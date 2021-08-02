Smarter Living

This Is the State Where People Make the Most Money, According to Data

People who live here have the highest average annual income.

By Paul Thompson
August 2, 2021
By Paul Thompson
August 2, 2021

Have you ever wondered how your and your spouse's salary stack up against what your peers take home each year? Well, according to a new report from financial site GOBankingRates, the average annual household income in the United States is $88,607. And while that figure is a good benchmark for comparison, earnings tend to vary pretty significantly depending on where you live. For example, the difference in average household income between the state where people make the most money in the U.S. and the state where they make the least is nearly $52,000. That's why if you really want to get a more accurate idea of how the money you're bringing home compares to your neighbors' earnings, it's best to look at data on a state level.

To determine the average annual household income in every state, the experts at GOBankingRates conducted research using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey. Read on to discover how much money people make on average in your state in our ranking, counting down from the lowest annual household income to the highest.

50
Mississippi

light house in biloxi, mississippi, dusk
Von Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Average household income: $62,835

49
West Virginia

city skyline and river in downtown Charleston, West Virginia at dusk
Shutterstock

Average household income: $63,680

48
Arkansas

cityscape photo of Little Rock, Arkansas
Davel5957 / iStock

Average household income: $66,557

47
New Mexico

cityscape photo of buildings and trees in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Shutterstock

Average household income: $69,077

46
Alabama

birmingham, alabama, roads, city background, greenery
Von BJ Ray / Shutterstock

Average household income: $69,842

45
Kentucky

An aerial view of downtown Lexington, Kentucky on a clear day
iStock

Average household income: $70,144

44
Louisiana

An aerial photo of downtown Baton Rouge, Louisiana with the Mississippi River in view
iStock

Average household income: $71,001

43
Oklahoma

The skyline of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Shutterstock

Average household income: $72,695

42
South Carolina

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, USA - November 04, 2014: Aerial View of the Grande Dunes community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Grand Dunes is a planned community which includes luxurious homes and
iStock

Average household income: $73,520

41
Idaho

cityscape photo of downtown Bosie, Idaho
Shutterstock

Average household income: $73,810

40
Montana

Red Lodge, Montana
Shutterstock

Average household income: $74,190

39
Tennessee

The skyline of Chattanooga, Tennessee
iStock

Average household income: $74,750

38
Indiana

Aerial View of Downtown Indianapolis Indiana State Capitol at Sunset
iStock

Average household income: $75,025

37
Missouri

The skyline of St. Louis, Missouri
iStock

Average household income: $76,060

36
Maine

The skyline of Portland, Maine
Shutterstock

Average household income: $76,227

35
South Dakota

The skyline of Rapid City, South Dakota
Shutterstock

Average household income: $76,240

34
North Carolina

Aerial of Downtown Baton Rouge, including a skyline view of Downtown and the Mississippi River.
iStock

Average household income: $76,940

33
Ohio

Downtown Columbus skyline aerial with Alexander Park, Battelle Riverfront Park, Genoa Park, and Scioto River in the foregruond.
iStock

Average household income: $76,958

32
Michigan

grand rapids michigan
Shutterstock/Suzanne Tucker

Average household income: $78,400

31
Iowa

city skyline and Parkway bridge in downtown Des Moines, Iowa
iStock

Average household income: $78,411

30
Kansas

Cityscape photo of Overland Park, Kansas
TriggerPhoto / Shutterstock

Average household income: $80,009

29
Nebraska

Downtown Omaha Nebraska Drone Photo
iStock

Average household income: $80,208

28
Florida

Aerial drone photo of beach and condos near St. Petersburg and Clearwater Beach, Florida.
iStock

Average household income: $80,286

27
Wisconsin

cityscape photo of downtown Madison, Wisconsin
iStock

Average household income: $80,674

26
Arizona

cityscape photo of Tuscon, Arizon
Sean Pavone / iStock

Average household income: $80,779

25
Vermont

An aerial view of Montpelier, Vermont
Shutterstock

Average household income: $81,233

24
Nevada

cityscape photo of mountains and skyline in Reno, Nevado
iStock

Average household income: $81,496

23
Wyoming

Casper is a city in and the county seat of Natrona County, Wyoming, United States. Casper is the second largest city in the state
iStock

Average household income: $81,880

22
Georgia

iStock

Average household income: $82,406

21
Oregon

An aerial view of downtown Portland, Oregon
iStock

Average household income: $84,258

20
Pennsylvania

West Chester Pennsylvania
Shutterstock

Average household income: $84,849

19
North Dakota

cityscape photo of downtown Grand Forks, North Dakota
iStock

Average household income: $85,476

18
Texas

Allen, Texas
Eric Urquhart / Shutterstock.com

Average household income: $87,260

17
Rhode Island

The skyline of Providence, Rhode Island at dusk.
iStock

Average household income: $89,093

16
Delaware

canal next to a dock, restaurant, and roses in the foreground in Lewes, Delaware
iStock

Average household income: $90,092

15
Utah

cityscape photo of trees, buildings, and brown mountains in Salt Lake City, Utah
Shutterstock

Average household income: $91,292

14
Illinois

Aerial View of Chicago Cityscape in Autumn
iStock

Average household income: $92,395

13
Minnesota

Minnesota
Shutterstock

Average household income: $93,925

12
Colorado

cityscape photo of Aurora, Colorado
Shutterstock

Average household income: $96,970

11
Alaska

cityscape photo of Juneau, Alaska
urbanglimpses / iStock

Average household income: $98,606

10
Washington

Mercer Island, Washington
Shutterstock

Average household income: $98,983

9
New Hampshire

New Hampshire
Shutterstock

Average household income: $99,165

8
Virginia

james river skyline, richmond, virginia
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Average household income: $101,746

7
New York

Poughkeepsie, New York skyline
Shutterstock

Average household income: $101,945

6
Hawaii

The vibrant historic downtown, tourist and retail district of the city of Hilo on the Big Island of Hawaii
YinYang / iStock

Average household income: $103,780

5
California

High quality stock aerial view photo of Sacramento's Tower Bridge and the Sacramento River, looking towards the Capitol mall and building.
iStock

Average household income: $106,916

4
Maryland

Bethesda Maryland Home
Shutterstock

Average household income: $111,417

3
Massachusetts

Autumn fog in the village of Tyringham in the Berkshires region of Massachusetts
DenisTangneyJr / iStock

Average household income: $111,498

2
Connecticut

fairfield ave, a street in downtown bridgeport, connecticut
Wendell Guy / Shutterstock

Average household income: $113,031

1
New Jersey

New Jersey
Shutterstock

Average household income: $114,691

