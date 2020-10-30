The White House Just Warned of a COVID Surge in These 4 States

The past week has brought some of the most dire news of the entire coronavirus pandemic, with the total number of cases in the United States topping nine million on Oct. 29. But while we know how awful the situation is in the Dakotas and Wisconsin, there are certain areas of the country that could take a turn for the worse—and federal health officials are taking note. The White House coronavirus task force pointed out trouble on the horizon for four states where they are seeing "early signs of deterioration" and "expanding community spread" as public health guidelines were being relaxed, CNN reports. Read on to find out where the White House is warning of a surge, and for the one place headed in the right direction, check out The Only State Where COVID Cases Are Dropping.

According to a weekly state report prepared by White House coronavirus task force that was obtained by CNN, the heartland continues to struggle to keep the spread of COVID-19 under control. "We continue to see unrelenting, broad community spread in the Midwest, Upper Midwest, and West," one state's report read. "This will require aggressive mitigation to control both the silent, asymptomatic spread and symptomatic spread." That includes enforcing or encouraging the use of face masks, social distancing in public and especially indoors, avoiding large crowds and events, and not attending any small indoor gatherings ether.

The report revealed that a total of 32 states were categorized as the highest "red zone" designation, which denotes anywhere with 100 or more new cases per 100,000 people or a positive test rate of 10 percent of higher in the past week. But there were a handful of states that the White House was particularly worried about, where a surge could be on the horizon. Read on to find out the four states that could soon see a spike, and for more on how to prepare, check out These 4 Products Are Flying Off the Shelves as COVID Surges.

4 Georgia

Number of new COVID cases per day: 14.9 per 100,000 residents

Increase in new COVID cases in the last 14 days: 19 percent

3 Louisiana

Number of new COVID cases per day: 13.3 per 100,000 residents

Increase in new COVID cases in the last 14 days: 31 percent

2 Alabama

Number of new COVID cases per day: 34.7 per 100,000 residents

Increase in new COVID cases in the last 14 days: 45 percent

1 New Mexico

Number of new COVID cases per day: 35.9 per 100,000 residents

Increase in new COVID cases in the last 14 days: 75 percent

