Health

Here's When Your State's Lockdown Is Expected to Start to Lift

A new report provides well-informed projections as to when each state will start to ease its restrictions.

By Colby Hall
April 20, 2020
Avatar
By Colby Hall
April 20, 2020
circle

One of the more uncertain elements of the COVID-19 pandemic is the question of how long self-quarantining and the near-nationwide lockdown will last. "When is this quarantine going to be over?" is the question on so many minds. Now, a new report from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) is providing the first reliable answers, with information as to when each U.S. state can expect to see lockdowns lift.

IHME—an independent population health research center at UW Medicine, part of the University of Washington—looked at a variety of considerations in estimating when each state can consider an "opening up." The IHME based their research on when each state is projected to fall below 1 prevalent case of COVID-19 per 1 million people.

And based on those initial estimates, the earliest that some states may be able to ease current social distancing policies—as long as they continue strong containment measures—appears to be May 4. However, some states may need to wait until mid-June, presuming of course, that there isn't a new spike or second wave of the coronavirus outbreak. Read on to find out when your state is projected to ease stay-at-home guidelines, based on the IHME report. And for more helpful coronavirus information, check out 13 Actual Facts That Debunk Common Coronavirus Myths.

Alabama

welcome sign for alabama
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 18

Alaska

alaska, state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 11

And for more of your burning coronavirus questions, check out 13 Common Coronavirus Questions—Answered by Experts.

Arizona

arizona state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Arkansas

arkansas, state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Curious to learn more about potential cures? Here are 5 Facts We Know About Remdesivir, the Possible Coronavirus Cure.

California

california state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 18

Colorado

colorado state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 18

Want to know what to expect after this pandemic ends? Here are 10 Weird Ways Life Will Be Different After the Coronavirus Lockdown.

Connecticut

Connecticut Constitution State

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Delaware

delware state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 18

Florida

florida state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 1

Georgia

georgia state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Hawaii

hawaii volcanoes national park sign
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 4

Idaho

idaho state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 11

Illinois

illinois state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 25

Indiana

indiana state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 25

Iowa

iowa state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Kansas

kansas state sign
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 1

Kentucky

kentucky state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Louisiana

louisiana state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 18

Maine

maine state sign

As early as the week of May 18

Maryland

maryland state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Massachusetts

massachusetts state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Michigan

michigan state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 18

Minnesota

minnesota state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 25

Mississippi

mississippi state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 1

Missouri

missouri state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 1

Montana

montana state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 4

Nebraska

nebraska state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Nevada

nevada state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 18

New Hampshire

new hampshire state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 11

New Jersey

new jersey state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 1

New Mexico

new mexico state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 18

New York

new york state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 1

North Carolina

north carolina state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 11

North Dakota

north dakota state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Ohio

ohio state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 18

Oklahoma

oklahoma state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Oregon

oregon state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 25

Pennsylvania

pennsylvania state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 1

Rhode Island

rhode island welcome sign
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 8

South Carolina

south carolina state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 1

South Dakota

south dakota state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Tennessee

tennessee state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 25

Texas

texas state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 1

Utah

utah state sign
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Vermont

vermont state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 4

Virginia

virginia state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of Jun. 8

Washington

washington state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 18

West Virginia

west virginia state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 4

Wisconsin

Wisconsin state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 18

Wyoming

wyoming state welcome sign, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

As early as the week of May 25

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • knowing more about the coronavirus might not comfort you
    knowing more about the coronavirus might not comfort you
    Health

    7 Helpful COVID-19 Tracking Tools You Can Use

    Stay up to date and informed with these tools.

  • 7 Ways Quarantine Is Bad for Your Health
    7 Ways Quarantine Is Bad for Your Health
    Health

    7 Ways Quarantine Is Bad for Your Health

    Wine and TV binges aren't what the doctor ordered.

  • Rear view shot of a senior woman sitting in wheelchair and thinking
    Rear view shot of a senior woman sitting in wheelchair and thinking
    Health

    At High Risk for COVID-19? Here's How to Cope

    A psychotherapist who's high-risk shares her tips.

  • U.S. Cities with the Most COVID-19 Deaths
    U.S. Cities with the Most COVID-19 Deaths
    Health

    U.S. Cities with the Most COVID-19 Deaths

    New York City is being called an epicenter.

  • mom and daughter yoga together
    mom and daughter yoga together
    Health

    7 Ways Quarantine Is Good for Your Health

    Staying home may not be such a bad thing after all.

  • Mother's Day flower delivery
    Mother's Day flower delivery
    Smarter Living

    9 Same-Day Flower Delivery Sites

    For your last-minute Mother's Day needs.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE