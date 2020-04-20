Here's When Your State's Lockdown Is Expected to Start to Lift

One of the more uncertain elements of the COVID-19 pandemic is the question of how long self-quarantining and the near-nationwide lockdown will last. "When is this quarantine going to be over?" is the question on so many minds. Now, a new report from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) is providing the first reliable answers, with information as to when each U.S. state can expect to see lockdowns lift.

IHME—an independent population health research center at UW Medicine, part of the University of Washington—looked at a variety of considerations in estimating when each state can consider an "opening up." The IHME based their research on when each state is projected to fall below 1 prevalent case of COVID-19 per 1 million people.

And based on those initial estimates, the earliest that some states may be able to ease current social distancing policies—as long as they continue strong containment measures—appears to be May 4. However, some states may need to wait until mid-June, presuming of course, that there isn't a new spike or second wave of the coronavirus outbreak. Read on to find out when your state is projected to ease stay-at-home guidelines, based on the IHME report. And for more helpful coronavirus information, check out 13 Actual Facts That Debunk Common Coronavirus Myths.

Alabama

As early as the week of May 18

Alaska

As early as the week of May 11

And for more of your burning coronavirus questions, check out 13 Common Coronavirus Questions—Answered by Experts.

Arizona

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Arkansas

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Curious to learn more about potential cures? Here are 5 Facts We Know About Remdesivir, the Possible Coronavirus Cure.

California

As early as the week of May 18

Colorado

As early as the week of May 18

Want to know what to expect after this pandemic ends? Here are 10 Weird Ways Life Will Be Different After the Coronavirus Lockdown.

Connecticut

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Delaware

As early as the week of May 18

Florida

As early as the week of Jun. 1

Georgia

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Hawaii

As early as the week of May 4

Idaho

As early as the week of May 11

Illinois

As early as the week of May 25

Indiana

As early as the week of May 25

Iowa

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Kansas

As early as the week of Jun. 1

Kentucky

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Louisiana

As early as the week of May 18

Maine

As early as the week of May 18

Maryland

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Massachusetts

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Michigan

As early as the week of May 18

Minnesota

As early as the week of May 25

Mississippi

As early as the week of Jun. 1

Missouri

As early as the week of Jun. 1

Montana

As early as the week of May 4

Nebraska

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Nevada

As early as the week of May 18

New Hampshire

As early as the week of May 11

New Jersey

As early as the week of Jun. 1

New Mexico

As early as the week of May 18

New York

As early as the week of Jun. 1

North Carolina

As early as the week of May 11

North Dakota

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Ohio

As early as the week of May 18

Oklahoma

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Oregon

As early as the week of May 25

Pennsylvania

As early as the week of Jun. 1

Rhode Island

As early as the week of Jun. 8

South Carolina

As early as the week of Jun. 1

South Dakota

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Tennessee

As early as the week of May 25

Texas

As early as the week of Jun. 1

Utah

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Vermont

As early as the week of May 4

Virginia

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Washington

As early as the week of May 18

West Virginia

As early as the week of May 4

Wisconsin

As early as the week of May 18

Wyoming

As early as the week of May 25