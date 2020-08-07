Health

Here's When Your State Will Have to Shut Down Again, New Research Shows

An updated model from the University of Washington predicts these 22 states will need further lockdowns.

By Sarah Crow
August 6, 2020
While many regions in the United States once appeared poised to curb the coronavirus, new COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country, with many states once again being forced to take strict measures to keep further outbreaks at bay. Texas and Florida closed their bars, California closed most indoor activities, and Rhode Island even started rolling back on the size of gatherings allowed. However, even with these measures in place, the projection-based model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) suggests that many states will need to shut down again in the near future.

"We're seeing a rollercoaster in the United States," IHME Director Christopher Murray said in a statement. "It appears that people are wearing masks and socially distancing more frequently as infections increase, then after a while as infections drop, people let their guard down and stop taking these measures to protect themselves and others—which, of course, leads to more infections. And the potentially deadly cycle starts over again."

With infections rising the way they are, the IMHE has identified 22 states as candidates for further lockdowns in the fall. The model assumes that states will have to close non-essential businesses and reinstate stay-at-home orders once the daily death rate reaches 8 per 1 million residents. That threshold is based on data regarding when states imposed their first mandates in March and April, and assumes that many states will have to reimpose similar mandates. Based on that metric, read on to see if your state is one of the 22 that may have to shut down again in the coming months. And for more insight into which areas are in harm's way, check out Here's How Much COVID Cases Are Rising in Every State.

1
Alabama

The skyline of downtown Birmingham, Alabama at sunset.
iStock

November

2
Arizona

phoenix arizona
Shutterstock

August

3
Arkansas

little rock arkansas
Shutterstock

November

4
California

downtown los angeles skyline
Shutterstock

November

5
Colorado

skyline of denver colorado
Shutterstock

October

6
Florida

orlando florida skyline
Shutterstock

August

7
Georgia

Georgia
Shutterstock

September

8
Iowa

Iowa
Shutterstock

November

9
Kansas

Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.
iStock

October

10
Louisiana

new orleans louisiana skyline
Shutterstock

October

11
Mississippi

The downtown skyline of Jackson, Mississippi with the state house in the foreground
Shutterstock

August

12
Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri
Shutterstock

October

13
Nevada

las vegas strip in nevada
Shutterstock

October

14
New Mexico

santa fe new mexico skyline
Shutterstock

November

15
North Carolina

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial
iStock

October

16
Oklahoma

tulsa oklahoma skyline
Shutterstock

November

17
Oregon

Portland OR view
Shutterstock

October

18
South Carolina

myrtle beach south carolina
Shutterstock

August

19
Texas

Houston Texas skyline
Shutterstock/Iktotchi

September

20
Utah

salt lake city utah from above
Shutterstock

November

21
Washington

olympia washington
Shutterstock

October

22
Wisconsin

madison wisconsin
Shutterstock

November

