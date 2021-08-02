This Is the State Where People Make the Most Money, According to Data

Have you ever wondered how your and your spouse's salary stack up against what your peers take home each year? Well, according to a new report from financial site GOBankingRates, the average annual household income in the United States is $88,607. And while that figure is a good benchmark for comparison, earnings tend to vary pretty significantly depending on where you live. For example, the difference in average household income between the state where people make the most money in the U.S. and the state where they make the least is nearly $52,000. That's why if you really want to get a more accurate idea of how the money you're bringing home compares to your neighbors' earnings, it's best to look at data on a state level.

To determine the average annual household income in every state, the experts at GOBankingRates conducted research using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey. Read on to discover how much money people make on average in your state in our ranking, counting down from the lowest annual household income to the highest.

50 Mississippi

Average household income: $62,835

49 West Virginia

Average household income: $63,680

48 Arkansas

Average household income: $66,557

47 New Mexico

Average household income: $69,077

46 Alabama

Average household income: $69,842

45 Kentucky

Average household income: $70,144

44 Louisiana

Average household income: $71,001

43 Oklahoma

Average household income: $72,695

42 South Carolina

Average household income: $73,520

41 Idaho

Average household income: $73,810

40 Montana

Average household income: $74,190

39 Tennessee

Average household income: $74,750

38 Indiana

Average household income: $75,025

37 Missouri

Average household income: $76,060

36 Maine

Average household income: $76,227

35 South Dakota

Average household income: $76,240

34 North Carolina

Average household income: $76,940

33 Ohio

Average household income: $76,958

32 Michigan

Average household income: $78,400

31 Iowa

Average household income: $78,411

30 Kansas

Average household income: $80,009

29 Nebraska

Average household income: $80,208

28 Florida

Average household income: $80,286

27 Wisconsin

Average household income: $80,674

26 Arizona

Average household income: $80,779

25 Vermont

Average household income: $81,233

24 Nevada

Average household income: $81,496

23 Wyoming

Average household income: $81,880

22 Georgia

Average household income: $82,406

21 Oregon

Average household income: $84,258

20 Pennsylvania

Average household income: $84,849

19 North Dakota

Average household income: $85,476

18 Texas

Average household income: $87,260

17 Rhode Island

17 Rhode Island

Average household income: $89,093

16 Delaware

Average household income: $90,092

15 Utah

Average household income: $91,292

14 Illinois

Average household income: $92,395

13 Minnesota

Average household income: $93,925

12 Colorado

Average household income: $96,970

11 Alaska

Average household income: $98,606

10 Washington

Average household income: $98,983

9 New Hampshire

Average household income: $99,165

8 Virginia

Average household income: $101,746

7 New York

Average household income: $101,945

6 Hawaii

Average household income: $103,780

5 California

Average household income: $106,916

4 Maryland

Average household income: $111,417

3 Massachusetts

Average household income: $111,498

2 Connecticut

Average household income: $113,031

1 New Jersey

Average household income: $114,691

