Health

The White House Just Warned of a COVID Surge in These 4 States

There are "early signs of deterioration" in these states that have "expanding community spread."

By Zachary Mack
October 29, 2020
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
October 29, 2020
circle

The past week has brought some of the most dire news of the entire coronavirus pandemic, with the total number of cases in the United States topping nine million on Oct. 29. But while we know how awful the situation is in the Dakotas and Wisconsin, there are certain areas of the country that could take a turn for the worse—and federal health officials are taking note. The White House coronavirus task force pointed out trouble on the horizon for four states where they are seeing "early signs of deterioration" and "expanding community spread" as public health guidelines were being relaxed, CNN reports. Read on to find out where the White House is warning of a surge, and for the one place headed in the right direction, check out The Only State Where COVID Cases Are Dropping.

According to a weekly state report prepared by White House coronavirus task force that was obtained by CNN, the heartland continues to struggle to keep the spread of COVID-19 under control. "We continue to see unrelenting, broad community spread in the Midwest, Upper Midwest, and West," one state's report read. "This will require aggressive mitigation to control both the silent, asymptomatic spread and symptomatic spread." That includes enforcing or encouraging the use of face masks, social distancing in public and especially indoors, avoiding large crowds and events, and not attending any small indoor gatherings ether.

The report revealed that a total of 32 states were categorized as the highest "red zone" designation, which denotes anywhere with 100 or more new cases per 100,000 people or a positive test rate of 10 percent of higher in the past week. But there were a handful of states that the White House was particularly worried about, where a surge could be on the horizon. Read on to find out the four states that could soon see a spike, and for more on how to prepare, check out These 4 Products Are Flying Off the Shelves as COVID Surges.

4
Georgia

street in savannah georgia
Shutterstock

Number of new COVID cases per day: 14.9 per 100,000 residents

Increase in new COVID cases in the last 14 days: 19 percent

And for more warning signs you should know about, This Is How to Know If Your Stuffy Nose Could Be COVID.

3
Louisiana

new orleans louisiana
Shutterstock

Number of new COVID cases per day: 13.3 per 100,000 residents

Increase in new COVID cases in the last 14 days: 31 percent

And for more on how to lower your risk of major complications with coronavirus, check out 80 Percent of Hospitalized COVID Patients Are Deficient in This Vitamin.

2
Alabama

huntsville alabama cityscape
Shutterstock

Number of new COVID cases per day: 34.7 per 100,000 residents

Increase in new COVID cases in the last 14 days: 45 percent

And for more regular COVID updates, sign up for our daily newsletter.

1
New Mexico

the native pueblo in Taos New Mexico
Shutterstock

Number of new COVID cases per day: 35.9 per 100,000 residents

Increase in new COVID cases in the last 14 days: 75 percent

And for the states that are starting to take action, check out These States Are Showing Signs of Another Lockdown.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.
    Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.
    Culture

    Your Starbucks Could Be Closing for Good

    It might be time to find a different coffee shop.

  • a shirtless man holding a towel looking in the mirror, relationship white lies
    a shirtless man holding a towel looking in the mirror, relationship white lies
    Smarter Living

    The Grossest Thing You're Doing After a Shower

    It's time to "banish" this common household item.

  • Senior woman in medical mask with social worker visiting her at home
    Senior woman in medical mask with social worker visiting her at home
    Health

    Your Risk of Catching COVID at Home Is This High

    The likelihood of transmission is pretty serious.

  • Adam Sandler attends the Uncut Gems premiere during 57th New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center Alice Tully Hall in Oct. 2019
    Adam Sandler attends the Uncut Gems premiere during 57th New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center Alice Tully Hall in Oct. 2019
    Culture

    Adam Sandler Reveals Why He Was Fired From "SNL"

    This is how it all went down.

  • hartford connecticut skyline
    hartford connecticut skyline
    Health

    These 10 States Are Starting to Lock Down Again

    "This is unacceptable and we must do better."

  • İstanbul, Turkey - January 23, 2015: Woman hands holding an Apple iPhone 5s and taking photos of a dessert and coffee cup with Instagram application. iPhone is a touchscreen smart phone produced by Apple Inc.
    İstanbul, Turkey - January 23, 2015: Woman hands holding an Apple iPhone 5s and taking photos of a dessert and coffee cup with Instagram application. iPhone is a touchscreen smart phone produced by Apple Inc.
    Smarter Living

    This Is Disappearing From Your Instagram

    It's been temporarily removed from the platform.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE