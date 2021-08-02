This Is the State Where People Make the Most Money, According to Data
People who live here have the highest average annual income.
Have you ever wondered how your and your spouse's salary stack up against what your peers take home each year? Well, according to a new report from financial site GOBankingRates, the average annual household income in the United States is $88,607. And while that figure is a good benchmark for comparison, earnings tend to vary pretty significantly depending on where you live. For example, the difference in average household income between the state where people make the most money in the U.S. and the state where they make the least is nearly $52,000. That's why if you really want to get a more accurate idea of how the money you're bringing home compares to your neighbors' earnings, it's best to look at data on a state level.
To determine the average annual household income in every state, the experts at GOBankingRates conducted research using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey. Read on to discover how much money people make on average in your state in our ranking, counting down from the lowest annual household income to the highest.
50
Mississippi
Average household income: $62,835
49
West Virginia
Average household income: $63,680
48
Arkansas
Average household income: $66,557
47
New Mexico
Average household income: $69,077
46
Alabama
Average household income: $69,842
45
Kentucky
Average household income: $70,144
44
Louisiana
Average household income: $71,001
43
Oklahoma
Average household income: $72,695
42
South Carolina
Average household income: $73,520
41
Idaho
Average household income: $73,810
40
Montana
Average household income: $74,190
39
Tennessee
Average household income: $74,750
38
Indiana
Average household income: $75,025
37
Missouri
Average household income: $76,060
36
Maine
Average household income: $76,227
35
South Dakota
Average household income: $76,240
34
North Carolina
Average household income: $76,940
33
Ohio
Average household income: $76,958
32
Michigan
Average household income: $78,400
31
Iowa
Average household income: $78,411
30
Kansas
Average household income: $80,009
29
Nebraska
Average household income: $80,208
28
Florida
Average household income: $80,286
27
Wisconsin
Average household income: $80,674
26
Arizona
Average household income: $80,779
25
Vermont
Average household income: $81,233
24
Nevada
Average household income: $81,496
23
Wyoming
Average household income: $81,880
22
Georgia
Average household income: $82,406
21
Oregon
Average household income: $84,258
20
Pennsylvania
Average household income: $84,849
19
North Dakota
Average household income: $85,476
18
Texas
Average household income: $87,260
And for more money facts and news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
17
Rhode Island
Average household income: $89,093
16
Delaware
Average household income: $90,092
15
Utah
Average household income: $91,292
14
Illinois
Average household income: $92,395
13
Minnesota
Average household income: $93,925
12
Colorado
Average household income: $96,970
11
Alaska
Average household income: $98,606
10
Washington
Average household income: $98,983
9
New Hampshire
Average household income: $99,165
8
Virginia
Average household income: $101,746
7
New York
Average household income: $101,945
6
Hawaii
Average household income: $103,780
5
California
Average household income: $106,916
4
Maryland
Average household income: $111,417
3
Massachusetts
Average household income: $111,498
2
Connecticut
Average household income: $113,031
1
New Jersey
Average household income: $114,691
