty of not-so-great films.

By Richard Evans
April 27, 2021
Avatar
By Richard Evans
April 27, 2021

It was certainly a surprise when Anthony Hopkins picked up another Oscar at the Academy Awards on April 25, but his Best Actor win for The Father is only the latest accomplishment in a storied career. At 83, Hopkins is the oldest ever Oscar winner for acting, but he's earned accolades and consistent popularity over the past several decades. Amid all the triumphs, however, there were bound to be some lows. So, what are the worst Anthony Hopkins movies ever made?

To find out, we consulted Rotten Tomatoes' ranked list of every Anthony Hopkins film, then focused on the "rotten" entries—that is, the films that earned less than 60 percent in critical approval. As it turns out, Hopkins has starred in his fair share of duds over the years. Read on to find out which movies made the unfortunate cut, and for more bad movies featuring Oscar winners, check out The Worst Tom Hanks Movies of All Time, According to Critics.

32
Chaplin (1992)

anthony hopkins in chaplin
TriStar Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 59 percent

31
Legends of the Fall (1994)

anthony hopkins in legends of the fall
Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58 percent

30
Audrey Rose (1977)

anthony hopkins in audrey rose
United Artists

Rotten Tomatoes score: 53 percent

29
Young Winston (1972)

anthony hopkins in young winston
Ron Case / Keystone / Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent

28
Elyse (2020)

anthony hopkins in elyse
Gravitas Ventures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent

27
Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

anthony hopkins in hearts in atlantis
Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 49 percent

26
Bobby (2006)

anthony hopkins in bobby
MGM

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46 percent

25
You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger (2010)

anthony hopkins in you will meet a tall dark stranger
Sony Pictures Classics

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46 percent

24
Meet Joe Black (1998)

anthony hopkins in meet joe black
Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45 percent

23
Red 2 (2013)

anthony hopkins in red 2
Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44 percent

22
The Human Stain (2003)

anthony hopkins in the human stain
Miramax Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42 percent

21
Hannibal (2001)

anthony hopkins in hannibal
MGM

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40 percent

20
The City of Your Final Destination (2010)

anthony hopkins in the city of your final destination
Screen Media Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39 percent

19
Desperate Hours (1990)

anthony hopkins in desperate hours
MGM

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36 percent

18
The Wolfman (2010)

anthony hopkins in the wolfman
Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 34 percent

17
Surviving Picasso (1996)

anthony hopkins in surviving picasso
Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 32 percent

16
The Trial (1993)

anthony hopkins in the trial
BBC

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29 percent

15
Instinct (1999)

anthony hopkins in instinct
Buena Vista / Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27 percent

14
Solace (2016)

anthony hopkins in solace
Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25 percent

13
Slipstream (2007)

anthony hopkins in slipstream
Strand Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25 percent

And for more film flops peppered throughout an impressive career, revisit The Worst Morgan Freeman Movies of All Time, According to Critics.

12
Collide (2017)

anthony hopkins in collide
Open Road Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 24 percent

11
The Innocent (1995)

anthony hopkins in the innocent
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent

10
The Rite (2011)

anthony hopkins in the rite
Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21 percent

And for more of the worst in horror, These Are the Worst Horror Movies of All Time, According to Critics.

9
360 (2012)

anthony hopkins in 360
BBC Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20 percent

8
Blackway (2016)

anthony hopkins in blackway
TW Media Events

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20 percent

And for more fun content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

7
Kidnapping Mr. Heineken (2015)

anthony hopkins in kidnapping mr. heineken
Alchemy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 19 percent

6
Freejack (1992)

anthony hopkins in freejack
Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 18 percent

5
Alexander (2004)

anthony hopkins in alexander
Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 16 percent

And for another list this film makes an appearance on, check out The Worst Angelina Jolie Movies of All Time, According to Critics.

4
Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

anthony hopkins in transformers the last knight
Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 15 percent

3
August (1996)

anthony hopkins in august
Samuel Goldwyn / Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14 percent

And for more mediocre movies featuring award-winning actors, these are The 20 Worst Movies Starring Oscar-Winning Actors.

2
All the King's Men (2006)

anthony hopkins in all the king's men
Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11 percent

1
Bad Company (2002)

anthony hopkins in bad company
Buena Vista Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10 percent

And for more of the worst of the worst, These Are the Movies on Rotten Tomatoes With 0 Percent Ratings.

Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Adele in 2017
    Adele in 2017
    Culture

    See Adele Partying After the Oscars

    The star made her first public appearance in months.

  • A phone loading the Roku app while resting on top of a keyboard
    A phone loading the Roku app while resting on top of a keyboard
    Smarter Living

    If You Use a Roku, You May Not Be Able to Watch This Soon

    This channel could be going dark on the box.

  • An aerial view of downtown Portland, Oregon
    An aerial view of downtown Portland, Oregon
    Health

    These 4 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

    A national drop hasn't affected these places yet.

  • Shot of a doctor applying a band aid after injecting a patient in his arm during a consultation at a clinic
    Shot of a doctor applying a band aid after injecting a patient in his arm during a consultation at a clinic
    Health

    Don't Do This After Your First Vaccine Dose

    The CDC warns against making this error.

  • Side view of young woman pouring coffee in cup. Beautiful female is standing at kitchen counter. She is in casual at home.
    Side view of young woman pouring coffee in cup. Beautiful female is standing at kitchen counter. She is in casual at home.
    Health

    Do You Drink 3 Cups of Coffee a Day?

    You may be at risk for this painful condition.

  • liv tyler smiling on red carpet
    liv tyler smiling on red carpet
    Culture

    Liv Tyler Reveals Kids' Famous Godfather in Rare Pic

    The A-lister is a longtime friend of the family.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group