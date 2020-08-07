While many regions in the United States once appeared poised to curb the coronavirus, new COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country, with many states once again being forced to take strict measures to keep further outbreaks at bay. Texas and Florida closed their bars, California closed most indoor activities, and Rhode Island even started rolling back on the size of gatherings allowed. However, even with these measures in place, the projection-based model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) suggests that many states will need to shut down again in the near future.

"We're seeing a rollercoaster in the United States," IHME Director Christopher Murray said in a statement. "It appears that people are wearing masks and socially distancing more frequently as infections increase, then after a while as infections drop, people let their guard down and stop taking these measures to protect themselves and others—which, of course, leads to more infections. And the potentially deadly cycle starts over again."

With infections rising the way they are, the IMHE has identified 22 states as candidates for further lockdowns in the fall. The model assumes that states will have to close non-essential businesses and reinstate stay-at-home orders once the daily death rate reaches 8 per 1 million residents. That threshold is based on data regarding when states imposed their first mandates in March and April, and assumes that many states will have to reimpose similar mandates. Based on that metric, read on to see if your state is one of the 22 that may have to shut down again in the coming months. And for more insight into which areas are in harm's way, check out Here's How Much COVID Cases Are Rising in Every State.

1 Alabama

November

2 Arizona

August

3 Arkansas

November

4 California

November

5 Colorado

October

6 Florida

August

7 Georgia

September

8 Iowa

November

9 Kansas

October

10 Louisiana

October

11 Mississippi

August

12 Missouri

October

13 Nevada

October

14 New Mexico

November

15 North Carolina

October

16 Oklahoma

November

17 Oregon

October

18 South Carolina

August

19 Texas

September

20 Utah

November

21 Washington

October

22 Wisconsin

November

