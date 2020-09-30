Health

The Worst Word You Could Say in a Crowded Room Right Now, Study Says

A new study shows that there may be a correlation between word choice and COVID spread.

By Kali Coleman
September 30, 2020
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
September 30, 2020
circle

The words you use matter—even in terms of public health. The coronavirus can spread in many different ways, and talking is just one of them. However, not all words have the same potential to spread COVID when someone is speaking. According to a recent study, the worst word you could say in a crowded room right now is a word that starts with the letter "P," like "puff" or "picked." Read on to find out why, and for more on how talking can transmit coronavirus, discover how The Way Americans Talk May Have Made COVID So Much Worse.

Researchers for the new study, which was published Sept. 25 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that normal conversations within an indoor space could spread the coronavirus at least as far as, if not farther than, social distancing guidelines recommend.

"People should recognize that they have an effect around them," Howard Stone, PhD, one of the researchers for the study and professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Princeton University, said in statement. "If you speak for 30 seconds in a loud voice, you are going to project aerosol more than six feet in the direction of your interlocutor."

Group of entrepreneurs wearing masks and standing at a distance in the office
iStock

The researchers used a high-speed camera to film the movement of tiny droplets being spread from a person speaking several different phrases—from short statements, like "we will beat the coronavirus," to nursery rhymes, like "Peter Piper picked a peck" and "sing a song of sixpence."

The study concluded that certain statements made much more of an impact than others. The researchers said that the sound from the letter "P" creates puffs of air in front of the speaker, while an entire statement using "P" sounds, such as the alliterative "Peter Piper picked a peck," created what the researchers called an entire "train of puffs."

"Phonetic characteristics introduce complexity to the airflow dynamics and plosive sounds, such as 'P,' produce intense vortical structures that behave like 'puffs' and rapidly reach one meter," the researchers wrote in their study. "However, speech, corresponding to a train of such puffs, creates a conical, turbulent, jet-like flow and easily produces directed transport over two meters in 30 seconds of conversation."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

This is especially troubling given the existing social distancing guidelines in most countries. In the United Kingdom, most of the guidelines adopt a one-meter social distancing measure, and in the U.S., most guidelines follow the six-feet rule, which is just shy of two meters. Both of these are shorter than the probable length the "jet-like flow" a train of puffs from a sentence full of "P" sounds could create within a room.

Luckily, while social distancing may be not as helpful in these circumstances, masks still appear to be. The researchers noted that masks played a critical role in disrupting the ability for droplets from a speaker's mouth to project more than a foot, much less two meters.

"Masks really cut this flow off tremendously," Stone said. "This identifies why (most) masks play a big role. They cut everything off." And for more on how coronavirus can be transmitted, New Evidence Shows How COVID Can Spread Outdoors.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • 23 Genius Ways to Repurpose Anything
    23 Genius Ways to Repurpose Anything
    Smarter Living

    23 Genius Ways to Repurpose Anything

    A greener life starts here.

  • meghan markle wearing princess diana's cartier watch
    meghan markle wearing princess diana's cartier watch
    Culture

    Meghan Markle Has Been Wearing Diana's Watch

    For Harry, it's "very bittersweet," an insider said.

  • A group of mixed aged people do yoga outdoors with face masks on to stop the spread of COVID
    A group of mixed aged people do yoga outdoors with face masks on to stop the spread of COVID
    Health

    New Evidence Shows How COVID Can Spread Outdoors

    These conditions make some outdoor activities risky, too.

  • What Not to Say to Someone Who Lost Their Job
    What Not to Say to Someone Who Lost Their Job
    Smarter Living

    What Not to Say to Someone Who Lost Their Job

    No one would rather have the downtime than money.

  • A group of four young men and women cheers beer bottles together with their face masks hanging off, making it easier to spread coronavirus
    A group of four young men and women cheers beer bottles together with their face masks hanging off, making it easier to spread coronavirus
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Says This State Is "Asking for Trouble"

    Recent changes in this state have him worried.

  • A young woman wearing a face mask sitting on a medical table as a doctor prepares to give her a vaccination.
    A young woman wearing a face mask sitting on a medical table as a doctor prepares to give her a vaccination.
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Says This COVID Stat Is "Disturbing"

    These recent poll numbers have caused him concern.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE