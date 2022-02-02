Health

If You Bought This Salad Dressing, the FDA Has a New Warning for You

Two flavors of a popular brand could come with "life-threatening" risk to consumers.

By Alesandra Dubin
February 2, 2022
February 2, 2022

If you are among the many who resolved to eat healthier in the new year—and you're one of the rare few who has kept their new year's resolutions going into February—you might have an abundance of salads on the menu at home. And while leafy greens and vegetables can certainly contribute to a nutritious diet, one store-bought salad topper sold around the country could actually be dangerous to your health. Read on to learn about a major national brand's new salad dressing recall, why it could pose a risk, and what to do if you have this food item in your pantry or fridge right now.

Conagra Brands is recalling some Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese salad dressings.

young woman buying salad
Shutterstock/SofikoS

Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings, according to a recall notice published on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's website. The company announced the recall on Jan. 28 and published the notice on Jan. 31, 2022.

The Wish-Bone dressings are being recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

chopped salad in white bowl next to wooden fork
Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

Conagra is recalling the specific Wish-Bone dressings due to egg, which is included in the product but is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg may consume the products without realizing they contain a dangerous allergen. And as a result, they run the risk of experiencing a serious or even "life-threatening" allergic reaction after consuming the mislabeled dressings. Fortunately, there have so far been no reports of illness or injury due related to the labeling issue.

Four Wish-Bone dressings in two popular flavors are subject to the voluntary recall.

hand pouring a cream-based salad dressing onto a salad in a white bowl
Shutterstock/Chris LayKK

The following four Wish-Bone dressing batches are subject to the new Conagra recall:

  • Wish-Bone 15-ounce Thousand Island dressing, with the UPC 0-41321-00645-6, the batch code 4254200620, and a best-by date of Jan. 21, 2023
  • Wish-Bone 15-ounce Thousand Island dressing, with the UPC 0-41321-00645-6, the batch code 4254200720, and a best-by date of Feb. 12, 2023
  • Wish-Bone 24-ounce Thousand Island dressing, with the UPC 0-41321-00731-6, the batch code 4254201720, and a best-by date of Feb. 11, 2023
  • Wish-Bone 24-ounce Chunky Blue Cheese dressing, with the UPC 0-41321-00691-3, the batch code 4254201320, and a best-by date of Nov. 9, 2022

The recall doesn't affect any other Conagra or Wish-Bone products, so any grocery items you may have at home that are not on the above list are safe to consume.

Here's what to do if you have the recalled salad dressings in your pantry now.

woman throwing away salad
Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov

Conagra Brands is working with retail stores to make sure that the recalled products are removed from store shelves so they're no longer available for purchase with the inaccurate labeling. But if you already bought one of the four recalled salad dressings, the recall notice advises you to throw them out now.

If have an egg allergy and you are concerned that you might have experienced an illness as a result of consuming any of the mislabeled dressings, contact your doctor right away.

If you have questions about the recall, you can contact Conagra Brands consumer care at 800-881-3989 from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday. Or you can reach out to the brand at any time via email at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.

Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin is a lifestyle editor and writer based in Los Angeles. Read more
