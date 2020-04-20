Here's When Your State's Lockdown Is Expected to Start to Lift
A new report provides well-informed projections as to when each state will start to ease its restrictions.
One of the more uncertain elements of the COVID-19 pandemic is the question of how long self-quarantining and the near-nationwide lockdown will last. "When is this quarantine going to be over?" is the question on so many minds. Now, a new report from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) is providing the first reliable answers, with information as to when each U.S. state can expect to see lockdowns lift.
IHME—an independent population health research center at UW Medicine, part of the University of Washington—looked at a variety of considerations in estimating when each state can consider an "opening up." The IHME based their research on when each state is projected to fall below 1 prevalent case of COVID-19 per 1 million people.
And based on those initial estimates, the earliest that some states may be able to ease current social distancing policies—as long as they continue strong containment measures—appears to be May 4. However, some states may need to wait until mid-June, presuming of course, that there isn't a new spike or second wave of the coronavirus outbreak. Read on to find out when your state is projected to ease stay-at-home guidelines, based on the IHME report. And for more helpful coronavirus information, check out 13 Actual Facts That Debunk Common Coronavirus Myths.
Alabama
As early as the week of May 18
Alaska
As early as the week of May 11
Arizona
As early as the week of Jun. 8
Arkansas
As early as the week of Jun. 8
California
As early as the week of May 18
Colorado
As early as the week of May 18
Connecticut
As early as the week of Jun. 8
Delaware
As early as the week of May 18
Florida
As early as the week of Jun. 1
Georgia
As early as the week of Jun. 8
Hawaii
As early as the week of May 4
Idaho
As early as the week of May 11
Illinois
As early as the week of May 25
Indiana
As early as the week of May 25
Iowa
As early as the week of Jun. 8
Kansas
As early as the week of Jun. 1
Kentucky
As early as the week of Jun. 8
Louisiana
As early as the week of May 18
Maine
As early as the week of May 18
Maryland
As early as the week of Jun. 8
Massachusetts
As early as the week of Jun. 8
Michigan
As early as the week of May 18
Minnesota
As early as the week of May 25
Mississippi
As early as the week of Jun. 1
Missouri
As early as the week of Jun. 1
Montana
As early as the week of May 4
Nebraska
As early as the week of Jun. 8
Nevada
As early as the week of May 18
New Hampshire
As early as the week of May 11
New Jersey
As early as the week of Jun. 1
New Mexico
As early as the week of May 18
New York
As early as the week of Jun. 1
North Carolina
As early as the week of May 11
North Dakota
As early as the week of Jun. 8
Ohio
As early as the week of May 18
Oklahoma
As early as the week of Jun. 8
Oregon
As early as the week of May 25
Pennsylvania
As early as the week of Jun. 1
Rhode Island
As early as the week of Jun. 8
South Carolina
As early as the week of Jun. 1
South Dakota
As early as the week of Jun. 8
Tennessee
As early as the week of May 25
Texas
As early as the week of Jun. 1
Utah
As early as the week of Jun. 8
Vermont
As early as the week of May 4
Virginia
As early as the week of Jun. 8
Washington
As early as the week of May 18
West Virginia
As early as the week of May 4
Wisconsin
As early as the week of May 18
Wyoming
As early as the week of May 25