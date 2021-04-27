The Worst Anthony Hopkins Movie of All Time, According to Critics
The most recent Best Actor Oscar winner has made plenty of not-so-great films.
It was certainly a surprise when Anthony Hopkins picked up another Oscar at the Academy Awards on April 25, but his Best Actor win for The Father is only the latest accomplishment in a storied career. At 83, Hopkins is the oldest ever Oscar winner for acting, but he's earned accolades and consistent popularity over the past several decades. Amid all the triumphs, however, there were bound to be some lows. So, what are the worst Anthony Hopkins movies ever made?
To find out, we consulted Rotten Tomatoes' ranked list of every Anthony Hopkins film, then focused on the "rotten" entries—that is, the films that earned less than 60 percent in critical approval. As it turns out, Hopkins has starred in his fair share of duds over the years. Read on to find out which movies made the unfortunate cut, and for more bad movies featuring Oscar winners, check out The Worst Tom Hanks Movies of All Time, According to Critics.
32
Chaplin (1992)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 59 percent
31
Legends of the Fall (1994)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 58 percent
30
Audrey Rose (1977)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 53 percent
29
Young Winston (1972)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent
28
Elyse (2020)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent
27
Hearts in Atlantis (2001)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 49 percent
26
Bobby (2006)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 46 percent
25
You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger (2010)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 46 percent
24
Meet Joe Black (1998)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 45 percent
23
Red 2 (2013)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 44 percent
22
The Human Stain (2003)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 42 percent
21
Hannibal (2001)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 40 percent
20
The City of Your Final Destination (2010)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 39 percent
19
Desperate Hours (1990)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 36 percent
18
The Wolfman (2010)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 34 percent
17
Surviving Picasso (1996)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 32 percent
16
The Trial (1993)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 29 percent
15
Instinct (1999)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 27 percent
14
Solace (2016)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 25 percent
13
Slipstream (2007)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 25 percent
12
Collide (2017)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 24 percent
11
The Innocent (1995)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 22 percent
10
The Rite (2011)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 21 percent
9
360 (2012)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 20 percent
8
Blackway (2016)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 20 percent
7
Kidnapping Mr. Heineken (2015)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 19 percent
6
Freejack (1992)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 18 percent
5
Alexander (2004)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 16 percent
4
Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 15 percent
3
August (1996)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 14 percent
2
All the King's Men (2006)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 11 percent
1
Bad Company (2002)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 10 percent
