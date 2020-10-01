Health

The White House Just Told This State to Use "Maximal Social Distancing"

The White House Coronavirus Task Force warned Wisconsin that it has a "rapid worsening of the epidemic."

By Zachary Mack
October 1, 2020
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
October 1, 2020
circle

The beginning of a new season has seen the coronavirus pandemic come roaring back in parts of the U.S. Now, some states are experiencing the worst surge in new cases they've seen since the start of the pandemic. But few places have seen worse spikes than Wisconsin. In fact, the situation has become so dire that the White House just told Wisconsin to use "maximal social distancing" to get things under control. Read on for more on Wisconsin, and if you want to know if you could have the virus, here are The Most Common COVID Symptoms You Could Have.

In a letter to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, the White House Coronavirus Task Force warned that the state had seen a"rapid worsening of the epidemic in the last week" and urged Wisconsin to "increase social distancing mitigation measures until cases decline" to the "maximal degree possible," CNN reports.

The news comes as the state now has one of the highest rates of new COVID cases per capita in the nation (281 cases per 100,000 residents). It's only behind North Dakota and South Dakota. Also, on Sept. 26, Wisconsin set a state record for the most new cases reported in one day with 2,817. The state has now had more than 122,000 total confirmed COVID cases since the pandemic began.

"We are in a crisis right now," Ryan Westergaard, the Wisconsin Health Department's chief medical officer, said during a press conference on Sept. 29. "Turning the corner on this requires that we do things dramatically different than what we're doing. It requires all of society—all of Wisconsin—to do things differently to reduce the transmission."

milwaukee wisconsin skyline
Shutterstock

The surge of cases is also placing Wisconsin in an unprecedented healthcare crunch—the state saw its highest single-day number of COVID-related hospitalizations on Sept. 30 and current figures show that only 18 percent of hospital beds now remain available to incoming cases. A Sept. 25 letter sent from the Wisconsin Hospital Association to the governor's office warned that "multiple hospitals" were nearing capacity, and that "additional and immediate policy steps [must] be taken to help hospitals preserve access to care during this troubling new phase of the pandemic."

In response to the increasing surge of coronavirus cases, Evers issued a new public health emergency order on Sept. 22 that extended Wisconsin's mask mandate through Nov. 21.

"We are facing a new and dangerous phase of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Wisconsin," Evers said in a press release. "We are seeing an alarming increase in cases across our state, especially on campus. We need folks to start taking this seriously, and young people especially—please stay home as much as you are able, skip heading to the bars, and wear a mask whenever you go out. We need your help to stop the spread of this virus, and we all have to do this together."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Wisconsin's steps to mitigate the spread of the virus come as other states begin to roll back public health measures amid the spike in national cases. During a Sept. 28 interview on ABC's Good Morning America, Anthony Fauci, MD, warned that states were playing with fire by allowing bars and restaurants to reopen to full capacity over the weekend. "Now's the time actually to double down a bit" on safety protocols, he said. And for more on that, check out which state specifically Dr. Fauci says is "asking for trouble."

 

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • mouse on kitchen counter
    mouse on kitchen counter
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Best Way to Get Rid of Mice

    It's easier than you think to send those pests packing.

  • A young woman wearing a face mask while opening a window in her apartment and sticking her head out.
    A young woman wearing a face mask while opening a window in her apartment and sticking her head out.
    Health

    This German Law Could Help Us All Curb COVID

    You can make most places safer very easily.

  • overheated senior woman waving fan due to heat while sitting on couch
    overheated senior woman waving fan due to heat while sitting on couch
    Health

    More Women Are Using This to Fight Menopause

    The substance is becoming increasingly popular.

  • still from the craft legacy
    still from the craft legacy
    Culture

    This Cult '90s Movie Is Getting a Sequel

    And it's only the latest '90s reboot.

  • Michelle Williams and James Van Der Beek in Dawson's Creek
    Michelle Williams and James Van Der Beek in Dawson's Creek
    Culture

    The Biggest '90s TV Teen Idols, Then and Now

    Hello, Zack Morris.

  • A group of adults are attending a group therapy session. The attendees are seated in chairs arranged in a circle. A mixed-race millennial woman is talking. The other attendees are listening to her speak.
    A group of adults are attending a group therapy session. The attendees are seated in chairs arranged in a circle. A mixed-race millennial woman is talking. The other attendees are listening to her speak.
    Smarter Living

    The Habit That Makes You Seem Less Confident

    Your perceived confidence wavers when you do this.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE