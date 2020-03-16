Culture

Woodsman's Facebook Post on Dealing With Isolation Goes Viral

Hoppy Quick's inspiring advice on how to cope as the world shuts down due to coronavirus is going viral.

By Diana Bruk March 16, 2020
Diana Bruk
By Diana Bruk
March 16, 2020
circle

As coronavirus anxiety soars and the U.S. prepares for a national lockdown, a Facebook post by a woodsman named Hoppy Quick is going viral for spreading some positivity in all this chaos. According to his Facebook page, Hoppy Quick is a "free spirited bohemian" and an "old-school woodsman" who makes hand-carved wooden bear sculptures in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York. On Mar. 13, he posted a message with some much-needed "advice for people as the world begins to shut down around us"—and it's since been shared nearly 70,000 times.

"If the world is forcing you into isolation, embrace it," he wrote. "Quarantine doesn't have to be scary."

Hi everyone so unexpected and ironic that a positive message about a virus went viral hahaha…I want to thank everyone…

Posted by Hoppy Quick on Sunday, March 15, 2020

 

Quick advised to "look for those things at home you wanted to do but didn't have the time." Perhaps this could be your opportunity to finally get through that stack of books by your bed, or learn more about meditation, or practice guitar.

He also wrote that though you should "avoid people … don't avoid water or the woods" because "nature is good medicine."

But, most importantly, "always be optimistic," Quick said.

"There will always be that pessimist," he wrote. "You know the one. When you say it's a beautiful day, they say 'But it's gonna rain later.' We are all dealing with the same pandemic. Let your positive outlook help get you through."

My advice for people as the world begins to shut down around us Look for those things at home you wanted to do but…

Posted by Hoppy Quick on Friday, March 13, 2020

Quick's post has received more than 37,000 likes and 68,000 shares in just three days, with readers thanking him for the simple but sunny message.

"That is what we all need: positivity," one Facebook user wrote.

"Let's make the best with what we have," another Facebook user wrote. "Do what you can do, work with what you have , help where you can, give what you can and love one another."

Diana Bruk
Diana is a senior editor who writes about sex and relationships, modern dating trends, and health and wellness. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • woman reading a book and petting a silver tabby cat while drinking tea
    woman reading a book and petting a silver tabby cat while drinking tea
    Smarter Living

    20 Stress Relief Essentials Everyone Should Own

    Keep calm and shop on.

  • Man with headache hungover
    Man with headache hungover
    Health

    22 Ways Drinking Too Much Affects Your Body

    Here's why you should say no to that second drink.

  • Serious senior woman answering smart phone with man in background at home
    Serious senior woman answering smart phone with man in background at home
    Health

    Should You Visit Your Parents Right Now?

    According to a doctor, probably not.

  • self-isolating mental health tips
    self-isolating mental health tips
    Health

    How to Manage Your Mental Health Right Now

    Back way from the bingeing while quarantining.

  • couple looking at paperwork with fine
    couple looking at paperwork with fine
    Smarter Living

    Common Homeowner Fines You Didn't Know About

    Know the signs before you get fined.

  • Friends about to exercise together
    Friends about to exercise together
    Health

    30 Ways to Lower Your Risk of Heart Attack

    These lifestyle choices can improve heart health.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE